The Cost of Beer in Every State
That case of brewski will likely cost you more than it did a year ago, but spikes in at-home beer prices have cooled overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Consumer Price Index for beer, ale and other malt beverages at home was up 2.4% year-over-year in January. But that’s relatively chilled compared to the 3.1% increase for all items. And it’s well below the bitter-tasting 9% spike between January 2022 and January 2023, Brewbound reported this week.
It’s a trend beer lovers hope will continue, after they were hammered by inflation for much of last year. Increased costs for packaging and transportation were partially to blame. All that said, how much you pay for beer these days can vary widely depending on where you’re cracking open a can or popping the lid off of a bottle.
GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list detailing the average cost of a case of beer, along with the average annual household expenditure on alcohol. Average costs per case are sourced from Alcohol Delivered, and average annual expenditures are sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Alaska has the highest average cost for a case of beer among any state, and it isn’t even close. A case in the Last Frontier will run you a whopping $33.62 on average. Wyoming is a distant second at $28.78, followed by Hawaii at $24.17.
Alaska, known for its high living expenses in general, also has the highest average annual expenditure by household on alcoholic beverages at $782.99. Hawaii is next at $739.88, followed by Massachusetts at $714.99.
For the cheapest cases, Illinois comes in at just $16.43. South Carolina is up next at $16.54, followed by New York at $16.72. States with the lowest average annual expenditure by household on alcohol include Oklahoma ($477.66), Louisiana ($480.70) and Alabama ($486.22).
Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order. And just for fun, we’ve added each state’s most popular beer or brewery, based on data from List Wire. Read on to boost your beer knowledge.
Alabama
Average cost of a case of beer: $21.17
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $486.27
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Alaska
Average cost of a case of beer: $33.62
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $782.99
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Arizona
Average cost of a case of beer: $17.48
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $647.95
Most popular beer: Dos Equis
Arkansas
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.44
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $482.22
Most popular beer: Budweiser
California
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.30
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $710.08
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Colorado
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.49
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $642.88
Most popular beer: Denver Brewing Company
Connecticut
Average cost of a case of beer: $17.77
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $690.54
Most popular beer: Bud Light
Delaware
Average cost of a case of beer: $20.51
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $516.12
Most popular beer: Dogfish Head
Florida
Average cost of a case of beer: $18.59
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $503.47
Most popular beer: Stella Artois
Georgia
Average cost of a case of beer: $20.25
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $496.39
Most popular beer: Terrapin
Hawaii
Average cost of a case of beer: $24.17
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $739.88
Most popular beer: Maui Brewing Co.
Idaho
Average cost of a case of beer: $20.26
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $640.34
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Illinois
Average cost of a case of beer: $16.43
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $579.18
Most popular beer: Goose Island
Indiana
Average cost of a case of beer: $18.21
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $582.14
Most popular beer: Miller Lite
Iowa
Average cost of a case of beer: $18.58
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $570.91
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Kansas
Average cost of a case of beer: $17.30
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $574.45
Most popular beer: Coors Light
Kentucky
Average cost of a case of beer: $20.45
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $512.58
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Louisiana
Average cost of a case of beer: $21.59
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $480.70
Most popular beer: Abita Brewing Company
Maine
Average cost of a case of beer: $21.17
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $691.22
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Maryland
Average cost of a case of beer: $22.04
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $538.38
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Massachusetts
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.62
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $714.99
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Michigan
Average cost of a case of beer: $17.30
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $583.91
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Minnesota
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.41
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $580.36
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Mississippi
Average cost of a case of beer: $20.26
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $491.83
Most popular beer: Lazy Magnolia Brewery
Missouri
Average cost of a case of beer: $18.51
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $563.22
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Montana
Average cost of a case of beer: $24.06
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $649.85
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Nebraska
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.95
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $566.18
Most popular beer: Black Betty Russian Imperial Stout
Nevada
Average cost of a case of beer: $22.62
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $652.39
Most popular beer: Coors Light
New Hampshire
Average cost of a case of beer: $18.54
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $692.58
Most popular beer: Budweiser
New Jersey
Average cost of a case of beer: $20.84
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $696.65
Most popular beer: Miller Lite
New Mexico
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.06
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $611.18
Most popular beer: La Cumbre Brewing Company
New York
Average cost of a case of beer: $16.72
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $700.73
Most popular beer: Budweiser
North Carolina
Average cost of a case of beer: $17.30
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $496.39
Most popular beer: Bud Light
North Dakota
Average cost of a case of beer: $21.00
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $556.72
Most popular beer: Fargo Brewing Company
Ohio
Average cost of a case of beer: $20.54
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $599.27
Most popular beer: Heineken
Oklahoma
Average cost of a case of beer: $18.94
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $477.66
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Oregon
Average cost of a case of beer: $22.51
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $689.79
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Pennsylvania
Average cost of a case of beer: $23.21
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $675.61
Most popular beer: Bud Light
Rhode Island
Average cost of a case of beer: $17.26
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $690.54
Most popular beer: Narragansett
South Carolina
Average cost of a case of beer: $16.54
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $501.95
Most popular beer: Budweiser
South Dakota
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.54
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $573.27
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Tennessee
Average cost of a case of beer: $24.03
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $494.36
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Texas
Average cost of a case of beer: $21.72
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $484.24
Most popular beer: Lone Star
Utah
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.71
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $629.56
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Vermont
Average cost of a case of beer: $23.25
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $711.59
Most popular beer: Bud Light
Virginia
Average cost of a case of beer: $18.18
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $509.04
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Washington
Average cost of a case of beer: $22.26
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $696.13
Most popular beer: Bud Light
West Virginia
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.49
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $497.90
Most popular beer: Budweiser
Wisconsin
Average cost of a case of beer: $19.62
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $586.27
Most popular beer: Spotted Cow
Wyoming
Average cost of a case of beer: $28.78
Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $648.58
Most popular beer: Snake River Brewery
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Beer in Every State