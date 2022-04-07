U.S. markets closed

Cosigo Resources Ltd. to begin talks with AMECA BVI for Joint Venture on Damian Property

·1 min read

NEX: CSG:H

VICTORIA, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Cosigo Resources Ltd. will begin talks in the next 6 months with AMECA Mining BVI out of Mahoe Bay, BVI in hopes of renewing a previous agreement to work together on the Damian property in Cauca province of Colombia. Cosigo and AMECA had initially planned on working together starting in October of 2020 to commence further gold exploration activities on the Damian property. AMECA Mining BVI would earn up to 80% of the JV by spending CAD$1.5 million over two years. Cosigo would also retain a 3% NSR with a buyout of CAD$1 million. However the pandemic delayed any activities from being initiated and the agreement was stalled. Cosigo believes activities could be renewed and is eager to resume talks in the next six months to finalize the agreement and extend any terms as needed.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Cosigo Resources Ltd.
Andy Rendle
Director & COO

SOURCE Cosigo Resources Ltd.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c5259.html

