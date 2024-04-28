Coshocton Business and Professional Women members attend state event

COLUMBUS − Ohio Business and Professional Women recently held leadership training, Individual Development and Young Careerist competitions and a legislative platform meeting at in Columbus.

Four members of the Coshocton BPW attended. They were BPW of Ohio Legislation Chair and Coshocton BPW Treasurer Pat Talbot, BPW of Ohio Non-Dues Chair Raine Hammond, BPW of Ohio Immediate Past State President Liz Herrell and Coshocton BPW member Tomma Bordenkircher.

Pat Talbot, Raine Hammond, Liz Herrell and Tomma Bordenkircher of the Coshocton Business and Professional Women at a recent state event for the BPW of Ohio.

Herrell took first place in the individual development contest. Her speech was on hearth health. Judging is based on three phases. It's a five-minute prepared speech, two-minute impromptu speech and 10-minute interview.

Herrell joined Coshocton BPW in May 1994 and has been a dual member of Zanesville BPW since 2009. She has been a member of the Virtual BPW Chapter of the National BPW for two years. The 1971 graduate of Ridgewood High School currently lives in Zanesville.

She was received the 2005 BPW of Ohio Distinguished Member, 2007 Coshocton BPW Woman of the Year and 2011 Zanesville BPW Woman of the Year awards.

BPW, founded in 1919, promotes equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. For more information contact BPW Membership Chair Wendy Bowman at cosh1bpw@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton BPW members attend state event