Cosmetics store Sephora coming this fall to Belden Village Mall

Kelly Byer, Canton Repository
·1 min read

JACKSON TWP. − Sephora, a multinational retailer of cosmetic products, will open this fall at Belden Village Mall.

The new store will be adjacent to the north mall entrance, according to an announcement by the mall. Sephora-trained beauty advisers will offer assistance with products and personalized consultations.

More: Belden Village Mall marks 50 years of growth

“Sephora has built a phenomenal reputation and following in the beauty industry, and we are thrilled to welcome this highly sought-after brand to Belden Village,” Mike Walsh, senior general manager at Belden Village, said in a prepared statement.

The store "is the perfect complement to our well-established retail mix," he added, and construction is expected to begin soon. It should open in early fall at 4230 Belden Village St. NW.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn X: @kbyerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sephora coming to Belden Village Mall

