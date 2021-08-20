U.S. markets closed

Cosmeceuticals Market to grow by USD 15.99 Billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG and Burberry Group Plc will emerge as major cosmeceuticals market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report on Cosmeceuticals Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.55%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the growing premium BPC products industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cosmeceuticals Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cosmeceuticals Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on Cosmeceuticals Market report. Download Sample Now!

The cosmeceuticals market will witness Positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Consumer Staples Industries:

Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cosmetic preservatives market has the potential to grow by USD 109.85 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Herbal Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis: The global herbal cosmetics market size will grow by USD 33.07 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (skin care, hair care, and body care) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

Top 3 Cosmeceuticals Market Players

Amway Corp.

Amway Corp. operates its business under segments- Nutrition, Beauty, Home, and Energy and Spot. The company offers wide range of cosmeceuticals products through brands such as ARTISTRY, ARTISTRY Intensive Skincare, ARTISTRY Hydra-V, and SATINIQUE.

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG operates its business under segments- Consumer and Tesa. The company offers wide range of cosmeceuticals products through brands atrix, Eucerin, Florena, HIDROFUGAL, La Prairie, Labello, NIVEA, and SLEK.

Burberry Group Plc

Burberry Group Plc operates its business under segments- Retail/wholesale and Licensing. The company offers wide range of cosmeceuticals products through brand Coty.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/cosmeceuticals-market-industry-analysis

Cosmeceuticals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cosmeceuticals market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

The cosmeceuticals market is driven by the growing premium BPC products industry. In addition, other factors such as demand for health and wellness and innovative ingredients and technologies that can benefit the health and appearance of skin are expected to trigger the cosmeceuticals market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5.55% during the forecast period.

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44128

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmeceuticals-market-to-grow-by-usd-15-99-billion--key-drivers-and-market-forecasts--17000-technavio-reports-301359462.html

SOURCE Technavio

