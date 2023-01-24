Cosmetic serum market size to grow by USD 1,394.77 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic serum market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,394.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.36%.
Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample
report
Global cosmetic serum market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Offerings -
Amka Products Pty Ltd. - The company offers cosmetic serum that is enriched with a unique formulation of Super Fruit Serum which leaves the skin looking soft, radiant, and beautiful.
Amway Corp. - The company offers cosmetic serum that provides the skin with the extra care and attention it requires and deserves amidst the ever-increasing pollution and stress.
Beiersdorf AG - The company offers cosmetic serum, under the brand names of Nivea, Eucerin, and La Prairie.
CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers cosmetic serum that helps to prevent and correct the appearance of the 5 signs of aging.
For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!
Vendor Landscape - The global cosmetic serum market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cosmetic serum in the market are Amka Products Pty Ltd., Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Markwins Beauty Brands Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and ZYMO Cosmetics and others.
Increasing sales of luxury beauty products, rising demand for male beauty products, and the introduction of brands owned and endorsed by celebrities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit products, adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients used in beauty products, and regulations on product composition, labeling, and packaging may impede the market growth. With frequent product launches in the market, the global cosmetic serum market is expected to witness high competition during the forecast period.
Global cosmetic serum market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global cosmetic serum market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (Offline and Online), and products (Hair care serum, Skin, and sun care serum).
The offline segment by deployment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Vendors in the organized retail sector operate based on factors such as geographical presence, ease of production and inventory management, and transportation of goods. They invest significantly in brick-and-mortar organized retail stores to increase their regional and global presence and share in the market. With mainstream consumers gradually shifting to the adoption of these products, vendors are generating higher revenue from launching products at retail stores. Thus, frequent product innovation and launches are expected to positively impact the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global cosmetic serum market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cosmetic serum market.
APAC is estimated to account for 58% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major contributing countries in APAC are China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, vendors are also advertising their products by showcasing them on social media and promoting their products through different celebrity endorsements. The high fashion consciousness among the millennial, generation X, and baby boomer populations also contributed to the significant growth of the market during the last five years, which will further drive the regional market. Additionally, other factors influencing regional growth are rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income. Hence, these factors will fuel the growth in the region during the forecast period.
Global cosmetic serum market – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers - The rising demand for male beauty products is notably driving the market growth. Vendors are focusing on launching new and innovative cosmetic serums for men because of the growing demand for products that suit different scalp and hair and skin types. Men use hair care products not only to protect their hair and to cover gray hair but also for personal grooming. Marketers of cosmetic serums are focusing on delivering products to the target audience, not just as beauty product but as one that enhances styling. Thus, the growing adoption of these products by men will drive the global market during the forecast period.
Key Trends - An increase in the introduction of organic and natural products is an emerging trend in the market. Organic cosmetic serums are made from natural and organic ingredients, such as plant extracts and natural oils these problems do not occur. Hence, manufacturers of cosmetic serums are focusing more on organic cosmetic serums. These organic cosmetic serums adhere to the high standards of purity set by various regulatory bodies in different countries. Therefore, these factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges - The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge impeding the market. The growing number of counterfeit products will have an adverse impact on the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors operating in the global market. To meet such challenges, global players are compelled to price their products at lower rates, which reduces their profit margins and also the value sales proportion of the global cosmetic serums market. Furthermore, another reason for the low price of counterfeit products is that a significant amount of costs is saved on the production and transportation of these products as their manufacturers usually operate in regional or local markets. This makes counterfeit products cheaper than their genuine counterparts. Therefore, these factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this cosmetic serum market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cosmetic serum market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the cosmetic serum market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the cosmetic serum market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Cosmetic Serum Market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The predicted growth of the 3D technology market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 218.71 billion at a progressing CAGR of 16.89%. This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by application (media and entertainment, automotive, industrial, military and defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The size of the metaverse in FMCG market is expected to increase by USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.8%. This report extensively covers segmentation by platform (Computer, mobile, and headset), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Cosmetic Serum Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
166
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,394.77 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.56
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Key countries
US, Japan, China, India, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amka Products Pty Ltd., Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Markwins Beauty Brands Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and ZYMO Cosmetics
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global cosmetic serum market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Hair care serum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Skin and sun care serum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Amka Products Pty Ltd.
12.4 Amway Corp.
12.5 Beiersdorf AG
12.6 CHANEL Ltd.
12.7 Coty Inc.
12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
12.9 Johnson and Johnson
12.10 Kao Corp.
12.11 LOreal SA
12.12 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
12.13 Markwins Beauty Brands Inc.
12.14 Mary Kay Inc.
12.15 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
12.16 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-serum-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-394-77-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301726789.html
SOURCE Technavio