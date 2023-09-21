COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) (SGX:F83) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) (SGX:F83) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = S$14m ÷ (S$889m - S$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) has an ROCE of 1.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Logistics industry average of 4.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore), check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 134% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)'s ROCE

To bring it all together, COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 66% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) you'll probably want to know about.

