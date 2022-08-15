U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,290.80
    +10.65 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +130.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,096.75
    +49.57 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.69
    -2.93 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.80
    -3.29 (-3.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    -20.50 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.45 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    -0.0081 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0630 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    -0.0069 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2120
    -0.2680 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,225.34
    -320.89 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.73
    -15.03 (-2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Cosmopolitan Expands Into Travel Experiences With CosmoTrips Serving Gen Zers and Millennials

·4 min read

New Vacation-Booking Service Built in Partnership With DH Enterprise & Associates

Klarna to Serve as Official "Travel Now, Pay Later" Sponsor

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmopolitan, the world's largest women's media brand, announced today the launch of CosmoTrips, a bespoke travel-booking service. The new offering delivers a unique opportunity for the brand's Gen Z and millennial audience to "travel like an editor" through instantly bookable, curated vacation experiences in top cities across the U.S.

A new business venture for Cosmopolitan, CosmoTrips—designed and built in partnership with tech-first travel industry leaders DH Enterprise & Associates (DH)—launched today with a collection of two- and three-night itineraries in four U.S. cities: New York, Austin, Charleston, and West Hollywood. Each itinerary offers best places to stay, eat, and play—plus exclusive perks and insider access—all vetted by the Cosmo editorial team and secured in collaboration with experience provider Travel Curious. Cosmo will continue to expand the destination offerings and city-specific itineraries—including New Orleans, Miami, and Las Vegas—in the coming months.

With the launch of CosmoTrips, Cosmopolitan is further solidifying its commitment to its audience of travel enthusiasts by leveraging its editorial influence and expertise to create experiences that bring the brand to life and inspire discovery. According to a recent Avail survey, 71% of both Gen Zers and millennials are planning to travel more, or the same amount, in 2022 than they did pre-pandemic, and many in those demographics are either already planning or are considering splurging on a big trip. The CosmoTrips business is designed to serve young Americans' appetite for travel while saving them time by providing one-click access to Cosmo-approved vacation itineraries.

"Our audience of Gen Zers and millennials are considered the golden generation for travel, and research shows that they prioritize experiences over things," said Nancy Berger, SVP/publishing director and chief revenue officer of Hearst Youth + Wellness Group. "CosmoTrips travel packages are specifically curated for this demographic, vetted by our editors, and include perks and surprise and delight moments, many of which are exclusive to our offering. Cosmo is such a trusted resource on so many aspects of their lives; creating a travel experience they will love, making it easy to book, and guaranteeing them a fun time was a natural brand extension for us."

Over the past year, Cosmo has invested in travel coverage, delivering more content than ever before, including travel features in every print issue and a robust digital channel anchored by The Must-Visit List. Issue 5, the Travel Issue—on newsstands nationwide on August 23—will be entirely dedicated to travel, exploring the hottest places to travel right now, the best places to stay, where to dine, what to wear, and things to check out while you're there. The issue will also include a special CosmoTrips feature spotlighting the four launch destinations.

"Our editors love to travel—and so does our audience. CosmoTrips not only takes out the stress of planning their next vacation, but travelers are guaranteed an experience that passes our editors' pickiness test, all without lifting a finger," said Jessica Giles, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan. "With the coolest destinations, chicest restaurants, and the secret spots only locals know about, these are the extremely curated trips that our audience deserves."

As Cosmopolitan further establishes its editorial position in the travel space, it has also attracted new print and digital advertising partners in the category, including Air New Zealand, Sandals, and Texas Tourism as well as CosmoTrips launch destinations Explore Charleston and Visit West Hollywood. To celebrate the launch of the new venture, Cosmo will host an invitation-only event in West Hollywood next month.

Among the sponsors supporting the launch of CosmoTrips, Klarna serves as the official "travel now, pay later" partner, making it easy for consumers to budget their travel plans. The payment platform is fully integrated into the CosmoTrips booking website, and CosmoTrips will be featured in a variety of premium placement formats across Klarna's app and website as well as promoted through Klarna's influencer network.

"We are excited to be partnering with Cosmopolitan on their new travel proposition, CosmoTrips," said David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer of Klarna. "Together, we are looking forward to giving readers the opportunity to explore new cities whilst spreading the cost of their experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Cosmopolitan. The pairing of DH's bespoke travel technology platform and Cosmo's travel-passionate audience is an unbeatable combination," said Ben Block, CEO of DH Enterprise & Associates. "We are leveraging the best of both companies and we couldn't be more excited to grow the CosmoTrips business together."

The CosmoTrips booking site is open now. For more information or to book a CosmoTrips travel experience, visit CosmoTrips.com and follow along on Instagram and Twitter @Cosmopolitan, #CosmoTrips

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmopolitan-expands-into-travel-experiences-with-cosmotrips-serving-gen-zers-and-millennials-301605784.html

SOURCE Cosmopolitan

Recommended Stories

  • Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Consider Nvidia. If you had invested $3,000 in Nvidia stock 10 years ago, that total would have grown to $147,000 today. Undoubtedly, there are stocks today that could go on to duplicate -- or even beat -- Nvidia's return given enough time.

