Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 43.06 Billion | exhibit a CAGR of 8.0%

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global “ Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size ” is likely to gain momentum from the increasing disposable incomes of the middle-class populaces worldwide. Also, the rising awareness about cosmetic dentistry is expected to affect the market positively in the near future. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Teeth Whitening, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the global cosmetic dentistry market size was USD 23.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.06 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Key Industry Development

March 2019: Dentsply Sirona introduced two latest implant solutions, namely, Acuris and Azento in Europe. These would aid the implant dentistry professionals to perform single tooth replacement efficiently.

September 2019: Zimmer Biomet signed a distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. This new agreement would enable the former to broaden its footprint worldwide in the digital restorative dentistry solutions market.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 8.0% 2026 Value Projection USD 43.06 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 23.02 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 125





Market Growth Drivers

Utilization of Advanced Materials to Skyrocket Demand

Nowadays, the development of more natural looking teeth is rising owing to the usage of unique materials for designing dental restorations. Many companies are using technologically advanced materials, namely, bonding agents and dental cements to transform the traditional methods. In addition to that, the emergence of robotics, CAD/CAM, and 3D printing technologies in the field of cosmetic dentistry is also set to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America to Dominate Fueled by Availability of More Dentists

Regionally, North America procured USD 9.12 billion in terms of revenue in 2018 and would dominate the market in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising incidence of dental disorders, as well as the increasing usage of CAD/CAM equipment and tools. Apart from that, the high demand for premium dental products, increasing per capita dental expenditure, availability of more dentists, and rising adoption of dental services are expected to boost growth in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position because of the presence of numerous reputed companies in this region. Coupled with this, the increasing awareness among people and rising edentulous population would aid in the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit exponential growth on account of the rising number of dentists, increasing adoption of advanced technology, rising geriatric population, and higher cases of dental caries.





Market Segmentations:

Dental Prosthetics Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Usage of CAD/CAM Systems

In terms of product, the market is segregated into teeth whitening, orthodontics, dental prosthetics, dental implants, dental systems & equipment, and others. Out of these, the dental prosthetics segment held 26.5% cosmetic dentistry market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing utilization of CAD/CAM systems for producing a large number of prosthetics, namely, veneers, dentures, bridges, and crowns.

Segmentation By Product Dental Systems & Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Orthodontics

Teeth Whitening

Others By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others By Geography North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Introducing New Cosmetic Dentistry Products to Intensify Competition

Most of the enterprises present in the global market are engaging in the development of state-of-the-art solutions and new product launches. Such strategies are helping them to offer better patient care and streamline various treatments. Some of the other companies are focusing on signing new agreements and acquiring local enterprises to gain a competitive edge.





Key questions answered in the report:

How much is the cosmetic dentistry market worth?

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market:

DENTSPLY Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

VATECH

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

3DSystems, Inc.

3M

BIOLASE, Inc.

Temrex Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Coast Dental

Others

Table of Contents

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Dental Systems & Equipment Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Orthodontics Teeth Whitening Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Cosmetic Dentistry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Dental Systems & Equipment Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Orthodontics Teeth Whitening Others Market Analysis – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Cosmetic Dentistry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Dental Systems & Equipment Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Orthodontics Teeth Whitening Others Market Analysis – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cosmetic Dentistry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Dental Systems & Equipment Dental Implants Dental Prosthetics Orthodontics Teeth Whitening Others Market Analysis – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



ToC Continued…





