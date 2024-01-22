CosmoSteel Holdings Limited's (SGX:B9S) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Key Insights

CosmoSteel Holdings' Annual General Meeting to take place on 29th of January

Total pay for CEO Jack Ong includes S$390.2k salary

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Over the past three years, CosmoSteel Holdings' EPS fell by 16% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 43%

Under the guidance of CEO Jack Ong, CosmoSteel Holdings Limited (SGX:B9S) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 29th of January, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

How Does Total Compensation For Jack Ong Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, CosmoSteel Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of S$31m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth S$565k over the year to September 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 12% over the year before. In particular, the salary of S$390.2k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Singapore Energy Services industry with market capitalizations under S$268m, the reported median total CEO compensation was S$794k. So it looks like CosmoSteel Holdings compensates Jack Ong in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Jack Ong holds S$4.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary S$390k S$360k 69% Other S$174k S$145k 31% Total Compensation S$565k S$505k 100%

On an industry level, around 68% of total compensation represents salary and 32% is other remuneration. CosmoSteel Holdings is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

SGX:B9S CEO Compensation January 22nd 2024

A Look at CosmoSteel Holdings Limited's Growth Numbers

CosmoSteel Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 16% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 81% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has CosmoSteel Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 43% over three years, CosmoSteel Holdings Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Some shareholders will be pleased by the relatively good results, however, the results could still be improved. We reckon that there are some shareholders who may be hesitant to increase CEO pay further until EPS growth starts to improve, despite the robust revenue growth.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for CosmoSteel Holdings that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

