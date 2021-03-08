U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.75
    +8.81 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,984.40
    +488.10 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,725.70
    -194.45 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,212.84
    +20.63 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.82
    -1.27 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.40
    -18.10 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    +0.0440 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8730
    +0.4910 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,317.88
    +745.65 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,040.96
    +16.76 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,719.13
    +88.61 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

Cosi raises €20M for its 'full-stack' approach to short-term rentals

Steve O'Hear
·3 min read

Cosi Group, a Berlin-based startup offering an alternative to boutique hotels and managed short-stay apartments, is disclosing €20 million in new investment.

Backing the round is Vienna-based Soravia, a leading real estate group in German-speaking countries. Existing investors Cherry Ventures, e.ventures, Kreos Capital and Bremke followed on, along with a number of individual investors. They are described as including the founders of Flixbus, Travelperk, Comtravo and Cosi's own founders.

Cosi says it will use the fresh capital to accelerate international expansion in Europe, implement a new brand and launch a "new strategic business unit" soon.

Cosi raises €5M for its ‘full-stack’ hospitality alternative to boutique hotels

Originally described as a tech-enabled or “full-stack” hospitality service that competes with well-run boutique hotels or traditional local managed apartments, the company signs long-term leases with property owners, and then furnishes those apartments itself to “control” the interior design experience. It claims to have digitised, and where possible, automated its processes in order to scale and maintain quality of service throughout the guest journey, from initial contact to loyalty.

Christian Gaiser, CEO of Cosi, tells me the startup has not only been able to mitigate the pandemic -- which has seen major restrictions in travel, including countries going into full lockdown -- but actually thrive. That's because Cosi was able to tap "new demand channels" that aren't reliant on holiday travel or short business trips.

Described as "midstay" (guests that stay for one month or longer), examples include people who arrive in a city and need a home for one or two months until they find a longer-term apartment, citizens who need to get away from shared apartments (perhaps to be less at risk or to work from home), or families who are building or renovating a house that faces construction delays due to the pandemic.

"Thus, we were able to reach over 90% occupancy and managed to operate our locations on a cash-flow-positive scale," adds the Cosi CEO. "Lesson learned for us: Even when almost all your demand channels dry out, you still can do a lot if you focus on what you can control. We simply activated new demand channels."

In addition, he says the pandemic has accelerated a shift in demand preferences, seeing "big hotel bunkers" become less popular versus individual apartment style accommodations.

Meanwhile, Cosi has also seen a "massive boost in supply," with lots of takeover opportunities in the hotel space, especially for underperforming hotel properties. And since office space demand has contracted dramatically, the company is receiving offers to convert office space for use as midstay accommodation.

"On the back of our strong COVID performance, we've built a lot of trust among the real estate community and receive more and more offers," says Gaiser. "Prices for supply have fallen sometimes dramatically, depending on the city, due to these factors".

To that end, Cosi currently has 750 units under contract, with 1,500 more under negotiation.

Adds the Cosi CEO: "Now is exactly the right timing to double down on Cosi's growth from a long-term perspective. When everyone is scared/shocked, you can win big if you have a clear plan. Our investors bought into this plan, as we have demonstrated that our business model is resilient and we also have the capacity to navigate the ship both in good but also in rough waters."

Corporate sustainability initiatives may open doors for carbon offset startups

Recommended Stories

  • Investors discuss alt-financing and the role of venture capital

    There are so many ways to secure capital for your startup beyond traditional venture capital, from crowdfunding to debt financings to revenue-share agreements. Dr. Astrid Scholz, the co-founder of Zebras Unite; Sydney Thomas, a principal at Precursor Ventures; and Brian Brackeen, the founding partner of Lightship Capital, joined us at TC Sessions: Justice to discuss alternative pathways to funding, and if the democratization of capital is a façade. Scholz is currently building out Zebras Unite, a founder-led cooperative that is focused on making startups more sustainable, ethical and inclusive.

  • Vendr raises huge $60M Series A as its SaaS-purchasing service scales

    This morning Vendr announced a $60 million Series A round, a huge funding event led by Tiger Global, with participation from Y Combinator, Sound Ventures, Craft Ventures, F-Prime Capital, and Garage Capital. The outsized Series A comes after Vendr last raised $4 million in a mid-2020 seed round, with TechCrunch reporting that the company was profitable at the time. Vendr had raised just over $6 million total before this latest round.

