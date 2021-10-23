U.S. markets closed

Cosmetic Oil Market size to grow by USD 1.43 Bn | Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Cosmetics to Boost Growth | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic oil market is set to grow by USD 1.43 billion between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 5% over the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Cosmetic Oil Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
For more insights on the potential growth variance, Read our FREE Sample

The report on the cosmetic oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics.

The cosmetic oil market analysis includes the source segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the aesthetic and health benefits offered by cosmetic oils as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic oil market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the cosmetic oil market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cosmetic oil market covers the following areas:

Cosmetic Oil Market Sizing￼
Cosmetic Oil Market Forecast￼
Cosmetic Oil Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amorepacific Group Inc.

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • CHANEL Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Kao Corp.

  • LG Household and Health Care Ltd.

  • LOreal SA

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Group

Cosmetic Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.24

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-oil-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-43-bn--increasing-demand-for-natural-and-organic-cosmetics-to-boost-growth--technavio-301406405.html

SOURCE Technavio

