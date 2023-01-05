U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

Cosmetic Threads Market to Observe Utmost Growth of USD 215.30 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Industry Growth Outlook

·11 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Cosmetic Threads Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Several market analysis factors include industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, and company market share analysis. Thus, the Cosmetic Threads market research report provides a comprehensive analysis on the study of Cosmetic Threads industry with respect to a number of aspects. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments

Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo
Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cosmetic threads market which is USD 121.17 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 215.30 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download Sample Copy of Cosmetic Threads Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-threads-market

Market Overview:

According to a study published in the Journal of Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine in 2020, facial plastic surgeons from the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery collaborated to provide recommendations for resuming a safe facial plastic surgery practise, including encouraging telemedicine, surgical prioritization advice, and pre and postoperative care guidelines. The increasing use of minimally invasive treatments for anti-aging, face lifting, and face rejuvenation can be attributed to the growth of the cosmetic threads market.

A cosmetic thread is a procedure for lifting sagging skin. The procedure is commonly used on the face, breasts, and buttocks, among other areas. Instead of removing the loose skin through surgery, the surgeon lifts the skin by stitching the small portions of the loose skin. The concept was first introduced and tested in Europe, but the results were disappointing. The concept has evolved over time in tandem with the technology involved. It is a less invasive procedure that produces better results than traditional surgeries. This procedure is only available to people between the ages of 30 and 60.

Opportunities for Players:

  • New product launches and collaborations

Increased product launches and company collaborations have been fuelling the cosmetic threads industry in the United States. For instance, Apyx Medical Corporation in Florida announced in July 2022 that it had received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of Renuvion in subcutaneous dermatological and aesthetic procedures to improve the appearance of lax skin in the neck and submental region.

Some of the major players operating in the Cosmetic Threads market are:

  • Sinclair (U.K.)

  • Aptos, LLC. (India)

  • Healux Co., LTD (India)

  • Metro Korea Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • HansBioMed (South Korea)

  • Croma-Pharma GmbH (Austria)

  • RIVERAESTHETICS (U.K.)

  • Aesthetic Experts Labs (Ireland)

  • N-Finders (South Korea)

  • ApolloMed Innovations (U.S.)

  • The Menarini Group (Italy)

  • Golden Thread Inc. (U.S.)

  • BS - Medical Tech Industry (France)

  • Dr. Glow (India)

  • Cosderma (India)

  • KRUPA MEDI SCAN (India)

Recent Developments

  • In 2021, Croma Pharma announced the release of new Anchor Plus PDO threads, with greater thread integrity and more cogs, resulting in a stronger, more durable thread that can be used to help lift heavy skin in areas such as the submental, cheekbone, lower face, and neck.

  • In 2021, Menarini Group, an Italian pharmaceutical company, launched Definisse double needle threads in India through its dermatology and aesthetic medicine arm RELIFE.

Get Full PDF Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-cosmetic-threads-market

Important Facts about This Market Report:

  • This Cosmetic Threads research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

  • The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

  • This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

  • The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

  • The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

  • Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

  • The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Market Dynamics: Cosmetic Threads Market

  • Rising usage of cosmetic threads

Cosmetic threads can be used to treat a wide range of indications, and the potential patient pool is enormous. The thread lift procedure has gained popularity for brow, midface, jowl, and neck lifts and is credited with numerous benefits. In some countries, these procedures are less time-consuming and are known as 'lunchtime facelifts' because they can be performed during lunchtime for busy office professionals. These factors make such procedures extremely valuable because they produce good results in less time, attracting a large number of consumers worldwide and driving the market.

  • Rise in ageing population

The growing number of people aged 45-65 is expected to drive the market. The activation of a variety of microscopic and macroscopic complex volumetric changes causes aging. According to the World Ageing Population report, there were approximately 727 million people aged 65 in 2020, with the figure expected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to approximately 16% in 2050.

Restraints/Challenges

  • Lack of skilled professionals

The presence of other low-risk and complication-free surgical methods will slow the growth of the cosmetic threads market. The shortage of skilled professionals and experienced surgeons will also stifle market growth. Furthermore, strict government regulations on this treatment will limit the scope of growth for the cosmetic threads market.

This cosmetic threads industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the cosmetic threads market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cosmetic-threads-market

Key Industry Segmentation: Cosmetic Threads Market

By Type

  • Barb and Cone Threads

  • Smooth Threads

  • Screw Threads

By Material

  • Polydioxanone (PDA)

  • Polyatic Acid (PLA)

  • Caprolactone Threads

 By Application

  • Breast Lift

  • Face Lift

By End Users

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Clinics

Regional Analysis/Insights: Cosmetic Threads Market

The countries covered in the cosmetic threads market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the cosmetic threads market because of the high demand for minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of the growing awareness of the benefits of cosmetic thread procedures, particularly in countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan. Furthermore, rising medical tourism will create more opportunities for the cosmetic threads market in this region to expand.

Table of Contents:

1.  Introduction

2.  Market Segmentation

3.  Executive Summary

4.  Premium Insights

5.  Global Cosmetic Threads Market: Regulations

6.  Market Overview

7.  Global Cosmetic Threads Market, By Type

8.  Global Cosmetic Threads Market, By Material

9.  Global Cosmetic Threads Market, By Application

10.  Global Cosmetic Threads Market, By End User

11.  Global Cosmetic Threads Market, By Region

12.  Global Cosmetic Threads Market: Company Landscape

13.  SWOT Analyses

14.  Company Profile

15.  Questionnaires

16.  Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-threads-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-threads-market-to-observe-utmost-growth-of-usd-215-30-million-by-2030--size-share-trends-key-drivers-development-trends-and-industry-growth-outlook-301714769.html

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research

