Cosmos Builder Ignite, 11 VCs Put Up $150M to Invest in Multichain Crypto Teams
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
Ignite (formerly Tendermint) is spearheading a $150 million investment in teams building within the Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain ecosystem.
Announced Tuesday, the core contributor to Cosmos development is teaming with 11 crypto investment firms to fund “early-stage projects that have already initiated development.”
The accelerator’s initial group of strategic partners include Sam Bankman Fried’s Alameda Research, KuCoin Ventures, OKX Blockdream Ventures, Hashkey Capital, Chorus One, Figment, Chainlayer, Strangelove Ventures, Forbole, Everstake and Galileo.
An Ignite spokesperson told CoinDesk the accelerator is targeted at any multichain crypto project, not just those developing on Cosmos. (It appears to be a continuation of the network’s anti-maximalist trend.)
Ignite has opened applications for the first round of the six-month program and plans to support 20 projects per year.
Read more: Cosmos-Based Gravity DEX Rebrands and Moves Chains