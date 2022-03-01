U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Cosmetic Products Market Increasing at A Phenomenal Pace to reach more than USD 112.68 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Zion Market Research

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Cosmetic Products industry garnered revenue of about US$ 383.01 billion in 2020 and is set to earn revenue of nearly US$ 473.21 billion by 2028. Moreover, Cosmetic Products market is prognosis to record CAGR of nearly 5.5% in 2021-2028.

Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research

Read Market Research Report "Cosmetic Products Market - By Product (Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances, Personal Care Products, And Oral Care Products), By Form (Solutions, Creams, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, Tablets, Powders, Gels, Sticks, And Aerosols), By Application (Lips, Eyes, Eyebrows, Nails, And Face), By Distribution Channel (Online, Beauty Salons, Specialty Stores, Direct Selling, Departmental Stores, Pharmacy, And Supermarkets), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And The Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028."

Growth of cosmetic products market over forecast timespan can be due to growing awareness about external beauty among adult, young, and aging population. In addition to this, growing trend among working population to look beautiful, lively, and vigorous is predicted to create new growth avenues for cosmetic products market over assessment period. Necessity of light make-up for working staff & professionals to make effective client presentation at conferences and seminars as well as symposiums will elicit growth of cosmetic products market over forecasting timespan. Rise in product branding events & advertisement of cosmetic products by celebrities as well as surge in promotional activities of cosmetic products on social media, newspaper, smartphones, web, hoardings, and television will result in increment of market revenue over ensuing years. Product innovations and demand for organic or natural cosmetic products will provide impetus to growth of cosmetic products industry over forecasting timeline.

Skin Care Products Segment To Lead Product Landscape By 2028:

Growth of skin care products segment over forecast timespan can be ascribed to rise in popularity of skin care products among young, adult, and aging population. Escalating consciousness about beauty among people will drive demand for skin care products over coming years.

Supermarkets Segment To Account Majorly Towards Global Market Size Over 202-2028:

The segmental growth over projected timeline is expected to be due to easy availability of cosmetic products in supermarket stores. Rise in urbanization, increase in visit of working population to supermarkets, and new offers & discounts provided by supermarket stores on cosmetic products are likely to prove beneficial for growth of segment in coming years. Competitive pricing has also enhanced popularity of supermarkets or hypermarkets in both emerging economies as well as developed countries.

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/cosmetic-products-market

Asia Pacific Cosmetic Products Market To Record Highest CAGR Over 2021-2028:

Marked growth of regional market can be attributed to technological breakthroughs, economic development, rise in purchasing power of consumers, and changing fashion trends in sub-continent. Increase in urban population, beauty consciousness among youth, and awareness about enhancing personal appearance is predicted to define growth of cosmetic products market in Asia Pacific zone.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 383.01 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 473.21 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 5.5% 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

The Procter & Gamble Company, Alticor, Revlon Inc., Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Beiersdorf AG, Yves Rocher, Shiseido Company, Limited, Kao Corp., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Mary Kay Inc., and L'Oreal S.A.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/893

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/893?covid19=true

The Global Cosmetic Products Market is segmented as follows:

Cosmetic Products Market: By Application Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Lips

  • Eyes

  • Eyebrows

  • Nails

  • Face

Cosmetic Products Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Supermarkets

  • Departmental Stores

  • Online

  • Beauty Salons

  • Specialty Stores

  • Direct Selling

  • Pharmacy

Cosmetic Products Market: By Product Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Skin Care Products

  • Hair Care Products

  • Color Cosmetics

  • Fragrances

  • Personal Care Products

  • Oral Care Products

Cosmetic Products Market: By Form Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Solutions

  • Creams

  • Lotions

  • Ointments

  • Suspensions

  • Tablets

  • Powders

  • Gels

  • Sticks

  • Aerosols

Cosmetic Products Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cosmetic-products-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 183 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

List of Key Players of Cosmetic Products Market:

  • The Procter & Gamble Company

  • Alticor

  • Revlon Inc.

  • Avon Products Inc.

  • Oriflame Holding AG

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Yves Rocher

  • Shiseido Company Limited

  • Kao Corp.

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Mary Kay Inc.

  • L'Oreal S.A.

  • Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Cosmetic Products Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Cosmetic Products Marketforward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Cosmetic Products MarketIndustry?

  • What segments does the Cosmetic Products Marketcover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Cosmetic Products Marketsample report and company profiles?

Press Release For Cosmetic Products Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/cosmetic-products-market

  • Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Cosmetic Skin Care Market: The Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market accrued earnings worth approximately 50.1(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 153.7 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.50% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Kitchenware Market: The Global AA market accounted for USD 50,424 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 75,828 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Refrigerated Vehicle Market: The Global Refrigerated Vehicle market accounted for USD 12.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/cosmetic-products-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Consumer Goods Industry

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research?s=11

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-products-market-increasing-at-a-phenomenal-pace-to-reach-more-than-usd-112-68-billion-by-2028--at-a-cagr-of-5-5-including-covid-19-impact-analysis-zion-market-research-301492341.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

