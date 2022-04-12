U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

Cosmos Builder Ignite, 11 VCs Put Up $150M to Invest in Multichain Crypto Teams

Sam Kessler
·1 min read

Ignite (formerly Tendermint) is spearheading a $150 million investment in teams building within the Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain ecosystem.

  • Announced Tuesday, the core contributor to Cosmos development is teaming with 11 crypto investment firms to fund “early-stage projects that have already initiated development.”

  • The accelerator’s initial group of strategic partners include Sam Bankman Fried’s Alameda Research, KuCoin Ventures, OKX Blockdream Ventures, Hashkey Capital, Chorus One, Figment, Chainlayer, Strangelove Ventures, Forbole, Everstake and Galileo.

  • An Ignite spokesperson told CoinDesk the accelerator is targeted at any multichain crypto project, not just those developing on Cosmos. (It appears to be a continuation of the network’s anti-maximalist trend.)

  • Ignite has opened applications for the first round of the six-month program and plans to support 20 projects per year.

Read more: Cosmos-Based Gravity DEX Rebrands and Moves Chains

