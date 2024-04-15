COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) (SGX:F83) shareholders have endured a 56% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. Zooming in on an example, the COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. (SGX:F83) share price dropped 56% in the last half decade. That's not a lot of fun for true believers.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over five years, COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) grew its revenue at 2.7% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 9% for the last five years. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore). When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

While the broader market lost about 1.0% in the twelve months, COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) shareholders did even worse, losing 16%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

