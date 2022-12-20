Cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market size to grow by USD 6,731.55 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market, which covers products and companies engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,731.55 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.74%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as botox and duopa.

Alma Lasers GmbH - The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as Soprano Titanium, Soprano ICE Platinum, and Alma Hybrid.

Bausch Health Co Inc. - The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as Fraxel system, Clear Brilliant system, and VASERlipo system.

Chadda Surgicals - The company offers cosmetic surgery and procedure devices such as ear reconstruction gouges.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape

The global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cosmetic surgery and procedure devices in the market are AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Chadda Surgicals, Conmed Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma SA, Genesis Biosystems Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Hologic Inc., Lipoelastic AS, Lumenis Be Ltd, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., Sientra Inc., Symatese, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Westlake Dermatology PA, and others.

Story continues

With the increasing competition in the market, vendors are building strategic alliances for marketing or manufacturing cosmetic surgery and procedure devices. Market players compete on various factors, such as price, availability, brand, and variety. The growth of players depends on factors such as market conditions, government support, and industry development. Vendors can boost their profitability by practicing efficient production techniques to minimize product costs.

Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (non-surgical procedures and surgical procedures) and gender (female and male).

The non-surgical procedures segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Non-surgical procedures include products such as injectables, dermal fillers, and skin rejuvenation products as well as products for cellulite treatment, hair removal, and non-surgical fat reduction. The popularity of non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures is increasing, as they cause less damage to the body when compared to conventional invasive procedures.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market.

Rest of World (ROW) is estimated to account for 26% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors. The US is the leading country in the region. Factors such as the presence of several vendors that offer products for cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures in the US are driving the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market in the region.

Download a sample report

Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The increasing number of reconstructive surgeries is driving the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth. The popularity of reconstructive surgeries is increasing. For example, eyelid surgery can improve the functionality and appearance of the eyes. Campaigns such as the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Campaign help provide financial aid to healthcare organizations that support uninsured or underinsured women. This, in turn, increases awareness about reconstructive surgeries. These factors are expected to increase the number of reconstructive surgeries, which will drive the growth of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing number of hospitals and surgeons specializing in cosmetic surgery is a key trend in the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market. The number of cosmetic procedures, especially minimally invasive surgeries, is rising globally. Institutions such as the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery provide training courses on cosmetic surgery, which is encouraging more doctors to choose their field of specialization. These factors will support the growth of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The risk of complications during cosmetic implant procedures is impeding the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth. Cosmetic implant surgery can lead to complications. Issues related to general anesthesia can lead to bleeding, infection, blood clots, or fatal cardiovascular complications. Many women who have undergone breast reconstruction procedures have faced complications such as hardening of the breast area around the implant, wrinkling of the implants, breast asymmetry, pain around the breast implant, infection in the surgery area, and implant rupture. Therefore, such surgical complications can hamper the growth of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The ambulance services market size is expected to increase by USD 10.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (emergency and non-emergency) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The gene synthesis services market size is expected to increase by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (academic and commercial) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,731.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Rest of World (ROW) at 26% Key countries US, Brazil, Turkey, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Chadda Surgicals, Conmed Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma SA, Genesis Biosystems Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Hologic Inc., Lipoelastic AS, Lumenis Be Ltd, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., Sientra Inc., Symatese, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Westlake Dermatology PA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Gender Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Non-surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Gender

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Gender

7.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Gender

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 Alma Lasers GmbH

12.5 Bausch Health Co Inc.

12.6 Chadda Surgicals

12.7 Cutera Inc.

12.8 Cynosure LLC

12.9 Fotona d.o.o

12.10 Galderma SA

12.11 Genesis Biosystems Inc.

12.12 Henry Schein Inc.

12.13 Hologic Inc.

12.14 Lipoelastic AS

12.15 Lumenis Be Ltd

12.16 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

12.17 Symatese

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-surgery-and-procedure-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-731-55-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301706093.html

SOURCE Technavio