Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN 2020 Spotlights Constant Growth of Southeast Asia's Beauty Industry

BANGKOK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN (CCA) will be held as scheduled in Bangkok, Thailand, from 17 to 19 September 2020, at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center.

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is organised by BolognaFiere, the organiser of Cosmoprof events, in collaboration with Informa Markets and China Beauty Expo (CBE).

Making its debut in Southeast Asia, a blooming region comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is set to welcome over 800 exhibitors to an exhibition area of more than 25,000 square meters, divided into a dedicated area for finished products – Branded Finished Products, and another for the production chain – Supply Chain.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES TO SHOWCASE GLOBAL TRENDS AND PRODUCTS

Home to over 650 million people with diverse demographics, Southeast Asia's economies are on the rise. With the establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015, the region has benefited from trade agreements facilitating free movement of goods, services, capital and people among the member countries, spurring Southeast Asia into an important stage of continuous economic growth. The cosmetic sector is one of the key sectors, and investments in this sector were expected to reach 10 billion dollars by 2020.

CCA has received promising response from international companies who would like to capture business opportunities in the region. The show will welcome pavilions from mainland China, Japan, Korea, Poland and Taiwan as well as international participation from Hong Kong and Europe.

ENDORSEMENT FROM THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

The first edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is supported by the Federation of Thai Industries and Thai Cosmetic Manufacturers Association. In Thailand, the beauty industry, comprising over 760 manufacturing plants, is highly recognised. The excellent quality of Thai cosmetics has made the country a main supplier of beauty products in China, Japan and South Korea.

"The Federation of Thai Industries and Thailand Cosmetic Manufacturers Association have been partnering with Informa Markets since 2014 to support the expanding beauty market in Thailand. The launch of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will help to connect Thailand with the international community, enabling them to acquire a deeper understanding of Thai beauty markets. As a core organisation advocating all industries in Thailand, we are pleased to fully support Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN with Thai resources, which combine planning ability and the persuasive power of Thailand's industrialists," said Mrs. Ketmanee Lertkitcha, Chair of Cosmetics Industry Club and Chair of Cluster Health & Beauty, Federation of Thai Industries, and President of Thai Cosmetic Manufactures Association.

COSMOPROF CBE ASEAN ON THE ROAD

To promote the event, a series of roadshow entitled "Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN On the Road" has been rolled out, with the press and manufacturing companies from neighbouring countries invited. On 15 Jan 2020, the roadshow in Seoul, Korea, was attended by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency's (KOTRA) Director of Overseas Exhibition Mr. Kyuchul Choi, as well as 180 manufacturers and brands.