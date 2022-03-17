U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Cosmetic Packaging Market size worth $ 53.78 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The Cosmetic Packaging Market is observing notable growth owing to the growing demand of the consumers and growing focus on aesthetics. Also, the increasing aging population is another factor driving the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cosmetic Packaging Market" By Type (Bottles, Jars And Containers, Pen Types, Roller Balls, Sticks, Tubes), By Material (Glass, Metal, Paper, Plastic), By Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Nail Care, Make-Up), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market size was valued at USD 34.98 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 53.78 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=33477

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cosmetic Packaging Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Overview

Packaging for cosmetic and beauty products is specific for protection, consumer functionality, and brand positioning. The advancement of new and varied packaging styles and innovation in packaging plays a significant role in propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, developing economies are providing tremendous growth opportunities for cosmetic products owing to improvements in disposable income, rising awareness regarding personal care, changing standards of living, and innovative designs, such as sprays and sticks.

With a larger number of brands and products opening the Cosmetic Packaging Market, packaging efficiency, and demand for product differentiation are some of the factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing aging population factors have positively anticipated in propelling the growth of the global Cosmetic Packaging Market. There are certain constraints and limitations experienced that will restrict the market growth. The factors such as restrictions imposed by the government on the utilization of certain ingredients, and the emergence of medical assistance in beauty treatment are limiting the market growth.

Key Developments

  • In January 2020, Albea SA opened another plant for the assembling of metal parts for its skincare and corrective bundling Huai'an (China). The activities in the plant are relied upon to begin in 2020.

  • In December 2019, AptarGroup opened another business office in Dubai. This business office will be worked for every one of the three sections of the organization name, excellence and home, food and refreshment, and pharma. With this extension, the organization intends to focus on the clients of a few nations in the Middle East.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Bemis Company Inc., Albea Group, HCP Packaging, RPC Group Plc, Silgan Holdings, DS Smith, Graham Packaging Company, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., and AREMIX Packaging.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market On the basis of Type, Material, Application, and Geography.

  • Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Type

  • Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Material

  • Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Application

  • Cosmetic Packaging Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Advanced Packaging Technologies Market By Type (3D Integrated Circuit, 2D Integrated Circuit), By Industrial Vertical (Automotive And Transport, Consumer Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Aseptic Packaging Market By Material (Paper and Cardboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass & Wood), By Packaging-Type (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches Market), By Application (Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Sterile Medical Packaging Market By Type (Thermoform Trays, Sterile bottles & Containers, Vials & Ampoules, Pre-fillable Inhalers), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biological, Surgical, In-Vitro Diagnostic Products, Medical Implants), By Material (Plastics, Metals, Glass, Paper & paperboard), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Devices Packaging Market By Packaging Type (Bags and Pouches, Trays, Boxes), By Application (Equipment and Tools, Devices, IVD, Implants), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Cosmetic Packaging Brands designing glam gifts for philocalists

Visualize Cosmetic Packaging Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-packaging-market-size-worth--53-78-billion-globally-by-2028-at-5-76-cagr-verified-market-research-301505105.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

