Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size to Surpass USD 59.6 billion with Growing CAGR of 12.70% by 2028, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces and Inalys & Onlays), By End User (Dental Hospitals and Clincs, Dental Laboratories and Others), By Age Group (Children and Adults) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028

As per the report titled "Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces and Inlays & Onlays), By End User (Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Others), By Age Group (Children and Adults) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 29.1 billion and USD 59.6 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Analysis:

Cosmetic dentistry is a work that primarily enhances the look of teeth, gums, and bites. The focus of cosmetic dentistry is on improving the entire appearance of the teeth, including their size, alignment, color, shape, location, and smile. The rise in the older population, which is more susceptible to teeth-related issues, and the incidence of dental illnesses such as periodontal diseases, gum disease, tooth decay, dental cracks, and cavities further raise demand for cosmetic dentistry to improve aesthetic appeal. In addition, the availability of CAD/CAM systems, which heavily utilize 3D technology to improve the design and creation of dental restorations, further contribute to the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.70 % 2028 Value Projection 59.6 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 29.1 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Product Type, By End User, By Age Group and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

3M Company

Align Technology, Inc.

DENTSPLY Sirona

Envista Holdings

Henry Schein

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Planmeca Group

Roland DG

Straumann Holdings AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

By Acquiring Mint 32 Dentistry, Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry

In June 2021, Mint 32 Dentistry was acquired by Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry. The acquisition aimed to offer patients advanced dental care, including periodontics, endodontics, and cosmetic dentistry, among other services.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the cosmetic dentistry market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in May 2022, Invisalign-trained clinicians can track their patient's treatment progress with the help of Asana smiles, which Asana Inc. offers as part of their strategic collaboration with Align Technology.

Recent Development:

August 2022: Biolase,Inc. Cooperation with American postgraduate dentistry specialty programs has been announced, exposing postgraduate students to the advantages of tissue laser and waterless technology

Driving Factors:

Demand is Being Driven by Minimally Invasive and 3D Dentistry Adoption

In cosmetic dentistry, three-dimensional (3D) printing is a relatively new manufacturing method. 3D printing uses a computer program to build up an object layer by layer using materials like milled plastic or stainless steel powder. Applications for 3D printing include patient and professional customization of 3D-printed teeth, dentures, and other instruments. With the help of this technology, individual teeth can also be produced by scanning their size and shape and then printing a replica out of various materials. Additionally, there is a growing tendency toward using robotics and artificial intelligence in dentistry. The availability of robots for less invasive dental procedures such as tooth extraction, cavity filling, cap application, and teeth cleaning will further propel the market for aesthetic dentistry in the future.

Prevalence of Dental Disorders is Rising, which is Driving the Market Growth

The rise in the prevalence of dental disorders is the main factor driving the cosmetic dentistry market's revenue growth. Globally, it is estimated that more than 2.0 billion people have caries in their permanent teeth, compared to more than 530 million people who have caries in their primary teeth. The rapid urbanization occurring, especially in developing nations, and changing lifestyle patterns can be largely blamed for the rising incidence of dental and oral diseases. Orthodontic braces can assist in straightening outcropping teeth, which can greatly improve dental health by lowering the risk of decay and gum disease. Also, straighter and properly aligned teeth are easier to clean, enhancing dental hygiene and a person's smile.

Restraining Factors:

Cosmetic Dentistry Receives Insufficient Compensation, which Limits the Market

Compensation for dental cosmetic operations is difficult to come by because cosmetic procedures are highly pricey and are not seen as necessary by insurance companies or governmental organizations. Huge investments are needed for technologically advanced equipment, and a demand for dental imaging tools and other advanced devices. Insurance firms cannot protect these substantial investments, thereby impeding the development of this industry. As a result, individuals are required to cover a sizable amount of the cost of cosmetic treatments out of their own pockets. Dental treatment depends on the patient's ability to pay due to the restricted reimbursement. This is a significant element that is limiting the market's expansion.

Challenging Factors:

Dental Complications Related to Cosmetic Procedures May Limit the Market Growth

Over the projected period, complications related to cosmetic dentistry could limit market revenue growth. Dental and periodontal issues might result from cosmetic dentistry operations like dental bridge therapy. This is consequently reducing the desire for cosmetic dental operations. Dental bridges may impair the bone structure of teeth being treated because they may promote bone degeneration. Additionally, the bonding and de-bonding of orthodontic devices might cause enamel damage in patients who choose orthodontic treatment. Such aesthetic dentistry-related issues may limit the global market's expansion to some extent.

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segmentations:

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market By Product Type:

Dental Systems & Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Implants

Dental Bridges

Dental Veneers

Dental Crowns

Orthodontic Braces

Inalys & Onlays

Cosmetic Dentistry Market By Type





Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market By End User:

Dental Hospitals and Clincs

Dental Laboratories

Others

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market By Age Group:

Children

Adults

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the cosmetic dentistry market over the forecast period. The region's market is characterized by a larger usage of CAD/CAM tools and technology and an increased prevalence of dental conditions. Additionally, the region's dominant market share in the world for cosmetic dentistry can be explained by high per capita dental spending, increased use of dental services, rising demand for high-end dental products, and relatively higher availability of dentists per 1,000 people.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market By Region





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global cosmetic dentistry market share in the coming years. The market growth in the region is projected to be fueled by factors like high acceptance and openness toward cosmetic treatments and rising appearance consciousness.

Growing government support for dental programs, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, and rising R&D activities in dentistry are projected to propel the sub-growth. segment's

In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by increasing disposable income, a rising propensity for cosmetic dental health improvement, and a sizable population in the area.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cosmetic Dentistry market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cosmetic Dentistry market forward?

What are the Cosmetic Dentistry Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cosmetic Dentistry Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cosmetic Dentistry market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Age Group and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Cosmetic Dentistry market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.70%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Cosmetic Dentistry market was valued at around USD 29.1 billion in 2021.

The Cosmetic Dentistry market is segmented based on product type: dental systems & equipment, dental implants, dental bridges, dental veneers, dental crowns, orthodontic braces and inlays & onlays. The solutions category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Minimally Invasive and 3D Dentistry Adoption

The “North America” region will lead the global Cosmetic Dentistry market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

