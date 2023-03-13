U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size & Share to Surpass $60.2 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market was valued at USD 29.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 60.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The prevalence of dental conditions like periodontal disease, tooth decay, gum disease, dental cracks, and cavities, which all increase demand for Cosmetic Dentistry to improve aesthetic appearance, as well as the aging population's increased susceptibility to tooth problems, are some factors that are propelling the growth of the Cosmetic Dentistry market.

We forecast that the dental systems & equipment category in the Cosmetic Dentistry market sales will account for more than 20% of total sales by 2028. Their employment in so many different dental applications may help explain this. There are many different dental systems and equipment, including instrument delivery systems, light-curing equipment, radiography equipment, dental chairs, dental lasers, scaling units, dental handpieces, and dental CAD/CAM systems.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cosmetic-dentistry-market-2022/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Minimally Invasive Techniques and the Uptake of 3D Dentistry are Fueling the Demand
Cosmetic Dentistry has started using three-dimensional (3D) printing, a relatively recent manufacturing method. Computer software is used in 3D printing to deposit small amounts of material, such as powdered stainless steel or milled plastic, until an object is fully constructed. Applications for 3D printing include the ability for patients and professionals to customize 3D-printed teeth, dentures, and other instruments. Robotics and artificial intelligence are also being used more frequently in dentistry. The market will grow as robots become more readily available for less invasive dental procedures such as tooth extractions, cavity filling, cap application, and tooth cleaning.

Development of Innovative Technology Solutions to Drive Market Growth
Due to the creation of new dental materials that produce superior results, Cosmetic Dentistry has evolved. Patient compliance has increased with the substantial surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures. Dental lasers have increased to prevent or significantly reduce patient discomfort and blood loss during surgical operations such as gum elevation and teeth whitening. More people are choosing to get these operations as a result. As a result, the emphasis on developing novel dental materials and technology would open up new opportunities for market participants in aesthetic dentistry.

Top Players in the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market

  • 3M Company (United States)

  • Align Technology Inc. (United States)

  • DENTSPLY Sirona (United States)

  • Envista Holdings (United States)

  • Henry Schein (United States)

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Planmeca Group (Finland)

  • Roland DG (Japan)

  • Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland)

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (United States)

For Additional Information on Cosmetic Dentistry Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cosmetic-dentistry-market-2022/request-sample

Top Trends in Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Cosmetic Dentistry industry is a growing focus on aesthetics among individuals. Market expansion is facilitated by the growing emphasis on beauty and appearances, particularly in the film industry. Recently, emphasis has grown on improving and restoring smiles.

  • Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Cosmetic Dentistry industry is rising technological advancement. The market is predicted to benefit greatly from developing technologically sophisticated solutions and the growing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/cosmetic-dentistry-market-2022/0

Top Report Findings

  • Based on the Product Types, most of the Cosmetic Dentistry market's revenue is controlled by the dental systems & equipment category due to causes including the expansion of cutting-edge technology like the dental CAD/CAM system and other technologies as raising awareness of dental reformation.

  • Based on the End Users, most of the Cosmetic Dentistry market's revenue is controlled by the dental hospitals and clinics category. The increase in dental clinics and the number of persons choosing Cosmetic Dentistry operations in dental offices and hospitals are attributable to this.

  • Based on Age Groups, most of the Cosmetic Dentistry market's revenue is controlled by the Adult category because dental conditions such as tooth decay, gum disease, dental cracks, and cavities are becoming more common. Additionally, adult periodontal problems enhance the need for Cosmetic Dentistry procedures and mature awareness of the value of aesthetic beauty, particularly in women.

Recent Developments in the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market

  • June 2021: Zenyum, a dental start-up, raised USD 40 million in series B funding from existing investors, including Sequoia Capital India, Partech, and RTP Global, among others. The company plans on using these funds to deliver dental cosmetics to patients.

  • January 2021: Nobel Biocare announced the launch of  Xeal and Ti Ultra surfaces in the U.S. These surfaces could be applied to implants and abutments that help optimize tissue integration.

Dental Hospitals and Clinics Category in Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Generate a Substantial Revenue

Cosmetic Dentistry is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Cosmetic Dentistry to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the end user, the Cosmetic Dentistry market is divided into Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others.

During the forecast period, the market for Cosmetic Dentistry is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the dental hospitals and clinics category. Dentists who have acquired skills in dental operations carry out dental procedures. These treatments are expertly carried out in dental clinics and hospitals, which gives the sector dominance.

On the other hand, the dental laboratories category is anticipated to grow significantly because government-recognized dentists collaborate with dental laboratories to create dental prostheses like crowns, bridges, or other dental restorations.

North America Region in Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Generate a Huge Chunk of Revenue

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. This is related to technological advancements and an increase in people selecting aesthetic dentistry procedures. In addition, the region's high acceptance of aesthetic operations, receptivity to them, and increased appearance consciousness are anticipated to encourage market expansion.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cosmetic Dentistry Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segmentation

By Product Types

  • Dental Systems & Equipment

  • Dental Implants

  • Dental Bridges

  • Dental Veneers

  • Dental Crowns

  • Orthodontic Braces

  • Inlays & Onlays

By End Users

  • Dental Hospitals & Clinics

  • Dental Laboratories

  • Other End Users

By Age Groups

  • Children

  • Adults

By Region

  • North America

    • United States

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South-East Asia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of MEA

Read Full Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cosmetic-dentistry-market-2022

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 29.2 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 60.1 Billion

CAGR

12.8% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

3M Company, Align Technology Inc., DENTSPLY Sirona, Envista Holdings, Henry Schein, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Planmeca Group, Roland DG, Straumann Holdings AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • What is the size and growth rate of the cosmetic dentistry market?

  • What are the key drivers and challenges affecting the market?

  • What are the different types of cosmetic dental procedures available in the market?

  • Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

  • What are the key trends in the market, such as new technologies or changes in consumer preferences?

  • What is the geographic distribution of the market, and what are the growth opportunities in different regions?

  • What are the regulatory and reimbursement issues affecting the market?

  • What is the competitive landscape of the market, and how are companies differentiating themselves from each other?

  • What are the future growth prospects of the cosmetic dentistry market, and what are the key factors that will drive growth in the coming years?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the cosmetic dentistry market, and how are companies adapting to the changing market conditions?

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


