The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

John Csiszar
·11 min read
Dean Mitchell / iStock.com
Dean Mitchell / iStock.com

The three-bedroom house is something of a standard for many American families. You've got room for the adults, for a few kids -- or if you don't have little ones, use the extra bedrooms for guest space, a home office, a mini-gym or a hobby room.

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

And while the function of three-bedroom homes is standard, too, from one location to the next, the price certainly isn't. Depending on the state you call home, the typical three-bedroom house can range from the mid- to high-$100,000s to about $900,000. That's why GOBankingRates compiled a study to track the affordability of the three-bedroom house across America.

The states are ranked based on the average monthly mortgage payment for three-bedroom homes -- from least to most expensive. For additional context, GOBankingRates included a variety of other important factors that affect overall affordability, like the average size of a 20% down payment, the average effective property tax rate and average annual property taxes.

The end result is a clearer picture of which states offer a friendly market for those shopping for a modest family home and which will price most people out of the market before they start looking.

StanRohrer / iStock.com
StanRohrer / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $163,788

  • 20% down payment: $32,758

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.55%

  • Annual property tax: $901

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $909

  • Annual mortgage cost: $10,912

How To Buy ChatGPT Stock: Your 2023 Guide to AI Investing
Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $186,361

  • 20% down payment: $37,272

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.65%

  • Annual property tax: $1,211

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,050

  • Annual mortgage cost: $12,602

Stimulus Update: Final Checks Are Going Out Soon -- Will There Ever Be More? 7 Experts Weigh In

Svineyard / Shutterstock.com
Svineyard / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $197,487

  • 20% down payment: $39,497

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.88%

  • Annual property tax: $1,738

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,151

  • Annual mortgage cost: $13,809

pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com
pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $210,317

  • 20% down payment: $42,063

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.54%

  • Annual property tax: $1,136

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,166

  • Annual mortgage cost: $13,991

ChrisBoswell / iStock.com
ChrisBoswell / iStock.com

Alabama

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $218,144

  • 20% down payment: $43,629

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.39%

  • Annual property tax: $851

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,182

  • Annual mortgage cost: $14,184

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $221,150

  • 20% down payment: $44,230

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.64%

  • Annual property tax: $1,415

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,244

  • Annual mortgage cost: $14,932

Find: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

Anne Kitzman / Shutterstock.com
Anne Kitzman / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $216,901

  • 20% down payment: $43,380

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.82%

  • Annual property tax: $1,779

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,253

  • Annual mortgage cost: $15,036

Bradwhitsitt / Shutterstock.com
Bradwhitsitt / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $223,599

  • 20% down payment: $44,720

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.84%

  • Annual property tax: $1,878

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,295

  • Annual mortgage cost: $15,545

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $203,448

  • 20% down payment: $40,690

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.58%

  • Annual property tax: $3,214

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,304

  • Annual mortgage cost: $15,649

Cafer Akdeniz / Shutterstock.com
Cafer Akdeniz / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $212,045

  • 20% down payment: $42,409

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.32%

  • Annual property tax: $2,799

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,313

  • Annual mortgage cost: $15,759

See: 7 States Considering More Stimulus Checks in 2023

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $210,997

  • 20% down payment: $42,199

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.50%

  • Annual property tax: $3,165

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,338

  • Annual mortgage cost: $16,061

Meinphoto / Shutterstock.com
Meinphoto / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $237,422

  • 20% down payment: $47,484

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.99%

  • Annual property tax: $2,350

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,405

  • Annual mortgage cost: $16,862

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

North Dakota

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $248,026

  • 20% down payment: $49,605

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.95%

  • Annual property tax: $2,356

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,460

  • Annual mortgage cost: $17,516

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $237,100

  • 20% down payment: $47,420

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.38%

  • Annual property tax: $3,272

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,480

  • Annual mortgage cost: $17,764

Also: In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $245,413

  • 20% down payment: $49,083

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.49%

  • Annual property tax: $3,657

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,555

  • Annual mortgage cost: $18,657

wbritten / Getty Images/iStockphoto
wbritten / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $280,648

  • 20% down payment: $56,130

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.56%

  • Annual property tax: $1,572

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,560

  • Annual mortgage cost: $18,725

Jakich / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jakich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $254,190

  • 20% down payment: $50,838

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.61%

  • Annual property tax: $4,092

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,636

  • Annual mortgage cost: $19,629

Pgiam / iStock.com
Pgiam / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $282,003

  • 20% down payment: $56,401

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.91%

  • Annual property tax: $2,566

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,650

  • Annual mortgage cost: $19,803

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

pics721 / Shutterstock.com
pics721 / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $250,412

  • 20% down payment: $50,082

  • Average effective state property tax: 2.02%

  • Annual property tax: $5,058

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,697

  • Annual mortgage cost: $20,364

turtix / Shutterstock.com
turtix / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $302,074

  • 20% down payment: $60,415

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.66%

  • Annual property tax: $1,994

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,705

  • Annual mortgage cost: $20,457

ElsvanderGun / iStock.com
ElsvanderGun / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $286,128