  • Airbnb Boosts Marketing Advantage Over Rivals in 2nd Quarter

    If one hadn’t become so accustomed to it over the last few years, then Airbnb’s sales and marketing advantage over its major rivals would be stunning. Then again, Airbnb widened that gap in the second quarter. In the accompanying chart, Skift examined online travel and short-term rental players sales and marketing spend as a percentage […]

  • Silver-Haired and Shameless About Perks: Retirees Take Part-time Work in Travel

    Maria Boyd-Scott turned 60 last month, and she and her wife, Joey Boyd-Scott, 68, celebrated the milestone in style: They flew business class to Amsterdam, staying at a Hilton for two nights, and then headed to France for two nights at the Waldorf Astoria Versailles. The damage to their wallets? Thanks to their part-time travel jobs, their flights cost $462 total — they paid only the taxes. The Hilton in Amsterdam was $55 a night, and the five-star hotel in France was $75 a night. The Boyd-Scott

  • Where Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean Sit on Covid Vaccines

    Cruise line covid-19 vaccination and testing rules, which were imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of the pandemic, have been stricter than most. The rules and regulations were set forth to begin to return cruise lines to operational status. The cruise lines first had to be staffed accordingly and set up with the ability to test, treat and quarantine for covid medical emergencies.

  • Hilton (HLT) Banks on Unit Expansion Efforts, RevPAR Dismal

    Hilton's (HLT) emphasis on luxury development strategy and hotel conversion opportunities bodes well. However, a decline in RevPAR from pre-pandemic levels is a concern.

  • Travelers urged to take advantage of falling airline ticket prices, experts say

    Airfares were down 7.8% in July compared to June, according to the latest numbers released by the Labor Department.

  • Bull of the Day: Playa Hotels (PLYA)

    Bookings are strong heading into 2023.

  • Money: 9 top tips to save while you’re on holiday

    There are ways to keep costs down so that you can enjoy the summer abroad.

  • Universal starts more work at rumored Epic Universe monsters land

    Universal Orlando Resort's construction at its future Epic Universe theme park appears to be focusing on the entrance to one of its themed lands. A new Orange County building permit issued for Universal described new construction for "P902/1500H," which, for many fans closely following the project, hints at the rumored Project 902 Classic Monsters themed area. A further analysis of posted site plans on theme park news sites such as Orlando ParkStop allude that the "1500H" part of the permit may hint to the entrance area of the new themed land.

  • False reports of active shooter at Las Vegas airport lead to delays

    A person was in custody after a disturbance at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Sunday morning sparked panic among travelers, false reports of

  • Las Vegas airport flights grounded after ‘unfounded’ reports of shooting spark panic

    Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport were unfounded, but an unruly subject was taken into custody and a loud noise sent crowds running.

  • Travel Insurance Is Hugely Popular This Year. So Are Claims.

    Some insurers raised premiums after including pandemic coverage but travel snarls could lead many to take a loss on policies.

  • What It's Like on a Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady Cruise

    Royal Caribbean International , Carnival Cruise Lines , and Norwegian Cruise Line -- when the Richard Branson-owned brand entered the space. The fledgling cruise line has three ships with its inaugural vessel sailing out of Miami at the moment putting it alongside numerous options from Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian. Virgin Voyages has also done one big thing that none of its major competitors has -- all sailings are 18-and-over.

  • A weekend guide to Rhode Island

    It's not too late to plan a late summer escape to the Ocean State.

  • How to effortlessly eat well and avoid the tourist traps on holiday

    After a long day hobbling over the cobblestones of ancient Rome, fuelled by gelato and Campari, I succumbed to an overzealous Italian.

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest:

  • Walmart Earnings Preview: Can Falling Gas Prices Provide Second Half Spending Lift?

    Falling gas prices are saving Americans $400 million a week for discretionary spending. Will some of that flow into Walmart over the second half of the year?

  • What’s the best way to invest in tech stocks right now? This strategy is working well for one fund manager.

    Robert Stimpson of Oak Associates Funds favors a "financials first" approach to tech stocks.

  • Digital Bank Revolut Gets Approval to Offer Crypto Services Throughout Europe

    European digital bank Revolut has been granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) allowing it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA).

  • AMMO stock tumbles after plan to separate into 2 publicly traded companies

    Shares of AMMO Inc. tumbled 10.1% in morning trading Monday, after the online guns seller announced a plan to separate into two publicly traded companies, one that includes its firearms marketplace and the other that includes its ammunition and components business. The stock's selloff comes a day after it closed at an eight-month high, which followed a 62.5% rocket ride in three months. Following the separation, the Outdoor Online Inc. company will be comprised of GunBroker.com and its related o