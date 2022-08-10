The prices of Disney+ and Hulu are increasing — here's how much each plan is going up

"The Mandalorian." Disney Plus

Disney+ and Hulu are getting price hikes in the coming months.

An ad-supported Disney+ plan launches in December for the same price as the current ad-free plan.

Both Hulu with ads and without ads will cost more starting in October.

Disney+ subscribers will soon be paying more — unless they're willing to switch to a new tier with ads.

Disney announced Wednesday that Disney+'s ad-supported plan, called Disney+ Basis, will launch December 8 and will cost the same amount a month as the current ad-free version. The ad-free plan, which it's calling Disney+ Premium, will get a $3 price hike at that time.

Hulu, which Disney also operates, will also cost more starting October 10.

Here's how much each plan will cost a month:

Disney+ Premium (no ads) — $10.99 (from $7.99)

Disney+ Basic (with ads) — $7.99

Hulu without ads — $14.99 (from $12.99)

Hulu with ads — $7.99 (from $6.99)

Here's how the Disney bundle will break down in price a month:

Basic (with ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+: $12.99 a month

Legacy (existing subscribers): Disney+ (without ads), Hulu (with ads), ESPN+ (with ads): $14.99

Premium: Disney+ (without ads), Hulu (without ads), ESPN+ (with ads): $19.99

Disney said in its earnings report Wednesday that Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in the company's fiscal third quarter, bringing the total number of Disney+ subscribers to 152 million. Disney says its streaming subscribers across all of its platforms (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) now number 221 million, surpassing Netflix's latest subscriber numbers of just over 220 million.

But Disney did lower its 2024 forecast for Disney+ during its earnings call. Disney had previously forecast gaining 230 million to 260 million subscribers for Disney+ by 2024 but is now projecting 215 million to 245 million.

The company's stock was up 6% in after-hours trading.

