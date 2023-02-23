Cosmo Prof Answers the Call for Professional Textured Hair Education

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a growing conversation and public demand for textured hair care education in cosmetology schools and salons across the country. And some states are making strides; however, the industry has a long way to go. Stylists continue to clamor for knowledge, and consumers continue to struggle to find skilled textured hair stylists. Cosmo Prof, the leading distributor of professional beauty products and education, is advocating for these stylists and consumers with a mission to teach and empower them.

Leading the charge is World of Texture, Cosmo Prof's educational summit that returns for its third consecutive year on February 27, 2023. There will be an emphasis on Curl Type 4, where the education gap proves to be the largest. The event will be centered around exploring this curl type through conversation that provides stylists with the latest offerings and solutions. Classes will cover everything from placement and dimensional color to the art of styling, along with business-focused tips such as how to integrate a "wash and go" service. To bring it all to life, Cosmo Prof is partnering with industry-leading brands like Wella, Rusk, DevaCurl, Curl Wow joining Black-owned brands The Doux, Nu Standard, and Design Essentials which are new brands within the Cosmo Prof product portfoilo. Returning as host is Tashara Parker, an award-winning anchor, reporter, and community-focused storyteller.

This year, World of Texture is shaping up to be Cosmo Prof's most attended event to date as stylists seek out opportunities for career-growing continuing education "CE" hours (over 1,227 CE hours were earned at last year's event alone). "We are honored to help by providing stylists with meaningful education. This year's event is forecasted to be our highest attendance and we are so moved by the opportunity to arm stylists with education and resources to better serve their clients and to help them navigate their businesses effectively," shared April Holt, Group Vice President of Stores for Beauty Systems Group.

Cosmo Prof wants to set stylists up for success from every angle. The distributor is ushering in more than 80 new products for textured hair, including Black-owned brands The Doux, Nu Standard, and Design Essentials, plus additional offerings from Ouidad and DevaCurl, with more launches in the coming months. "We know stylists are busy and need an efficient and easy way to shop textured hair care products online and in-store. To better serve professionals, we expanded our textured hair care selection in 700 stores," shared Holt.

Knowing the textured hair community is the fastest growing segment, Cosmo Prof is excited to support stylists with best-in-class education, a more inclusive product offering, and innovative services that fuel business growth. The ultimate goal is for stylists and consumers to feel confident behind and in the chair.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Cosmo Prof Answers the Call for Professional Textured Hair Education

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmo-prof-answers-the-call-for-professional-textured-hair-education-301754755.html

SOURCE Cosmo Prof