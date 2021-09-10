U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,210.83
    -1,405.48 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Cosigo Resources Ltd. Appoints CFO

·1 min read

NEX: CSG:H

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Cosigo Resources Ltd. announces the appointment of Greg Jackson CPA, CMA as CFO. Greg has close to 20 years of financial and accounting experience principally in the mining industry including 8 years in the finance function at Sherritt International Corp., a world leader in nickel and cobalt mining and refining with a yearly revenue of $479 million. His roles at Sherritt included strategic planning, accounting, and financial reporting.

In addition, Greg worked at a privately owned silica mining company where he was responsible for financial management, information technology and human resources. He is a transformational leader and brings a wealth of experience in financial management, enterprise risk management, reporting and strategic planning.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Cosigo Resources Ltd.
Andy Rendle
Director & COO

SOURCE Cosigo Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c3970.html

Recommended Stories

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Peloton rally continues, Kroger boosts guidance, AMC on the rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Friday’s trendy tickers.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) closed 7.7% higher on Friday. You can thank rival lithium company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) for that. In its 2021 Investor Day held Friday, Albemarle told investors that a surge in demand for lithium -- which is used to build batteries for electric cars -- is going to lift its profits in 2022.

  • Wells Fargo Just Got Fined $250 Million -- Here's Why It's Good News for the Stock

    Despite the OCC order and fine, Wells Fargo disclosed that another consent order had expired and the OCC order doesn't appear to be a setback related to the asset cap.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • ReconAfrica Enters Into Investor Relations Consulting Agreement

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained John Dalton to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • Downward Pressures and Flat Earnings Outweigh the AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Yield

    AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats Amid 'Epic' Apple Sell-Off; Will Tesla Self-Driving Release 'Blow Your Mind'?

    Stocks extended losses amid an "Epic" Apple defeat. Elon Musk says the new Tesla FSD Beta will "blow your mind."

  • Moynihan’s BofA Shake-Up Paves Way for a New Crop of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- An era of power brokers near the top of Bank of America Corp. is ending as Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan elevates a fleet of younger executives into the ranks of eventual potential successors. The shake-up gives two men with years of experience at the bank significantly more stature. Alastair Borthwick will take over as chief financial officer, while Dean Athanasia will add responsibility for the commercial bank to his role overseeing the consumer and small-business banki

  • Cryptos Are Selling Off Again. 3 Ways to Benefit

    JP Morgan's crypto analysts are getting more bullish on Ethereum. They expect revenue gains for Coinbase Global and Robinhood Markets.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 5.9% as of 10:37 a.m. EDT on Friday after the company introduced its new branded apparel line on its website. Here's what to know about Peloton's apparel strategy. Peloton has been offering branded apparel for a while, but this announcement appears to be the first real effort to raise the bar.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs Sell $139 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds have sold some of their Tesla Inc. shares in the past two days, taking advantage of the recent rally as the stock climbs for the third week in a row.The ARK Innovation, ARK Next Generation Internet and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETFs sold over 180,000 shares on Wednesday and Thursday, according to daily trading updates. At closing prices, that puts the total value at nearly $139 million. The sales amount to around 3% of ARK’s Tesla sta

  • Risk of ‘hard’ stock-market valuation correction is growing, says Deutsche Bank — here’s why

    Stock-market valuation are “historically extreme” by almost every measure, notes Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha. While valuation corrections don't necessarily result in market pullbacks, the risks of a “hard” correction is growing, he warns.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall