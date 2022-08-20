Cosmetic Ingredients Market, Growing Demand for Natural And Organic Cosmetic Ingredients to Boost Market Growth-Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cosmetic Ingredients Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the cosmetic ingredients market is USD 3.98 billion. This report extensively covers cosmetic ingredients market segmentation by type (surfactants, EFF and M, single-use additives, CP and C, and others), application (hair care and skincare, perfumes and fragrance, color cosmetics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients and the rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent regulations will challenge market growth. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

APAC will account for 40% of market growth. The main markets for cosmetic ingredients in APAC are Singapore, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

Consumers in the region are increasingly turning to cosmetics made with organic and sustainable components as they become more aware of the negative impacts of synthetic compounds like preservatives and emollients used in cosmetic goods. Vendors are being encouraged to make considerable investments in the creation of sustainable components by the demand for natural additives and ingredients in cosmetics.

Key Market Segmentation

Surfactants will significantly increase their market share among cosmetic components during the anticipated period. Ingredients used to lower surface tension in liquid solutions are known as surfactants. Surfactants have several important uses in cosmetics, including washing, solubilization, and conditioning.

Due to rising knowledge about the long-term effects of synthetic surfactants in cosmetics, there has been a steady increase in demand for naturally occurring surfactants produced from plants and vegetables, such as ammonium Laureth sulfate, decyl glucoside, decyl polyglucoside, and stearyl alcohol. Download Free Sample Report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries France, Singapore, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and the US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Hair care and skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Perfumes and fragrance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 EFF and M - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Single-use additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 CP and C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

11.4 BASF SE

11.5 Clariant International Ltd.

11.6 Croda International Plc

11.7 Eastman Chemical Co.

11.8 Evonik Industries AG

11.9 Givaudan SA

11.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

11.11 Lonza Group Ltd.

11.12 Solvay SA

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

