Cosmetic preservatives market size to grow by USD 170.66 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic preservatives market size is estimated to increase by USD 170.66 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products. The demand for multifunctional products such as color-correcting creams and beauty balms is increasing among consumers. Thus, vendors are launching cosmetics that offer multiple benefits such as reduction in acne, dark circles, wrinkles, uneven tone and texture, and concealing redness. Similarly, hair care products with sun protection ingredients are gaining popularity in the market. Multifunctional products carry out multiple tasks that save time and provide satisfactory results. This has convinced consumers to opt for such products. With the growing adoption of multifunctional cosmetic products, the demand for cosmetic preservatives will increase during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market 2022-2026

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (synthetic preservatives and natural preservatives), application (skin care and hair care), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market growth in the synthetic preservatives segment will be significant during the forecast period. Synthetic preservatives provide various benefits. They are abundantly available and are sold at relatively low prices than natural preservatives. They also exhibit high compatibility with other ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products. Such advantages drive the growth of the segment.

Story continues

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cosmetic preservatives market.

APAC will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The expanding aging population has created a significant demand for anti-aging products in the region. The older population in the region is exhibiting high demand for cosmetic skin care products, such as anti-aging products, to protect their skin and reverse signs of aging. In addition, the expanding female population aged between 30 and 50 years in the region is driving the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2022 to 2026 - Download a Sample Report

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market – Market Dynamics

The global cosmetic preservatives market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized vendors. Established vendors have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small vendors are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. They also compete on the vast geographical presence and large-scale production facilities. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

Akema Srl - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include KEM NAT, KEM NAT B, KEM NAT LITE, KEM E, KEM BB, and KEM BS.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include achromaxyl isr biofunctional, acnacidol bg biofunctional, actopontine biofunctional, and actopontine yst biofunctional.

BASF SE - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include Elestab 388 which provides Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, and Methylparaben.

BRENNTAG SE - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include Phenoxyethanol, Benzonic Acid, and Dehydroacetic Acid Broad spectrum preservative.

AE Chemie, Inc.

Chemipol SA

Clariant International Ltd.

Dadia Chemical Industries

ISCA UK Ltd.

Kumar Organic Products Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

QUIMIDROGA, SA

SACHEM, INC.

Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Schulke and Mayr GmbH

Sharon Laboratories Ltd.

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Symrise AG

The Dow Chemical Co.

Thor Group Ltd.

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes is identified as the major trend in the market. Vendors are adopting new manufacturing technologies to enhance the quality of their offerings. They are using technologies such as silicone-based vesicles and matrices in the manufacturing process to enhance the quality of the preservatives used and improve the efficiency of the manufacturing process. In addition, the growing demand for multifunctional and eco-friendly products has led vendors to come up with advances in cosmetic formulation technology to optimize the manufacturing process. Such developments among vendors are expected to result in steady growth in the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The limitations of natural preservatives used in cosmetic products will challenge the growth of the market.

Natural preservatives have several limitations despite providing various benefits to end-users.

Natural preservatives become conducive to microbial growth over time, which increases the risk of contamination.

Natural preservatives do not inhibit the growth of microorganisms. Hence, they require higher formulations to be more effective.

Moreover, the low availability of certified organic ingredients and natural extracts has limited the growth of the market in the organic segment.

Such challenges are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this cosmetic preservatives market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the cosmetic preservatives market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cosmetic preservatives market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic preservatives market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Cosmetic Serum Market is projected to increase by USD 1,394.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2022 and 2027. The increase in the introduction of organic and natural products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

The Cosmetic Oil Market is projected to increase by USD 1,867.37 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the market size was valued at USD 5,475.42 million. The emergence of Bio-Oil is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 170.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AE Chemie, Inc., Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dadia Chemical Industries, ISCA UK Ltd., Kumar Organic Products Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., QUIMIDROGA, SA, SACHEM, INC., Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Schulke and Mayr GmbH, Sharon Laboratories Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Symrise AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Thor Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akema Srl

10.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 BRENNTAG SE

10.7 Chemipol SA

10.8 Clariant International Ltd.

10.9 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.10 Sharon Laboratories Ltd.

10.11 Symrise AG

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-preservatives-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-170-66-million-from-2021-to-2026-growth-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-multifunctional-cosmetic-products---technavio-301788302.html

SOURCE Technavio