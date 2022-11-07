Cosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 78.89 Bn, Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC and Coty Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetics market size is set to grow by USD 78.89 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. Technavio provides an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read FREE Sample Report
Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the cosmetics market include Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - The company offers cosmetic solutions that include the Luminous Foundation, which is a water-resistant liquid foundation that creates a luminous, natural finish.
Coty Inc. - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as makeup, perfume, skin cream, nail polish, soaps, shampoos, shaving creams, and deodorants.
LOreal SA - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as foundation, serums, moisturizers, and eye shades.
Mary Kay Inc. - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as sunscreen, foundation, face cream, nail polish, and primers.
Natura and Co Holding SA - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as primer, powder, lip gloss, lip liner, concealer, serums, moisturizers, and mascara.
The report also covers the following areas:
Market trends such as the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulations associated with cosmetics may threaten the growth of the market.
Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
End-user
Distribution Channel
Geography
Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will help the cosmetics market grow during the next five years
Approximation of the cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the global cosmetics market
Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetics market vendors
Cosmetics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 78.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.98
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC
12.4 Coty Inc.
12.5 LOreal SA
12.6 Mary Kay Inc.
12.7 Natura and Co Holding SA
12.8 Revlon Inc.
12.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
12.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
12.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
12.12 Unilever PLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
