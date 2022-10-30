Cosmetic Pigments Market Size to Grow by USD 318.38 Million, And The Majority Of The Market Growth To Originate From APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetic pigments market size is expected to grow by USD 318.38 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. According to Technavio the recent trends and developments in the commodity chemicals industry. The report considers various factors including the impact of COVID-19 on the market, application, and revenue generated by vendors among others to estimate the size of the market. Understand the scope of our full report on the global cosmetic pigments market. Download PDF sample report .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Carl Schlenk AG, Clariant International Ltd., Couleurs de Plantes, ECKART GmbH, Elemental SRL, Geotech International B.V., Kobo Products Inc., Koel Colours Pvt Ltd., LANXESS AG, LI PIGMENTS, Merck KGaA, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd., NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD., RPM International Inc., Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Shanghai Orcheer Pigment Technology Co., Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Venator Materials Plc, Yipin USA INC., and DIC Corp are some of the major market participants.

The market is driven by increasing income and changing lifestyles. Due to modernization, the standard of life of the younger generation (aged between 18-30 years) is changing, which contributes to the demand for cosmetic pigments. With an increase in disposable income, color cosmetics are gaining popularity among these women as disposable income rises, making them more affordable. Changes in rural population lifestyles, along with the influence of Western culture, are also fueling the global expansion of the global cosmetic pigments market.

In addition, stringent regulations such as labeling, packaging, and substances are a major challenge for this market. These regulations will be used in the manufacturing process because cosmetic pigment makers must adhere to strict cosmetics product standards. Furthermore, the availability of cosmetic pigments is limited due to rigorous restrictions.

Cosmetic Pigments Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The cosmetic Pigments Market is segmented as below:

Application

The market will observe significant growth in the facial makeup segment during the forecast period. The increased demand for foundations and face powders, among other essential cosmetic products, drives the growth of the facial makeup segment in the focused segment. Cosmetic pigments, which incorporate titanium dioxide and Mica, are used to boost facial brightness and are mainly used in facial cosmetic products such as foundations, blushers, and powders.

Geography

43% of the market growth will originate in APAC during the forecast period. The presence of a large aging population will facilitate the cosmetic pigments market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our cosmetic pigments market report covers the following areas:

Cosmetic Pigments Market size

Cosmetic Pigments Market trends

Cosmetic Pigments Market industry analysis

Cosmetic Pigments Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cosmetic Pigments Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cosmetic Pigments Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cosmetic Pigments Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic pigments market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cosmetic pigments market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cosmetic pigments market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic pigments market vendors

Cosmetic Pigments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 318.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carl Schlenk AG, Clariant International Ltd., Couleurs de Plantes, ECKART GmbH, Elemental SRL, Geotech International B.V., Kobo Products Inc., Koel Colours Pvt Ltd., LANXESS AG, LI PIGMENTS, Merck KGaA, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd., NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD., RPM International Inc., Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Shanghai Orcheer Pigment Technology Co., Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Venator Materials Plc, Yipin USA INC., and DIC Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Facial makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Eye makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Lip products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Nail products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Clariant International Ltd.

10.4 DIC Corp

10.5 ECKART GmbH

10.6 Geotech International B.V.

10.7 Kobo Products Inc.

10.8 LANXESS AG

10.9 Merck KGaA

10.10 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

10.11 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Venator Materials Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

