COSRX Unveils Fun and Exciting TikTok Challenge Campaign

introducing Aloe Soothing Sun Cream for Southeast Asia Consumers

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, COSRX, a derm favorite skincare brand, made waves on TikTok with its Snail TikTok Challenge, attracting over 20K+ participants, and accumulating 1.5B+ views under the #COSRX hashtag. Kicking off today, the brand is launching its latest campaign, #LayerYourSPF, specifically targeted at Southeast Asian TikTokers. The #LayerYourSPF Challenge is designed to showcase the brand's Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++'s benefits, including its ability to provide a non-greasy, moisturizing finish that soothes the skin, even in the intense sun and humid climate of the countries.

COSRX's Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++, which has sold over 3.4 million units worldwide, has become a beloved product in Southeast Asia. To enhance its consumers' experience, the brand analyzed over 60,000 consumer reviews from Southeast Asian countries and discovered that the product is highly regarded for its quick absorption and non-greasy but moisturizing finish. Based on these valuable insights, COSRX has launched the #LayerYourSPF TikTok Challenge, emphasizing the importance of layering sunscreens and quick absorption, reflecting the needs and preferences of SEA consumers.

"The goal of the campaign is to increase awareness surrounding the importance of layering SPF, but put our COSRX spin on it," said the brand representative at COSRX. "We want to emphasize that skincare isn't difficult nor is it boring. It's simple, fun and enjoyable. Also, with summer right around the corner, we wanted to highlight the importance of sun protection! It's not just a beauty tool but a necessity that will protect you against sunburn, wrinkles, sunspots, other signs of aging and more."

To participate in the #LayerTourSPF TikTok challenge, just use the brand filter. Place out your hand to collect the contents of the SPF, imitate the hand gestures to pat in the SPF to join the fun. This filter is available for use in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. Once the content is ready, post it on TikTok with the hashtags #COSRX #LayerYourSPF #AloeSunscreen #SPF50 from April 14th to May 7th, 2023.

All participants will automatically be included in the draw to win some incredible prizes that top even those from the prior seasons. The top 5 winners will be awarded COSRX's 10 best sellers: Aloe 54.2 Tone-up Sunscreen, Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++, the entire the RX line - The Vitamin C 23 Serum, The Vitamin C 13 Serum, The Niacinamide 15 Serum, The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum, The Retinol 0.5 Oil, The Retinol 0.1 Cream, Advanced Snail Mucin 96 Power Essence, and Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream. And the TOP 100 winners, will win COSRX's 4 best sellers: Aloe 54.2 Tone-up Sunscreen, Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++, The Vitamin C 23 Serum, and The Retinol 0.1 Cream. However, please note that the award-winning products may be subject to change depending on the launched products and circumstances of each country. All winners will be announced via their official Instagram (@cosrx) and TikTok channel (@cosrx_official) on May 12th, 2023.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Shopee, Sociolla, Watsons, and so on. Please check the shopping link for Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++ featured in the #layeryourSPF challenge below:

