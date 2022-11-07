Cosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 78.89 Bn, Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC and Coty Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetics market size is set to grow by USD 78.89 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. Technavio provides an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetics Market 2022-2026

Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the cosmetics market include Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - The company offers cosmetic solutions that include the Luminous Foundation, which is a water-resistant liquid foundation that creates a luminous, natural finish.

Coty Inc. - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as makeup, perfume, skin cream, nail polish, soaps, shampoos, shaving creams, and deodorants.

LOreal SA - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as foundation, serums, moisturizers, and eye shades.

Mary Kay Inc. - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as sunscreen, foundation, face cream, nail polish, and primers.

Natura and Co Holding SA - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as primer, powder, lip gloss, lip liner, concealer, serums, moisturizers, and mascara.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulations associated with cosmetics may threaten the growth of the market.

Story continues

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

End-user

Distribution Channel

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the cosmetics market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global cosmetics market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetics market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Related Reports

Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes is a trend in the market. The cosmetic industry is adopting new technologies to attract consumers. To meet the growing demand for multifunctional and eco-friendly products, manufacturers are coming up with advances in cosmetic formulation technology.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rising awareness about the adverse effects of synthetic cosmetic products is a trend in the market. Organic CBD-infused organic cosmetics include ingredients such as Aloe Vera, sea salt, shea butter, mango seed butter, lanolin, and others. Organic products are free from harmful ingredients such as sulfate and formaldehyde.

Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 78.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC

12.4 Coty Inc.

12.5 LOreal SA

12.6 Mary Kay Inc.

12.7 Natura and Co Holding SA

12.8 Revlon Inc.

12.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

12.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.12 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-78-89-bn-anastasia-beverly-hills-llc-and-coty-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301668798.html

SOURCE Technavio