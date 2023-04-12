COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) (SGX:F83) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)'s (SGX:F83) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = S$12m ÷ (S$926m - S$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) has an ROCE of 1.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 5.1%.

See our latest analysis for COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore)'s ROCE Trend?

COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) is employing 65% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

Overall, COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 62% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore) you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here