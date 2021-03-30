The cosmetic antioxidants market is estimated to grow from USD 119 million in 2020 to USD 158 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9%
The cosmetic antioxidants market is driven mainly by rise in online purchase. However, is high costof natural antioxidants is expected to restrain the market growth. The major application of cosmetic antioxidants is in skin care, hair care and make-up products.
New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source, Type, Function and Application - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05440508/?utm_source=GNW
Cosmetic antioxidants are active ingredients used in various formulations to manufacture cosmetics products.
These antioxidants are widely used in cosmetic products owing to their anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, anti-inflammatory, UV protection, and moisturizing functions.The main purpose of these antioxidants is to inhibit oxidation reactions to prevent the production of free oxygen radicals, which prevent the degradation of proteins and lipids in cosmetic products.
Cosmetic antioxidants also help in protecting skin cells from damage caused due to pollution. They are used to decelerate the aging process and minimize sunspots and fine lines.
Natural antioxidants expected to be the fastest-growing source of the cosmetic antioxidants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025
The growth of the natural source segment of the cosmetic antioxidants market can be attributed to the formulation and stringent implementation of various regulatory obligations over the use of chemically derived ingredients in cosmetics. Moreover, the increased awareness among the masses about the benefits offered by natural ingredients is also fueling the growth of the natural source segment of the cosmetic antioxidants market.
The hair conditioning estimated to account for the largest share of the overall cosmetic antioxidants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025
Hair conditioning is the largest function of cosmetic antioxidants, wherein they are used to sustain hair quality and growth.APAC is the most lucrative market for cosmetic antioxidants in the hair conditioning segment due to the demographic conditions and external aggregators that damage the hair quality.
The anti-aging segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, in the APAC region.
Vitamins are fastest growing type segment in the cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period.
The cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented by type into vitamins, carotenoids, enzymes, polyphenols, and others.Vitamins and carotenoids are considered safe for cosmetic applications, and their use in cosmetics is moderately regulated compared to synthetic antioxidants.
Natural antioxidants are usually costlier than synthetic antioxidants as they need to be extracted and purified from botanical sources in large volumes. Vitamin C and vitamin E are the most commonly used vitamins in cosmetics
Strong foothold of cosmetic antioxidants manufacturers in APAC to drive the demand for cosmetic antioxidants in the region.
The cosmetic antioxidants market by region has been segmented as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.The APAC region led the cosmetic antioxidants market in 2019.
The growth of the APAC cosmetic antioxidants market can be attributed to the increased demand for cosmetics as a result of the rising aging population, increased disposable income, and changing lifestyle of the consumers in the region.
The growing use of high-quality cosmetic products, which fight the effects of pollution and climate change on skin and hair, is leading to the increasing demand for antioxidants, thereby fueling the cosmetic antioxidants market.The North American and European regions are mature markets for cosmetic antioxidants.
These regions have stringent regulations about the use of chemically-derived ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%
• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%
• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,
The key players profiled in the report include as BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Croda International Plc (UK), Ashland Global Holdings (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), SEPPIC (France), BTSA Biotecnologías Aplicadas, S.L. (Spain), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), and Barentz International BV (Netherlands) among others.
Research Coverage
This report segments the market for cosmetic antioxidants based on source, function, application, type, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for cosmetic antioxidants.
Reasons to Buy this Report
This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the cosmetic antioxidants market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cosmetic antioxidants offered by top players in the global market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for cosmetic antioxidants across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global cosmetic antioxidants market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the cosmetic antioxidants market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05440508/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001