Cosmos Technology International Berhad's (KLSE:COSMOS) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Cosmos Technology International Berhad's (KLSE:COSMOS) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Cosmos Technology International Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cosmos Technology International Berhad is:

6.9% = RM3.6m ÷ RM52m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cosmos Technology International Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Cosmos Technology International Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 5.6% doesn't go unnoticed by us. But then again, seeing that Cosmos Technology International Berhad's net income shrunk at a rate of 3.1% in the past five years, makes us think again. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

That being said, we compared Cosmos Technology International Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 27% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Cosmos Technology International Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cosmos Technology International Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 31% (where it is retaining 69% of its profits), Cosmos Technology International Berhad has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Cosmos Technology International Berhad only recently started paying a dividend so the management probably decided the shareholders prefer dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Cosmos Technology International Berhad has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Cosmos Technology International Berhad.

