Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 43.06 Billion | exhibit a CAGR of 8.0%

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global “Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size” is likely to gain momentum from the increasing disposable incomes of the middle-class populaces worldwide. Also, the rising awareness about cosmetic dentistry is expected to affect the market positively in the near future. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Teeth Whitening, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the global cosmetic dentistry market size was USD 23.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.06 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Key Industry Development
March 2019: Dentsply Sirona introduced two latest implant solutions, namely, Acuris and Azento in Europe. These would aid the implant dentistry professionals to perform single tooth replacement efficiently.
September 2019: Zimmer Biomet signed a distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. This new agreement would enable the former to broaden its footprint worldwide in the digital restorative dentistry solutions market.
Report Scope:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2019 to 2026
Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR
8.0%
2026 Value Projection
USD 43.06 billion
Base Year
2018
Market Size in 2018
USD 23.02 billion
Historical Data for
2015 to 2017
No. of Pages
125
Market Growth Drivers
Utilization of Advanced Materials to Skyrocket Demand
Nowadays, the development of more natural looking teeth is rising owing to the usage of unique materials for designing dental restorations. Many companies are using technologically advanced materials, namely, bonding agents and dental cements to transform the traditional methods. In addition to that, the emergence of robotics, CAD/CAM, and 3D printing technologies in the field of cosmetic dentistry is also set to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.
Regional Analysis
North America to Dominate Fueled by Availability of More Dentists
Regionally, North America procured USD 9.12 billion in terms of revenue in 2018 and would dominate the market in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising incidence of dental disorders, as well as the increasing usage of CAD/CAM equipment and tools. Apart from that, the high demand for premium dental products, increasing per capita dental expenditure, availability of more dentists, and rising adoption of dental services are expected to boost growth in this region.
Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position because of the presence of numerous reputed companies in this region. Coupled with this, the increasing awareness among people and rising edentulous population would aid in the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit exponential growth on account of the rising number of dentists, increasing adoption of advanced technology, rising geriatric population, and higher cases of dental caries.
Market Segmentations:
Dental Prosthetics Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Usage of CAD/CAM Systems
In terms of product, the market is segregated into teeth whitening, orthodontics, dental prosthetics, dental implants, dental systems & equipment, and others. Out of these, the dental prosthetics segment held 26.5% cosmetic dentistry market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing utilization of CAD/CAM systems for producing a large number of prosthetics, namely, veneers, dentures, bridges, and crowns.
Segmentation
By Product
By End User
By Geography
Competitive Landscape
Key Players Focus on Introducing New Cosmetic Dentistry Products to Intensify Competition
Most of the enterprises present in the global market are engaging in the development of state-of-the-art solutions and new product launches. Such strategies are helping them to offer better patient care and streamline various treatments. Some of the other companies are focusing on signing new agreements and acquiring local enterprises to gain a competitive edge.
Key questions answered in the report:
How much is the cosmetic dentistry market worth?
The global cosmetic dentistry market size was USD 23.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.06 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period by Fortune Business Insights™
The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market:
DENTSPLY Sirona
Institut Straumann AG
VATECH
Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)
Henry Schein, Inc.
3DSystems, Inc.
3M
BIOLASE, Inc.
Temrex Corp.
Zimmer Biomet
Coast Dental
Others