  • Google brings more context to major news stories in Search

    The Full Coverage feature has been available in Google News since 2018.

  • Protesters urge end to violence against women in Turkey

    Thousands of people joined a Women’s Day march in central Istanbul on Monday to denounce violence against women in Turkey, where more than 400 women were killed last year. As in previous years, riot police put up barricades and blocked demonstrators from marching to the city’s main square, Taksim, citing security concerns. Unable to reach Taksim, the demonstrators walked in the opposite direction toward the shores of the Bosporus, where the march ended peacefully.

  • ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘The Daily Show,’ ‘The Late Show’ Lead DGA Awards TV Nominations

    “Ted Lasso” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” lead DGA Awards nominations this year in scripted TV, with two each in the comedy category. The Directors Guild of America has revealed this year’s TV nominees for its 73rd annual DGA Awards, including achievement in drama, comedy, limited/TV movie, variety, reality, children’s and commercials. Also announced on Monday […]

  • Tesla’s utility-scale batteries are coming to Texas 

    An under-the-radar Tesla subsidiary has been at work building a 100 MW energy storage project in Angleton, Texas, according to an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas and other documents. Bloomberg was the first to report on the documents and link a previously unknown subsidiary to Tesla. Gambit Energy Storage LLC applied for an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the regulatory body charged with overseeing the state’s electric utilities, in June of last year.

  • Saudi oil facilities targeted in drone and missile attack

    U.S. says latest in series of strikes by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen show, "their lack of respect for human life and their lack of interest in pursuing peace."

  • Hurry! The new Apple iPad Air is cheaper than it's ever been—save nearly $70 at Amazon

    Say hello to your new favorite toy—all colors are on sale.

  • Apple's 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad is cheaper than ever at Amazon

    Amazon slashes the price of the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for Apple iPad to $250.

  • End of pandemic finally in sight, Biden administration hopes

    New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have received a coronavirus vaccine may be the first glimpse of what a post-pandemic life will look like.

  • Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 and macOS 11.2.3 to address a WebKit vulnerability

    Apple recommends downloading the updates as soon as possible.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • GameStop stock surges after tapping Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to chair new strategy committee

    Shares of GameStop Corp. ran up 10.7% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to push the videogame retailer's market capitalization back above $10 billion, after the company said it established a new strategy committee to identify ways to accelerate its transformation. The committee will be chaired by activist investor Ryan Cohen, manager of RC Ventures LLC and co-founder of Chewy Inc. , and will also include Alan Attal and Kurt Wolf. Since the committee was formed, the company has appointed a chief technology officer and hired two executives to lead its e-commerce and customer care functions. GameStop stock has run up 239.3% over the past two weeks, which followed a three-week plunge of 87.5%. That selloff followed a historic surge to a record close of $347.51 on Jan. 27, as the poster child of trading frenzy engineered by Reddit's WallStreetBets forum that targeted heavily shorted stocks. GameStop's stock has hiked up 713.1% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.8%.

  • My daughter was a TV star and saved $1 million. If she buys a home and moves in with her boyfriend, will he have a claim?

    ‘If he contributed to any part of the mortgage payments, could he claim he contributed to the (increased) value of the property, asking for money if/when it is sold?’

  • There's No Way I'm Ready to Sell General Electric

    General Electric has been hot of late, to say the least... in a volatile environment at that. Bear in mind that GE is in the news this morning, and that the firm's investor day is this Wednesday, March 10th. The catalyst for the recent upward momentum for the shares of General Electric seems to be January 22nd, when Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie reaffirmed his "buy" rating on GE and increased price target from $14 to $15.

  • GameStop shares surge over 40% after Cohen tapped to lead e-commerce pivot

    Cohen, who is a major GameStop shareholder, has been pushing GameStop to move away from its traditional brick-and-mortar model since joining the board shortly before a social media frenzy drove a meteoric rise in the company's stock. Since then, GameStop has become one of the hottest and most visible of "meme stocks" that are closely followed on social media sites such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets forum. Last week, Cohen posted a cryptic tweet of an ice-cream cone, with analysts speculating on whether that was a trigger for GameStop's most recent rally.