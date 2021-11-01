U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.00
    +12.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,833.00
    +129.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,859.75
    +21.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.50
    +9.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.28
    +0.71 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0340 (+2.18%)
     

  • Vix

    16.70
    +0.17 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1700
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,882.88
    +1,602.28 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.56
    +8.59 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.27
    +25.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Cosori Launches Their First-Ever Cosori VeSync Aeroblaze™ Indoor Grill That Does More Than Just Grill

·2 min read

The new innovative device offers eight cooking functions, smart technology and compact design.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding onto their acclaimed collection of innovative kitchen appliances, Cosori, a premier kitchen appliance company that promotes nutritious, healthy living, is proud to announce the launch of their first-ever Aeroblaze Indoor Grill. With powerful 360-degree rapid air circulation and smart technology, the Aeroblaze Indoor Grill ensures flavorful food that is effortless.

The Cosori Aeroblaze Indoor Grill includes eight customizable cooking functions, offering all the benefits of ovens, air fryers and grills, but in one appliance. The functions include:

  • Air Grill

  • Crisp

  • Broil

  • Roast

  • Bake

  • Dehydrate

  • Preheat

  • Keep Warm

"The Aeroblaze Grill offers more consistent results every time because of the insulated air-flow system to help ensure even cooking, precise temperature controls and a crisp function that cooks with up to 85 percent less oil than traditional frying methods," said Grace Yang, Founder, Chairperson, CEO, and Executive Director of parent company VeSync. "This new addition to the Cosori family has been a great one-stop shop appliance that can cook delicious, healthy food in record time."

The Cosori Aeroblaze Indoor Grill is fully compatible with the VeSync app allowing consumers complete access to the "VeSync Online Recipe Library" and track personal cooking history. Alexa and Google Assistant will also be compatible with this model allowing voice control to start cooking, adjust settings and check the progress of what is cooking in the grill.

The Cosori Aeroblaze Indoor Grill is now available on Cosori.com for $239.99 with extra accessories and retailers including Best Buy, Target, and Amazon. For additional information, visit Cosori.com.

About Cosori
Launched in 2016, Cosori offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food, even when they have a full plate. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Cosori has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Cosori.com.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos and brands does not imply endorsement.

Contact: Molly Bell
Interdependence Public Relations
414.628.5776
322609@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosori-launches-their-first-ever-cosori-vesync-aeroblaze-indoor-grill-that-does-more-than-just-grill-301412255.html

SOURCE Cosori

Recommended Stories

  • How to Integrate High-End Design into Your Kitchen

    You don't have to go for a complete overhaul, but a few key elements can transform your current kitchen into a space that fits you like a glove.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Advance on Earnings Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures advanced amid earnings surprises and optimism the recovery in the world’s largest economy is on track. European stocks rose to a record.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeDecember contracts on the S&P 500 Index c

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 31st, 2021

    Following a bearish day for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,500 levels would signal a breakout day ahead.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • Rogers vs. Rogers Feud Goes to Court: What You Need to Know

    (Bloomberg) -- The boardroom fight at Rogers Communications Inc. takes a decisive turn on Monday, when the Supreme Court of British Columbia starts hearing legal arguments in a dispute that has fractured the Rogers family and left the company in limbo.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election,

  • Affirm CEO explains why the company 'is unique' in the buy now, pay later space

    As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space heats up, one major player laid out why he thinks his company is a cut above the rest.

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.37 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares rose 0.6% to $11.67 in after-hours trading. Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) said it delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% surge year-on-year, despite the semiconductor shortage. Xpeng shares rose 0.4% to $46.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McKes

  • Inflation, wage data, challenge Fed 'transitory' narrative

    Price and wage increases running at multi-decade highs may challenge Federal Reserve officials this week as they try to maintain a balance between ensuring inflation remains contained and giving the economy as much time as possible to restore the jobs lost since the pandemic. With investors already wagering the Fed will raise rates twice next year, a much sooner and faster pace than policymakers themselves have projected, economists at Goldman Sachs have become the latest to accelerate their rate hike call - moving it ahead a full year to July 2022. By then, Goldman economist Jan Hatzius and others wrote that they expect inflation as measured by the closely monitored core personal consumption expenditures price index, still to be above 3% - a run of inflation not seen since the early 1990s and one well above the Fed's 2% target.

  • LianBio Raises $325 Million in IPO as Stock Priced in Middle of Marketed Range

    LianBio is a biotechnology company with headquarters in both New Jersey and Shanghai. The IPO for its U.S.-listed shares priced at $16 each.

  • Chinese bank earnings spared from property distress as Evergrande and troubled peers pose threats to loan quality

    Chinese banks reported a strong set of third-quarter operating results, evading a distress among mainland property developers as the industry hit a rough patch. More tests await in the coming months as debt crunch persists, putting loan quality at risk, analysts said. Bank of Communications and Postal Savings Bank of China recorded more than 20 per cent jump in earnings, beating analysts' estimates. Almost all of them showed lower sequential bad loan ratios, based on report cards from this week.

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.

  • Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote

    "The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," said Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department. UAW said it will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at Deere locations meet and review terms of their proposed contract.

  • Japan's Nomura slumps as legacy transaction charge hit quarterly profit

    Shares in Nomura Holdings fell almost 8% on Monday, its biggest daily decline since March, after the Japanese brokerage reported worse-than-expected earnings due to a loss from transactions completed more than a decade ago. Nomura last week said its second-quarter net profit was almost wiped out by a charge of about 39 billion yen ($342 million) that it said was related to legacy transactions in the United States from before the global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008. Hideyasu Ban, an equity analyst at Jefferies, said Nomura's latest quarterly earnings was below his expectations.

  • BOE’s Hawkish Push Turns Rate Decision Into Credibility Test

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeBank of England policy makers are heading into their meeting this week knowing that failure to deliver a on

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Barclays CEO Staley to Step Down

    Barclays CEO Jes Staley will step down as of Nov. 1. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Jonathan Tyce discusses the move on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • What to make of upcoming Fed, QE, and tapering headlines

    There’s a housing boom going on in America as low mortgage rates, the accumulation of wealth, and the desire for more space has renters becoming buyers.

  • Barclays sees modest pressure after CEO quits over Epstein ties

    Barclays shares saw modest pressure Monday after the U.K. bank announced its chief executive, Jes Staley, was departing after seeing a preliminary report by the U.K. regulator into his description of his ties with convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Treasury yields rise ahead of this week’s Fed decision

    Treasury yields rose Monday, as investors awaited a meeting this week of Federal Reserve policy makers.