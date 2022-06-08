U.S. markets closed

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Records a CAGR of 5.25%| Growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products to boost market growth| Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Cosmetic Preservatives Market, operating under the global consumer staples market. The latest report on the Cosmetic Preservatives Market, estimates it to register a growth of USD 109.85 million, at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios. 

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sharon Laboratories Ltd., and Symrise AG are among some of the major market participants.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

The growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products is notably driving the cosmetic preservatives market growth, although factors such as limitations of natural preservatives used in cosmetic products may impede market growth.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

The synthetic preservatives segment will gain considerable market share in the cosmetic preservatives market. Synthetic cosmetic preservatives are in high demand due to their numerous benefits, including their widespread availability, cheaper cost than natural preservatives, and good compatibility with other substances in cosmetic and personal care products. As a result, the market sector is predicted to develop significantly over the forecast period.

Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Cosmetic Preservatives Market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products as one of the prime reasons driving the Cosmetic Preservatives Market growth during the next few years.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic preservatives market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cosmetic preservatives market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cosmetic preservatives market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic preservatives market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Hair Color Spray Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hair Color Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 109.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, France, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sharon Laboratories Ltd., and Symrise AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Skin care

  • 6.2 Hair care

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Akema Srl

  • 11.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • 11.5 BASF SE

  • 11.6 BRENNTAG AG

  • 11.7 Chemipol SA

  • 11.8 Clariant International Ltd.

  • 11.9 Dow Inc.

  • 11.10 Lonza Group Ltd.

  • 11.11 Sharon Laboratories Ltd.

  • 11.12 Symrise AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-preservatives-market-records-a-cagr-of-5-25-growing-demand-for-multifunctional-cosmetic-products-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301561947.html

SOURCE Technavio

