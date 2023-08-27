CosmoSteel Holdings' (SGX:B9S) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in CosmoSteel Holdings' (SGX:B9S) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CosmoSteel Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = S$4.8m ÷ (S$117m - S$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, CosmoSteel Holdings has an ROCE of 5.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how CosmoSteel Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From CosmoSteel Holdings' ROCE Trend?

CosmoSteel Holdings has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 5.5% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by CosmoSteel Holdings has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, CosmoSteel Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 79% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

