Cosmetic Packaging Market size worth $ 53.78 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Cosmetic Packaging Market is observing notable growth owing to the growing demand of the consumers and growing focus on aesthetics. Also, the increasing aging population is another factor driving the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cosmetic Packaging Market" By Type (Bottles, Jars And Containers, Pen Types, Roller Balls, Sticks, Tubes), By Material (Glass, Metal, Paper, Plastic), By Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Nail Care, Make-Up), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market size was valued at USD 34.98 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 53.78 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Overview

Packaging for cosmetic and beauty products is specific for protection, consumer functionality, and brand positioning. The advancement of new and varied packaging styles and innovation in packaging plays a significant role in propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, developing economies are providing tremendous growth opportunities for cosmetic products owing to improvements in disposable income, rising awareness regarding personal care, changing standards of living, and innovative designs, such as sprays and sticks.

With a larger number of brands and products opening the Cosmetic Packaging Market, packaging efficiency, and demand for product differentiation are some of the factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing aging population factors have positively anticipated in propelling the growth of the global Cosmetic Packaging Market. There are certain constraints and limitations experienced that will restrict the market growth. The factors such as restrictions imposed by the government on the utilization of certain ingredients, and the emergence of medical assistance in beauty treatment are limiting the market growth.

Key Developments

In January 2020, Albea SA opened another plant for the assembling of metal parts for its skincare and corrective bundling Huai'an (China). The activities in the plant are relied upon to begin in 2020.

In December 2019, AptarGroup opened another business office in Dubai. This business office will be worked for every one of the three sections of the organization name, excellence and home, food and refreshment, and pharma. With this extension, the organization intends to focus on the clients of a few nations in the Middle East.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Bemis Company Inc., Albea Group, HCP Packaging, RPC Group Plc, Silgan Holdings, DS Smith, Graham Packaging Company, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., and AREMIX Packaging.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market On the basis of Type, Material, Application, and Geography.

Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Type

Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Material

Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Application

Cosmetic Packaging Market by Geography

