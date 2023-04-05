Cosmetic preservatives market size to grow by USD 170.66 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic preservatives market size is estimated to increase by USD 170.66 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products. The demand for multifunctional products such as color-correcting creams and beauty balms is increasing among consumers. Thus, vendors are launching cosmetics that offer multiple benefits such as reduction in acne, dark circles, wrinkles, uneven tone and texture, and concealing redness. Similarly, hair care products with sun protection ingredients are gaining popularity in the market. Multifunctional products carry out multiple tasks that save time and provide satisfactory results. This has convinced consumers to opt for such products. With the growing adoption of multifunctional cosmetic products, the demand for cosmetic preservatives will increase during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (synthetic preservatives and natural preservatives), application (skin care and hair care), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
The market growth in the synthetic preservatives segment will be significant during the forecast period. Synthetic preservatives provide various benefits. They are abundantly available and are sold at relatively low prices than natural preservatives. They also exhibit high compatibility with other ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products. Such advantages drive the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cosmetic preservatives market.
APAC will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The expanding aging population has created a significant demand for anti-aging products in the region. The older population in the region is exhibiting high demand for cosmetic skin care products, such as anti-aging products, to protect their skin and reverse signs of aging. In addition, the expanding female population aged between 30 and 50 years in the region is driving the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market in APAC.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities
from 2022 to 2026 - Download a Sample Report
Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market – Market Dynamics
The global cosmetic preservatives market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized vendors. Established vendors have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small vendors are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. They also compete on the vast geographical presence and large-scale production facilities. Some of the key players covered in the report include:
Akema Srl - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include KEM NAT, KEM NAT B, KEM NAT LITE, KEM E, KEM BB, and KEM BS.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include achromaxyl isr biofunctional, acnacidol bg biofunctional, actopontine biofunctional, and actopontine yst biofunctional.
BASF SE - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include Elestab 388 which provides Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, and Methylparaben.
BRENNTAG SE - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include Phenoxyethanol, Benzonic Acid, and Dehydroacetic Acid Broad spectrum preservative.
AE Chemie, Inc.
Chemipol SA
Clariant International Ltd.
Dadia Chemical Industries
ISCA UK Ltd.
Kumar Organic Products Ltd.
Lonza Group Ltd.
QUIMIDROGA, SA
SACHEM, INC.
Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Schulke and Mayr GmbH
Sharon Laboratories Ltd.
Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.
Symrise AG
The Dow Chemical Co.
Thor Group Ltd.
Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market – Market Dynamics
Key Trends –
The adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes is identified as the major trend in the market. Vendors are adopting new manufacturing technologies to enhance the quality of their offerings. They are using technologies such as silicone-based vesicles and matrices in the manufacturing process to enhance the quality of the preservatives used and improve the efficiency of the manufacturing process. In addition, the growing demand for multifunctional and eco-friendly products has led vendors to come up with advances in cosmetic formulation technology to optimize the manufacturing process. Such developments among vendors are expected to result in steady growth in the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges –
The limitations of natural preservatives used in cosmetic products will challenge the growth of the market.
Natural preservatives have several limitations despite providing various benefits to end-users.
Natural preservatives become conducive to microbial growth over time, which increases the risk of contamination.
Natural preservatives do not inhibit the growth of microorganisms. Hence, they require higher formulations to be more effective.
Moreover, the low availability of certified organic ingredients and natural extracts has limited the growth of the market in the organic segment.
Such challenges are reducing the growth potential of the market.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this cosmetic preservatives market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the cosmetic preservatives market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the cosmetic preservatives market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic preservatives market vendors
Related Reports:
The Cosmetic Serum Market is projected to increase by USD 1,394.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2022 and 2027. The increase in the introduction of organic and natural products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
The Cosmetic Oil Market is projected to increase by USD 1,867.37 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the market size was valued at USD 5,475.42 million. The emergence of Bio-Oil is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
Cosmetic Preservatives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 170.66 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.0
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AE Chemie, Inc., Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dadia Chemical Industries, ISCA UK Ltd., Kumar Organic Products Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., QUIMIDROGA, SA, SACHEM, INC., Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Schulke and Mayr GmbH, Sharon Laboratories Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Symrise AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Thor Group Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Akema Srl
10.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
10.5 BASF SE
10.6 BRENNTAG SE
10.7 Chemipol SA
10.8 Clariant International Ltd.
10.9 Lonza Group Ltd.
10.10 Sharon Laboratories Ltd.
10.11 Symrise AG
10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