  • 20% down payment: $57,226

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.18%

  • Annual property tax: $3,376

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,739

  • Annual mortgage cost: $20,865

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $302,663

  • 20% down payment: $60,533

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.82%

  • Annual property tax: $2,482

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,748

  • Annual mortgage cost: $20,981

Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $310,423

  • 20% down payment: $62,085

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.68%

  • Annual property tax: $2,111

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,757

  • Annual mortgage cost: $21,084

Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com
Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $323,244

  • 20% down payment: $64,649

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.56%

  • Annual property tax: $1,810

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,797

  • Annual mortgage cost: $21,567

irabassi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
irabassi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $279,845

  • 20% down payment: $55,969

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.66%

  • Annual property tax: $4,645

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,812

  • Annual mortgage cost: $21,750

Graves Creative Design / Shutterstock.com
Graves Creative Design / Shutterstock.com

Delaware

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $326,386

  • 20% down payment: $65,277

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.59%

  • Annual property tax: $1,926

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,823

  • Annual mortgage cost: $21,875

Watch Out: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New York

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $292,944

  • 20% down payment: $58,589

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.38%

  • Annual property tax: $4,043

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,829

  • Annual mortgage cost: $21,948

Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com
Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $284,798

  • 20% down payment: $56,960

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.63%

  • Annual property tax: $4,642

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,837

  • Annual mortgage cost: $22,049

Brett Taylor / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Brett Taylor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $327,330

  • 20% down payment: $65,466

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.87%

  • Annual property tax: $2,848

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,905

  • Annual mortgage cost: $22,855

Minnesota

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $321,336

  • 20% down payment: $64,267

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.10%

  • Annual property tax: $3,535

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,931

  • Annual mortgage cost: $23,175

Learn: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

vintagepix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
vintagepix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $355,538

  • 20% down payment: $71,108

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.02%

  • Annual property tax: $3,626

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,113

  • Annual mortgage cost: $25,357

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $358,581

  • 20% down payment: $71,716

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.04%

  • Annual property tax: $3,729

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,137

  • Annual mortgage cost: $25,646

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $397,737

  • 20% down payment: $79,547

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.60%

  • Annual property tax: $2,386

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,225

  • Annual mortgage cost: $26,697

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Arizona

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $399,817

  • 20% down payment: $79,963

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.65%

  • Annual property tax: $2,599

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,253

  • Annual mortgage cost: $27,036

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Florida

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $385,465

  • 20% down payment: $77,093

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.91%

  • Annual property tax: $3,508

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,256

  • Annual mortgage cost: $27,068

Cartier / Shutterstock.com
Cartier / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $354,469

  • 20% down payment: $70,894

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.76%

  • Annual property tax: $6,239

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,325

  • Annual mortgage cost: $27,904

FrankvandenBergh / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FrankvandenBergh / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $380,583

  • 20% down payment: $76,117

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.25%

  • Annual property tax: $4,757

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,335

  • Annual mortgage cost: $28,019

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto
picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $425,560

  • 20% down payment: $85,112

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.70%

  • Annual property tax: $2,979

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,416

  • Annual mortgage cost: $28,990

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $380,749

  • 20% down payment: $76,150

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.82%

  • Annual property tax: $6,930

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,517

  • Annual mortgage cost: $30,201

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $457,496

  • 20% down payment: $91,499

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.75%

  • Annual property tax: $3,431

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,616

  • Annual mortgage cost: $31,394

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Utah

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $471,000

  • 20% down payment: $94,200

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.59%

  • Annual property tax: $2,779

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,631

  • Annual mortgage cost: $31,567

solepsizm / Shutterstock.com
solepsizm / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $420,826

  • 20% down payment: $84,165

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.43%

  • Annual property tax: $6,018

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,645

  • Annual mortgage cost: $31,739

Student Loan Payments: Here's the Official Date You Need To Start Paying Again

JPL Designs / Shutterstock.com
JPL Designs / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $478,301

  • 20% down payment: $95,660

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.94%

  • Annual property tax: $4,496

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,811

  • Annual mortgage cost: $33,730

Sean Xu / Shutterstock.com
Sean Xu / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $519,497

  • 20% down payment: $103,899

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.54%

  • Annual property tax: $2,805

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,880

  • Annual mortgage cost: $34,558

Christopher Sprake / Shutterstock.com
Christopher Sprake / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $450,619

  • 20% down payment: $90,124

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.96%

  • Annual property tax: $8,832

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,031

  • Annual mortgage cost: $36,374

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $445,613

  • 20% down payment: $89,123

  • Average effective state property tax: 2.21

  • Annual property tax: $9,848

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,090

  • Annual mortgage cost: $37,084

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Washington

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $550,865

  • 20% down payment: $110,173

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.88%

  • Annual property tax: $4,848

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,210

  • Annual mortgage cost: $38,517

Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com
Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $544,419

  • 20% down payment: $108,884

  • Average effective state property tax: 1.14%

  • Annual property tax: $6,206

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,290

  • Annual mortgage cost: $39,482

Nicolas McComber / iStock.com
Nicolas McComber / iStock.com

California

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $692,454

  • 20% down payment: $138,491

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.73%

  • Annual property tax: $5,055

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,948

  • Annual mortgage cost: $47,379

7maru / Shutterstock.com
7maru / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

  • Average 3-bedroom home value: $890,877

  • 20% down payment: $178,175

  • Average effective state property tax: 0.31%

  • Annual property tax: $2,762

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $4,768

  • Annual mortgage cost: $57,213

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State