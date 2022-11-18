Cosmetic Preservatives Market is Projected to Reach US$ 632.28 Million in 2028

Stratview Research

The Cosmetic Preservatives Market is expected to reach US$ 632.28 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.61% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Cosmetic Preservatives Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Cosmetic Preservatives market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

An increase in the demand for upgrading cosmetic products’ quality.

Growing awareness regarding beauty products.

Rise in demand for premium cosmetics has led to the incorporation of sophisticated preservatives.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Cosmetic Preservatives Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Natural/Organic Preservatives [Organic Acid, Natural Antioxidants, Essential Oils, and Plant/Herbal Extracts] and Synthetic Preservatives [Parabens, Formaldehyde Releasers, Phenol Derivatives, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Alcohols, and Others])

By Application Type (Hair Care, Skin Care, Toiletries, Fragrance & Perfumes, Baby Products, and Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

Natural Preservatives are estimated to dominate the market.

The market is segmented into natural/organic preservatives and synthetic preservatives. This segment is driven due to rising concerns about chemicals in synthetic preservatives coupled with safety purposes, and the shifting preference of consumers toward natural cosmetic products.

Market Trends by Application Type

Skin Care Application is expected to account for the largest share of the market and is growing at a CAGR of more than 8.5% during 2022-28.

The market is segmented as hair care, skincare, toiletries, fragrance & perfumes, body care, and others. The segment is driven due to its wide utilization and suitable results, further, rising awareness regarding safe and natural products is expected to fuel the overall industry growth during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the cosmetic preservatives market.

The region is the largest market for skin care products and the growing cosmetic industry in the region. Also, North America and Europe are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Cosmetic Preservatives Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Akema Fine Chemicals

Ashland

BASF SE

Chemipol S.A.

Clariant AG

Lonza Group

Sharon Laboratories

Symrise AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Thor Group Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the cosmetic preservatives market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

