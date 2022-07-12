Cosmos Holdings Subsidiary Granted Full Membership in PAGB, A UK-based Consumer Healthcare Association

Products will be listed on PAGB's OTC Directory online, a go-to resource for healthcare professionals

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced the Company's subsidiary, Decahedron Ltd., a UK-based pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor and fulfillment center, has been granted full membership to the PAGB, a consumer healthcare association, that represents the manufacturers of branded OTC medicines, self-care medical devices and food supplements in the UK.

PAGB represents 90% of the top 50 UK consumer healthcare brands. Sky Premium Life products will be listed on PAGB's OTC Directory online, the go-to resource for healthcare professionals seeking advice on supporting patients and for consumers seeking self-care.

Decahedron Ltd. specializes in imports and exports of branded and generic pharmaceutical products within the European Economic Area (EEA) and is a distributor of Sky Premium Life products, a luxury line of vitamins and supplements.

"We are honored to receive a full membership with PAGB and to be amongst the top UK consumer healthcare brands such as Glaxo, Sanofi, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Laboratories and others," commented, Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. "Joining the PAGB means that healthcare professionals will be able to access our products from the OTC directory and recommend them to clients and patients, where they can direct them to purchase products on our Amazon UK storefront or from our Sky Premium Life ecommerce site. On a monthly basis, the OTC directory pages are viewed more than 50,000 times by healthcare professionals. By having our products on the PAGB platform, we can reach additional pharmacy chains, superstores, small pharmacy groups and healthcare products stores. Having the full PAGB membership also provides consumers greater confidence as they know that our products are regulated by PAGB. In addition, PAGB has advertising partners that can help us create a successful marketing campaign that meets industry standards for OTC medicines and food supplements products."

