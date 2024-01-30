The Cost of Insulin Is Making Millions of Americans Poor

FatCamera / iStock.com

Many diabetics are finding the cost of staying alive to be increasingly out of reach.

A Yale School of Medicine study published in HealthAffairs uncovered “catastrophic spending on insulin,” with more than 14% of sufferers forfeiting 40% of their income to the ever-rising cost of this essential medicine.

It’s not just the lowest-income diabetics — who spend more on insulin than they’re supposed to spend on housing — who go broke trying to stay alive. Roughly 8.4 million Americans take insulin, and, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), one in four of them can’t afford to pay for it.

A $21 Dose Grows to $200 in Less Than 30 Years

According to Yale News, when Eli Lilly debuted its Humalog brand of insulin in 1996, one vial cost $21. It now costs 10 times that amount — and it’s not just Humalog. Insulin prices have skyrocketed across the board, with the cost per vial doubling in the last 10 years alone.

According to the ADA, spending on insulin tripled from $8 billion in 2012 to $22.3 billion in 2022.

“On average, a vial of insulin can range from $50 to $300, and some people may need multiple vials per month,” said Chris McDermott, a practicing clinician, certified life care planner and certified advanced practice registered nurse with a certification in adult-gerontology primary care and an autonomous practice in Florida called Intercoastal Consulting and Life Care Planning.

Many variables affect the price.

“The cost of insulin can vary significantly, depending on factors such as the type of insulin, dosage, insurance coverage and location,” said Akshaya Srivatsa, CEO and co-founder of the health care marketplace Care Better.

Srivatsa echoed McDermott’s price range of $50 to $300 per vial without insurance to the dollar, but added that “some newer formulations or brand-name insulins can cost even more.”

Insulin Is Only One Cost Among Many

Another problem is that diabetes is an expensive condition to manage, and insulin is just one in a laundry list of costs.

A JAMA Internal Medicine report found that people with private health insurance pay more for over-the-counter diabetes-related supplies, like glucose monitors and medication delivery devices, than insulin.

GoodRx reported that the true cost of diabetes is between $3,300 and $4,600 per year in out-of-pocket costs, even with insurance.

Why Is Insulin So Expensive?

According to Yale News, insulin supply chains have become increasingly complex, and each added layer in the chain represents another entity motivated by profit, but that’s not the whole story.

“There are several reasons why insulin is so expensive,” said McDermott. “It’s a combination of a complex pharmaceutical pricing system, a lack of generic competition and the patent system allowing manufacturers to create monopolies. Pharmaceutical companies have faced criticism for continuously increasing insulin prices without significant improvements to the medications. The affordability crisis impacts those without health insurance or with high-deductible plans the most.”

The crisis leaves many with impossible choices, like buying food or the medicine they need to live.

“People are forced to ration insulin or skip doses,” said McDermott. “This causes serious health complications, including diabetic ketoacidosis and, in extreme cases, death.”

Insurance Reduces Costs, but Not Nearly Enough

In most cases, your coverage determines the price you’ll pay for the insulin you need.

“The cost of healthcare in the United States can vary wildly, depending on your insurance, as well as the type of insulin, brand and whether it’s generic or brand-name,” said McDermott.

The Yale study examined how people who use insulin are insured and how their coverage impacts what they pay.

Medicare: 41.1%

Private insurance: 35.7%

Medicaid: 11.1%

Other insurance: 9.9%

No insurance coverage: 2.2%

The uninsured and those with private insurance paid the most out of pocket, followed by Medicare recipients. Medicaid recipients and those with other insurance coverage paid the least out of pocket.

A Brighter Future Might Be Emerging

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act capped monthly out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for Medicare recipients, which brought relief to millions of seniors. However, even that is cost-prohibitive for many.

In 2024, Sanofi joined the country’s other two major insulin providers — Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly — in capping monthly costs at $35 for many eligible non-Medicare users, which could expand affordable access even further.

But for millions who spent themselves into poverty trying to stay alive, the damage is already done.

The Human Toll Behind the Numbers

In the end, people who can afford to cover the costs have remarkably different outcomes than those who can’t.

“Having had diabetes for four years, I have always struggled with the cost of insulin,” said Daniel Dumrigue, a customer service and order fulfillment specialist. “For me, the high price of insulin has had a big influence on my financial security and made it difficult to pay for other necessities, since I am only earning from $800 to $1,000 on a monthly basis.”

His story is hardly unique.

“As a health care expert deeply concerned about the financial burdens imposed by insulin costs, I can attest to the significant strain it places on individuals and families,” said Srivatsa. “Insulin’s steep prices stem from a complex web of factors, including pharmaceutical monopolies, patent regulations and lack of competition.

“These dynamics create a challenging landscape where individuals are forced to make untenable choices between accessing life-saving treatment and meeting other basic needs. Addressing this crisis requires systemic reforms aimed at increasing transparency, fostering competition and ensuring equitable access to essential medications for all who need them.”

