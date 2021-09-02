Cosmoprof North America Successfully Returned For The 18th Edition Of The Annual Trade Show

For the first time in two years, the award-winning event brought together the best in beauty for an exceptional showcase of innovation and collaboration

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America (CPNA), the leading B2B beauty trade show in the Americas, safely made its return to the show floor for the first time in two years as the first live B2B event within the Cosmoprof international network. The 18th edition welcomed back retailers, distributors, beauty brands, and suppliers under one roof to experience the absolute best in the beauty industry. Through this powerful platform, exhibitors and attendees were able to immerse themselves in the world of beauty again and experience exciting new and returning programs, floor activations, conferences, and an array of networking opportunities with leading industry experts and retailers.

New and established exhibiting companies showed enthusiasm to get back to in-person networking with retailers, distributors, suppliers, and other beauty brands to showcase product launches within the three macro-sectors of the show: Cosmetics & Personal Care (finished products for retail), Professional Beauty (finished products for salons and spas), and Cosmopack (solutions for the entire beauty supply chain). In addition to these larger sections were the return of crowd-favorite special areas Discover Beauty, Discover Beauty Spotlights, Discover Green, The Beauty Vanities, and Tones of Beauty.

The highly anticipated CBD Beauty special area, featuring beauty brands that have CBD as an essential ingredient, made its debut as part of the new larger Green Village, showcasing a select number of green and natural brands. Also making its debut was the Mentorship Program, offering exhibitors the unique opportunity to have one-on-one mentoring sessions with experts in their fields: retail & distribution, branding, funding, exporting, digital marketing & performance, SEO, social media, press, trends, and the multicultural market.

Story continues

Also for the first time this year, the Italian government sponsored 22 companies in the Italian country pavilion to support their presence and export opportunities to the US market.

The show also saw the return of notable programs such as the Buyer Program, connecting exhibitors with top retailers, professional beauty distributors, and brands including Bloomingdale's, Cos Bar, Cult Beauty, Nordstrom, and The Detox Market. Beyond the trade show floor, 2021 exhibitors and buyers are now able to participate in these impactful programs virtually, demonstrating CPNA's commitment to longevity and promoting inclusive networking opportunities.

Through CosmoTalks, CPNA's conference format that combines creativity, inspiration and business, the trade show hosted more than 10 seminars featuring the beauty industry's elite movers and shakers both in-person and virtually. Highlights of this year's CosmoTalks included 'CBD: The Beauty Ingredient Trend That Keeps Growing' hosted by Happi Magazine, 'Keys to Growth in Prestige Beauty' hosted by The NPD Group, and 'State of the Supply Chain – The Imperfect Storm' hosted by the Independent Beauty Association. Additional speakers included top executives from Revlon, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Redken, Credo Beauty, and more. Entrepreneur Academy, a unique one-day intensive conference offering up-and-coming beauty entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops, was sold-out.

The Press Zone, featuring beauty influencers, editors, and directors, made a comeback this year. Press including those from consumer publications Ebony, Essence, NewBeauty, and Refinery29 met one-on-one with exhibitors, allowing brands to tell their stories directly to generate additional coverage.

Also returning was CosmoTrends, a report on the most trendsetting products from CPNA exhibitors produced in collaboration with international trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS. The report, featuring trends on CBD, DIY At-Home Beauty Devices, and Biodegradable Packaging, was supported by a dedicated CosmoTalks session and an on-site installation. Trends could also be found in the Insights Zone (rebranded from Trends Corner in 2019) from leading market and consumer research providers Euromonitor International, The Benchmarking Company, and NellyRodi.

This year's edition exceeded the expectations of organizers with exhibitors and attendees expressing enthusiasm to reconnect in person. The 19th edition of CPNA will be held July 12-14, 2022 in a new location, the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

About Cosmoprof North America: Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) is the largest and most awarded B2B beauty trade show in North America and the single most important networking opportunity in the US for all sectors of the global beauty industry. CPNA hosts an annual trade show that encompasses all sectors of the beauty industry under one roof. Cosmoprof North America is one of the destinations of the Cosmoprof network, today a 360° worldwide platform for the international beauty community, with shows in Bologna, Hong Kong, Mumbai, and Bangkok, which all together involve over 500,000 professionals and 10,000 exhibitors from all over the world. For more information, please visit www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com

