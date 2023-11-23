Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.'s (VTX:COPN) top owners are private companies with 47% stake, while 35% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Institutions own 17% of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (VTX:COPN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Cosmo Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. Our data shows that Cassiopea SA is the largest shareholder with 38% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.1% and 4.1% of the stock.

Story continues

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 47%, of the Cosmo Pharmaceuticals stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Cosmo Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

