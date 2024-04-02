The Cost of 8 Common Tesla Repairs

According to EnergySage, the cost of a new standard Tesla ranges from $42,990 to $119,990. This doesn’t account for any tax rebates or other incentives, so the amount you actually pay could be lower.

That being said, it’s not all about the sticker price when it comes to calculating the cost of a new car. It’s also important to take into account the cost of repairs and maintenance.

Automotive News found that the average Tesla costs $5,552 to repair. So, even if you get a brand-new Tesla, you’ll still want to consider these costs to ensure your purchase aligns with your budget.

Here are the most common Tesla repairs and how much they might run you.

Media Control Unit (MCU)

The Tesla Media Control Unit (MCU) acts as a central hub for your navigation, entertainment, and other key settings. Unfortunately, the system can be faulty and, in some cases, fail altogether. Some Tesla owners report having to pay around $2,700 to replace the entire MCU and console display.

Battery

Teslas run on batteries, something that should be replaced once every 10 to 20 years, depending on things like climate and how often you drive. According to JD Power, a new battery can cost anywhere from $13,000 to $20,000.

Tires

No matter what kind of car you have, you’re going to need to replace the tires eventually. This is just as true of Teslas as it is with gas-powered cars.

The cost of new tires varies depending on things like where you go, the brand, the tire quality and the size. According to America’s Tire, new Tesla Model Y tires cost between $195 and $450 each.

And don’t forget about general maintenance. Drago Viteo, an automotive engineer and the co-founder of Carphrases.com, said you can expect to pay anywhere from $35 to $100 for rotation and alignment.

Door Repairs

Another common issue Tesla owners face is door handle malfunctions. Viteo noted that it can cost a few hundred dollars to replace a door handle. And if you have to replace multiple handles, or if the issue is more severe, you could be looking at a $1,000 price tag.

Cabin Air Filter

Teslas have cabin air filters that need to be replaced every couple of years. Depending on the air quality where you live, you might need to replace yours more frequently.

The cost of a cabin air filter replacement can be anywhere from $60 to $200, according to Viteo.

Suspension

Many Teslas, such as the Model S, come with air suspension. This particular model has Adaptive Air Suspension, which can improve the feel of driving down the road. It also comes with adjustable settings for a more customized ride.

Like other Tesla repairs, the cost of replacing an air suspension varies based on how intense the problem is and where you go to get it done. You can, however, expect to spend between $1,500 and $5,000 on this.

Cracked Windshield

Another common Tesla repair is cracked glass. If something happens to your windshield — say, a rock hits it — you’ll need to get that fixed as soon as possible to prevent worsening damage or visual impairment.

It can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500 to replace your Tesla’s windshield. You may be able to save money here if you’re dealing with a minor or simple repair job.

Heating Element

Some Teslas have issues with their heating systems — in particular, with the heating element failing. According to AutoNation, the average cost to replace the Tesla X Heater Core Replacement is $782.

Other Common Tesla Costs To Consider

Before you buy a Tesla, here are a few other costs to keep in mind:

Insurance: Car insurance can cover certain issues, like accidents or injury, but it’s pricey. The average cost of insurance on a 2022 Tesla is $3,007 per year. This is about 50% higher than your typical gas-powered car insurance with full coverage.

Home charging: You’ll need to charge your Tesla to be able to drive it around. According to Viteo, it can cost several hundred dollars to upwards of a thousand dollars to install an at-home charging station. This doesn’t include the cost of equipment, which can range from $250 to $620.

Specialty mechanics: Not every mechanic is equipped to handle Tesla repairs, meaning you might have to go to a specialty shop to get your repairs done. According to this Reddit post, it can cost around $285 an hour for Tesla repairs and maintenance.

Buying a Tesla could save you money in the long run, especially if you don’t need frequent repairs or maintenance. Even so, it’s a good idea to budget for these expenses just in case.

