Cosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 78.89 Bn, Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC and Coty Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetics market size is set to grow by USD 78.89 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. Technavio provides an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetics Market 2022-2026

Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the cosmetics market include Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - The company offers cosmetic solutions that include the Luminous Foundation, which is a water-resistant liquid foundation that creates a luminous, natural finish.

  • Coty Inc. - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as makeup, perfume, skin cream, nail polish, soaps, shampoos, shaving creams, and deodorants.

  • LOreal SA - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as foundation, serums, moisturizers, and eye shades.

  • Mary Kay Inc. - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as sunscreen, foundation, face cream, nail polish, and primers.

  • Natura and Co Holding SA - The company offers cosmetic solutions such as primer, powder, lip gloss, lip liner, concealer, serums, moisturizers, and mascara.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulations associated with cosmetics may threaten the growth of the market.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • End-user

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Cosmetics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the cosmetics market grow during the next five years

  • Approximation of the cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the global cosmetics market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetics market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Cosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 78.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TONYMOLY USA, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC

  • 12.4 Coty Inc.

  • 12.5 LOreal SA

  • 12.6 Mary Kay Inc.

  • 12.7 Natura and Co Holding SA

  • 12.8 Revlon Inc.

  • 12.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 12.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.12 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

