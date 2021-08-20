Cosmetic Packaging Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renew phases.

AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd., Albéa Services SAS and Amcor Plc will emerge as major cosmetic packaging market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report on the cosmetic packaging Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.86%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the growing e-commerce and social media marketing. However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is the risk of counterfeit packaging.

The cosmetic packaging market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the market is expected to have positive & superior growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd.

The company offers packaging such as cream jars, HDPE shampoo bottles, roll-on bottles, and more.

Albéa Services SAS

The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions for the personal care industry under several product categories such as Tubes, Brows & Nails, Lipsticks & Sticks, Compacts & Palettes, Lotion Pumps, and Foam Pumps. The company offers cosmetic packaging such as tubes, lipsticks, mascaras, and more.

Amcor Plc

The company offers packaging solutions such as HDPE cylinder bottles, PET bullet bottles, PET round bottles, and more. They offer key business segments including Flexibles and Rigid Packaging.

Cosmetic Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cosmetic packaging market is segmented as below:

Material

Geography

The cosmetic packaging market is driven by growing e-commerce and social media marketing, innovative packaging designs, and rising cosmetic and personal care spending. The plastic segment was the largest revenue-generating material segment during 2020 and the segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC due to innovative packaging designs.

