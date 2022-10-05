Cosmetic Dyes Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 402.30 Million by 2026, Globally, at 5.28% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The expanding global demand for cosmetic items such as hair colour, lip products, eye makeup, and others, as well as increased knowledge about the usage of personal care products in developing economies, are projected to drive the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cosmetic Dyes Market" By Type (Natural Dye and Synthetic Dye), By Application (Facial Makeup, Lip Products, Eye Makeup, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Toiletries, and Others), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Cosmetic Dyes Market size was valued at USD 266 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 402.30 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Cosmetic Dyes Market Overview

Dyes are colours that are soluble in a certain medium (for example, water), whereas cosmetic dyes are dyes or colours used for cosmetic purposes, such as make-up, and the rest. Natural and manmade cosmetic colours are available. Though synthetic cosmetic colours are brighter and more intense than natural cosmetic dyes, natural dyes are more widely used because they have no dermatological side effects. Cosmetic dyes have a variety of applications, including facial make-up, eye make-up, hair colour, lip & nail products, and toiletries. Cosmetic dyes are divided into two types: natural dyes and synthetic dyes. Cosmetic dyes have a variety of applications, including Facial Makeup, Lip Products, Eye Makeup, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Toiletries, and Others.

The growing demand for cosmetic items such as hair colour, lip products, eye makeup, and others around the world, as well as increased awareness about the usage of personal care products in developing economies, are projected to drive the market in the next few years. In addition, the introduction of natural dyes and new fashion trends is expected to enhance the market in the next few years. Furthermore, better living standards as a result of industrialization and urbanisation, as well as a growing young population, are expected to boost the market during the forecasted years.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs, Chromatech, Clariant, DyStar, Goldmann Group, Koel Colours, Neelikon, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Pylam and Sensient Cosmetic Technologies.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cosmetic Dyes Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Cosmetic Dyes Market, by Type

Cosmetic Dyes Market, by Application

Cosmetic Dyes Market, by Geography

ROW

