The Cost of Beer in Every State

franckreporter / Getty Images

That case of brewski will likely cost you more than it did a year ago, but spikes in at-home beer prices have cooled overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Consumer Price Index for beer, ale and other malt beverages at home was up 2.4% year-over-year in January. But that’s relatively chilled compared to the 3.1% increase for all items. And it’s well below the bitter-tasting 9% spike between January 2022 and January 2023, Brewbound reported this week.

Read Next: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

Learn More: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

It’s a trend beer lovers hope will continue, after they were hammered by inflation for much of last year. Increased costs for packaging and transportation were partially to blame. All that said, how much you pay for beer these days can vary widely depending on where you’re cracking open a can or popping the lid off of a bottle.

GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list detailing the average cost of a case of beer, along with the average annual household expenditure on alcohol. Average costs per case are sourced from Alcohol Delivered, and average annual expenditures are sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Alaska has the highest average cost for a case of beer among any state, and it isn’t even close. A case in the Last Frontier will run you a whopping $33.62 on average. Wyoming is a distant second at $28.78, followed by Hawaii at $24.17.

Alaska, known for its high living expenses in general, also has the highest average annual expenditure by household on alcoholic beverages at $782.99. Hawaii is next at $739.88, followed by Massachusetts at $714.99.

For the cheapest cases, Illinois comes in at just $16.43. South Carolina is up next at $16.54, followed by New York at $16.72. States with the lowest average annual expenditure by household on alcohol include Oklahoma ($477.66), Louisiana ($480.70) and Alabama ($486.22).

Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order. And just for fun, we’ve added each state’s most popular beer or brewery, based on data from List Wire. Read on to boost your beer knowledge.

Story continues

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Average cost of a case of beer: $21.17

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $486.27

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Find Out: Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

For You: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

Average cost of a case of beer: $33.62

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $782.99

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Explore More: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Arizona

Average cost of a case of beer: $17.48

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $647.95

Most popular beer: Dos Equis

dlewis33 / Getty Images

Arkansas

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.44

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $482.22

Most popular beer: Budweiser

frankpeters / Getty Images

California

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.30

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $710.08

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Colorado

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.49

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $642.88

Most popular beer: Denver Brewing Company

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Average cost of a case of beer: $17.77

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $690.54

Most popular beer: Bud Light

Read More: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

Average cost of a case of beer: $20.51

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $516.12

Most popular beer: Dogfish Head

Art Wager / iStock.com

Florida

Average cost of a case of beer: $18.59

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $503.47

Most popular beer: Stella Artois

Boogich / iStock.com

Georgia

Average cost of a case of beer: $20.25

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $496.39

Most popular beer: Terrapin

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Average cost of a case of beer: $24.17

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $739.88

Most popular beer: Maui Brewing Co.

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average cost of a case of beer: $20.26

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $640.34

Most popular beer: Budweiser

For You: Average Cost of Groceries Per Month: How Much Should You Be Spending?

Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

Average cost of a case of beer: $16.43

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $579.18

Most popular beer: Goose Island

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Average cost of a case of beer: $18.21

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $582.14

Most popular beer: Miller Lite

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Average cost of a case of beer: $18.58

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $570.91

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Average cost of a case of beer: $17.30

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $574.45

Most popular beer: Coors Light

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Average cost of a case of beer: $20.45

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $512.58

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Be Aware: I’m a Bank Teller: Here Are 10 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Banking

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

Average cost of a case of beer: $21.59

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $480.70

Most popular beer: Abita Brewing Company

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Average cost of a case of beer: $21.17

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $691.22

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

Average cost of a case of beer: $22.04

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $538.38

Most popular beer: Budweiser

RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.62

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $714.99

Most popular beer: Budweiser

wellesenterprises / iStock.com

Michigan

Average cost of a case of beer: $17.30

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $583.91

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Trending Now: 7 Key Signs You’ve Reached Financial Freedom

Minnesota

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.41

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $580.36

Most popular beer: Budweiser

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Average cost of a case of beer: $20.26

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $491.83

Most popular beer: Lazy Magnolia Brewery

Missouri

Average cost of a case of beer: $18.51

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $563.22

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Average cost of a case of beer: $24.06

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $649.85

Most popular beer: Budweiser

marekuliasz / iStock.com

Nebraska

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.95

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $566.18

Most popular beer: Black Betty Russian Imperial Stout

Find Out: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2024?

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Average cost of a case of beer: $22.62

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $652.39

Most popular beer: Coors Light

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Average cost of a case of beer: $18.54

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $692.58

Most popular beer: Budweiser

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Average cost of a case of beer: $20.84

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $696.65

Most popular beer: Miller Lite

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.06

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $611.18

Most popular beer: La Cumbre Brewing Company

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Average cost of a case of beer: $16.72

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $700.73

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Check Out: 5 Copper Coins Worth Money

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

North Carolina

Average cost of a case of beer: $17.30

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $496.39

Most popular beer: Bud Light

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Average cost of a case of beer: $21.00

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $556.72

Most popular beer: Fargo Brewing Company

Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average cost of a case of beer: $20.54

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $599.27

Most popular beer: Heineken

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

Average cost of a case of beer: $18.94

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $477.66

Most popular beer: Budweiser

gustavofrazao / iStock.com

Oregon

Average cost of a case of beer: $22.51

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $689.79

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Discover More: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Average cost of a case of beer: $23.21

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $675.61

Most popular beer: Bud Light

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Average cost of a case of beer: $17.26

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $690.54

Most popular beer: Narragansett

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Average cost of a case of beer: $16.54

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $501.95

Most popular beer: Budweiser

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.54

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $573.27

Most popular beer: Budweiser

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Average cost of a case of beer: $24.03

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $494.36

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Be Aware: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Average cost of a case of beer: $21.72

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $484.24

Most popular beer: Lone Star

Utah

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.71

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $629.56

Most popular beer: Budweiser

ErikaMitchell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

Average cost of a case of beer: $23.25

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $711.59

Most popular beer: Bud Light

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Average cost of a case of beer: $18.18

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $509.04

Most popular beer: Budweiser

For You: 6 Questions You Should Never Ask at a Car Dealership

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Average cost of a case of beer: $22.26

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $696.13

Most popular beer: Bud Light

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.49

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $497.90

Most popular beer: Budweiser

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Average cost of a case of beer: $19.62

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $586.27

Most popular beer: Spotted Cow

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

Average cost of a case of beer: $28.78

Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $648.58

Most popular beer: Snake River Brewery

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Beer in Every State