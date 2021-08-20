U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.50
    -20.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,661.00
    -157.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,884.25
    -43.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,115.90
    -13.20 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.17
    -0.52 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    +1.53 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,109.09
    +2,773.25 (+6.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.57
    +85.52 (+7.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.21
    -15.65 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Cosmetic Packaging Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

·4 min read

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renew phases.

AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd., Albéa Services SAS and Amcor Plc will emerge as major cosmetic packaging market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report on the cosmetic packaging Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.86%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the growing e-commerce and social media marketing. However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is the risk of counterfeit packaging.

Attractive Opportunities with Cosmetic Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Cosmetic Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025


Understand the driving forces behind Cosmetic Packaging Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Free Sample Report!

The cosmetic packaging market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the market is expected to have positive & superior growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd.

The company offers packaging such as cream jars, HDPE shampoo bottles, roll-on bottles, and more.

Albéa Services SAS

The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions for the personal care industry under several product categories such as Tubes, Brows & Nails, Lipsticks & Sticks, Compacts & Palettes, Lotion Pumps, and Foam Pumps. The company offers cosmetic packaging such as tubes, lipsticks, mascaras, and more.

Amcor Plc

The company offers packaging solutions such as HDPE cylinder bottles, PET bullet bottles, PET round bottles, and more. They offer key business segments including Flexibles and Rigid Packaging.

Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/cosmetic-packaging-market-industry-analysis

Cosmetic Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cosmetic packaging market is segmented as below:

  • Material

  • Geography

The cosmetic packaging market is driven by growing e-commerce and social media marketing, innovative packaging designs, and rising cosmetic and personal care spending. The plastic segment was the largest revenue-generating material segment during 2020 and the segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC due to innovative packaging designs.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70779

Corresponding Reports:

Packaging Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025


Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-packaging-market-2021-2025-post-pandemic-industry-planning-structure--technavio-301359264.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Big Tech Is in a Perilous Moment. The Stocks Are Still a Buy.

    With regulators and lawmakers sharpening their aim, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Facebook find themselves in a perilous moment. Don’t expect it to last.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • 5 Popular Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Sell Fast Enough in the Second Quarter

    This was when institutional investment firms and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Put simply, a 13F provides a snapshot of what institutional investors and hedge fund managers have been buying and selling over the previous quarter (in this instance, 4/1 through 6/30). Although anything having to do with alternative-power vehicles has seemingly been red-hot for years, billionaires headed for the exit in the second quarter when it came to hydrogen fuel-cell solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Iron Ore’s Record Rout Threatens Surge in Volatility to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s most spectacular collapse on record portends more volatility to come as investors grapple with a complex policy backdrop in China and an uneven recovery in global demand.Once one of the hottest commodities in this year’s raw-material boom, iron ore’s ructions swiftly made it one of the most volatile. A brutal five-week rout for futures, and a 14% slump in the spot market on Thursday, has seen it lose about 40% of its value since May’s record as China seeks to reduce ste

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.667 Billion

    Equipment-division operating margin of 19% demonstrates strong execution in face of supply-chain challenges.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

    Believe it or not, one of the smartest ways you can put your cash to work right now is with banking giant Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Although bank stocks aren't the fastest-growing industry, a confluence of factors are working in favor of BofA. To start with, bank stocks are inherently cyclical.

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • 3 Reasons BioNTech Isn't Nearly as Big as Moderna

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered impressive stock gains so far in 2021. Despite its stronger stock performance this year, BioNTech's market cap is only a little over half the size of Moderna's. Here are three reasons BioNTech isn't nearly as big as Moderna right now. In the second quarter, BioNTech reported revenue of 5.3 billion euros (around $6.2 billion).

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Further Market Rally Losses; Elon Musk Teases Humanoid Tesla Bot

    Futures fell, signaling further weakness for the market rally. Elon Musk said he'll unveil a humanoid Tesla Bot next year.