Cosmetic serum market size to grow by USD 1,394.77 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic serum market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,394.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.36%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Serum Market 2023-2027

Global cosmetic serum market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Amka Products Pty Ltd. - The company offers cosmetic serum that is enriched with a unique formulation of Super Fruit Serum which leaves the skin looking soft, radiant, and beautiful.

Amway Corp. - The company offers cosmetic serum that provides the skin with the extra care and attention it requires and deserves amidst the ever-increasing pollution and stress.

Beiersdorf AG - The company offers cosmetic serum, under the brand names of Nivea, Eucerin, and La Prairie.

CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers cosmetic serum that helps to prevent and correct the appearance of the 5 signs of aging.

Vendor Landscape - The global cosmetic serum market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cosmetic serum in the market are Amka Products Pty Ltd., Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Markwins Beauty Brands Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and ZYMO Cosmetics and others.

Increasing sales of luxury beauty products, rising demand for male beauty products, and the introduction of brands owned and endorsed by celebrities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit products, adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients used in beauty products, and regulations on product composition, labeling, and packaging may impede the market growth. With frequent product launches in the market, the global cosmetic serum market is expected to witness high competition during the forecast period.

Global cosmetic serum market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global cosmetic serum market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (Offline and Online), and products (Hair care serum, Skin, and sun care serum).

The offline segment by deployment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Vendors in the organized retail sector operate based on factors such as geographical presence, ease of production and inventory management, and transportation of goods. They invest significantly in brick-and-mortar organized retail stores to increase their regional and global presence and share in the market. With mainstream consumers gradually shifting to the adoption of these products, vendors are generating higher revenue from launching products at retail stores. Thus, frequent product innovation and launches are expected to positively impact the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cosmetic serum market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cosmetic serum market.

APAC is estimated to account for 58% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major contributing countries in APAC are China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, vendors are also advertising their products by showcasing them on social media and promoting their products through different celebrity endorsements. The high fashion consciousness among the millennial, generation X, and baby boomer populations also contributed to the significant growth of the market during the last five years, which will further drive the regional market. Additionally, other factors influencing regional growth are rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income. Hence, these factors will fuel the growth in the region during the forecast period.

Global cosmetic serum market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The rising demand for male beauty products is notably driving the market growth. Vendors are focusing on launching new and innovative cosmetic serums for men because of the growing demand for products that suit different scalp and hair and skin types. Men use hair care products not only to protect their hair and to cover gray hair but also for personal grooming. Marketers of cosmetic serums are focusing on delivering products to the target audience, not just as beauty product but as one that enhances styling. Thus, the growing adoption of these products by men will drive the global market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - An increase in the introduction of organic and natural products is an emerging trend in the market. Organic cosmetic serums are made from natural and organic ingredients, such as plant extracts and natural oils these problems do not occur. Hence, manufacturers of cosmetic serums are focusing more on organic cosmetic serums. These organic cosmetic serums adhere to the high standards of purity set by various regulatory bodies in different countries. Therefore, these factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge impeding the market. The growing number of counterfeit products will have an adverse impact on the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors operating in the global market. To meet such challenges, global players are compelled to price their products at lower rates, which reduces their profit margins and also the value sales proportion of the global cosmetic serums market. Furthermore, another reason for the low price of counterfeit products is that a significant amount of costs is saved on the production and transportation of these products as their manufacturers usually operate in regional or local markets. This makes counterfeit products cheaper than their genuine counterparts. Therefore, these factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this cosmetic serum market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cosmetic serum market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cosmetic serum market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cosmetic serum market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Cosmetic Serum Market vendors

Cosmetic Serum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,394.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, Japan, China, India, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amka Products Pty Ltd., Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Markwins Beauty Brands Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and ZYMO Cosmetics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

