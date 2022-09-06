U.S. markets closed

Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Corvus or the Company) (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is taking place September 12-14, 2022. The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference and a pre-recorded corporate overview presentation by Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Corvus, will be available to play on-demand starting at 7:00 am ET on September 12.

Attendees can register to view the webcast here. A webcast of the presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Corvus website for 90 days following the event.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. The Company’s second clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. Its third clinical program, mupadolimab (CPI-006), is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical and clinical studies. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Aulani Capuchin
Real Chemistry
+1-559-355-2673
acapuchin@realchemistry.com


