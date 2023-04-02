U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,504.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,256.25
    -45.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.80
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.94
    +5.27 (+6.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.80
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1730
    +0.3760 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,072.82
    -459.92 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

COSOL Limited's (ASX:COS) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already be aware that COSOL's (ASX:COS) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to COSOL's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for COSOL is:

16% = AU$6.1m ÷ AU$39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of COSOL's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, COSOL's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 12%. This probably laid the ground for COSOL's significant 33% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that COSOL's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if COSOL is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is COSOL Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for COSOL is 49%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 51%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and COSOL is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, COSOL only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 53% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that COSOL's future ROE will rise to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with COSOL's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

