Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,099.25
    -2.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,173.00
    -16.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,983.50
    -7.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.70
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.43
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,043.50
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    -0.0670 (-1.55%)
     

  • Vix

    13.75
    -0.79 (-5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2672
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4280
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,706.99
    +153.55 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,706.28
    +21.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

The Cost of Beer in Every State

J. David Herman
·10 min read
franckreporter / Getty Images
franckreporter / Getty Images

That case of brewski will likely cost you more than it did a year ago, but spikes in at-home beer prices have cooled overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Consumer Price Index for beer, ale and other malt beverages at home was up 2.4% year-over-year in January. But that’s relatively chilled compared to the 3.1% increase for all items. And it’s well below the bitter-tasting 9% spike between January 2022 and January 2023, Brewbound reported this week.

Read Next: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040
Learn More: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

It’s a trend beer lovers hope will continue, after they were hammered by inflation for much of last year. Increased costs for packaging and transportation were partially to blame. All that said, how much you pay for beer these days can vary widely depending on where you’re cracking open a can or popping the lid off of a bottle.

GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list detailing the average cost of a case of beer, along with the average annual household expenditure on alcohol. Average costs per case are sourced from Alcohol Delivered, and average annual expenditures are sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Alaska has the highest average cost for a case of beer among any state, and it isn’t even close. A case in the Last Frontier will run you a whopping $33.62 on average. Wyoming is a distant second at $28.78, followed by Hawaii at $24.17.

Alaska, known for its high living expenses in general, also has the highest average annual expenditure by household on alcoholic beverages at $782.99. Hawaii is next at $739.88, followed by Massachusetts at $714.99.

For the cheapest cases, Illinois comes in at just $16.43. South Carolina is up next at $16.54, followed by New York at $16.72. States with the lowest average annual expenditure by household on alcohol include Oklahoma ($477.66), Louisiana ($480.70) and Alabama ($486.22).

Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order. And just for fun, we’ve added each state’s most popular beer or brewery, based on data from List Wire. Read on to boost your beer knowledge.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $21.17

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $486.27

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Find Out: Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024
For You: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

brytta / Getty Images
brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $33.62

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $782.99

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Explore More: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Arizona

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $17.48

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $647.95

  • Most popular beer: Dos Equis

dlewis33 / Getty Images
dlewis33 / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.44

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $482.22

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

California

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.30

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $710.08

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Colorado

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.49

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $642.88

  • Most popular beer: Denver Brewing Company

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $17.77

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $690.54

  • Most popular beer: Bud Light

Read More: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $20.51

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $516.12

  • Most popular beer: Dogfish Head

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Florida

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $18.59

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $503.47

  • Most popular beer: Stella Artois

Boogich / iStock.com
Boogich / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $20.25

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $496.39

  • Most popular beer: Terrapin

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $24.17

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $739.88

  • Most popular beer: Maui Brewing Co.

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $20.26

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $640.34

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

For You: Average Cost of Groceries Per Month: How Much Should You Be Spending?

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $16.43

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $579.18

  • Most popular beer: Goose Island

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $18.21

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $582.14

  • Most popular beer: Miller Lite

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $18.58

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $570.91

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $17.30

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $574.45

  • Most popular beer: Coors Light

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $20.45

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $512.58

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Be Aware: I’m a Bank Teller: Here Are 10 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Banking

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $21.59

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $480.70

  • Most popular beer: Abita Brewing Company

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $21.17

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $691.22

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $22.04

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $538.38

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

RomanBabakin / Getty Images
RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.62

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $714.99

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

wellesenterprises / iStock.com
wellesenterprises / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $17.30

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $583.91

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Trending Now: 7 Key Signs You’ve Reached Financial Freedom

Minnesota

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.41

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $580.36

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $20.26

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $491.83

  • Most popular beer: Lazy Magnolia Brewery

Missouri

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $18.51

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $563.22

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $24.06

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $649.85

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

marekuliasz / iStock.com
marekuliasz / iStock.com

Nebraska

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.95

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $566.18

  • Most popular beer: Black Betty Russian Imperial Stout

Find Out: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2024?

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $22.62

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $652.39

  • Most popular beer: Coors Light

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $18.54

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $692.58

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $20.84

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $696.65

  • Most popular beer: Miller Lite

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.06

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $611.18

  • Most popular beer: La Cumbre Brewing Company

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $16.72

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $700.73

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Check Out: 5 Copper Coins Worth Money

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com
Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $17.30

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $496.39

  • Most popular beer: Bud Light

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $21.00

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $556.72

  • Most popular beer: Fargo Brewing Company

Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $20.54

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $599.27

  • Most popular beer: Heineken

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $18.94

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $477.66

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

gustavofrazao / iStock.com
gustavofrazao / iStock.com

Oregon

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $22.51

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $689.79

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Discover More: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $23.21

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $675.61

  • Most popular beer: Bud Light

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $17.26

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $690.54

  • Most popular beer: Narragansett

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $16.54

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $501.95

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.54

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $573.27

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $24.03

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $494.36

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Be Aware: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $21.72

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $484.24

  • Most popular beer: Lone Star

Utah

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.71

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $629.56

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

ErikaMitchell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ErikaMitchell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $23.25

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $711.59

  • Most popular beer: Bud Light

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $18.18

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $509.04

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

For You: 6 Questions You Should Never Ask at a Car Dealership

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $22.26

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $696.13

  • Most popular beer: Bud Light

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.49

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $497.90

  • Most popular beer: Budweiser

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $19.62

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $586.27

  • Most popular beer: Spotted Cow

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com
Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

  • Average cost of a case of beer: $28.78

  • Average a household spends on alcoholic beverages in a year: $648.58

  • Most popular beer: Snake River Brewery

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Beer in Every State

Advertisement