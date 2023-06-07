The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State

Dean Mitchell / iStock.com

The three-bedroom house is something of a standard for many American families. You've got room for the adults, for a few kids -- or if you don't have little ones, use the extra bedrooms for guest space, a home office, a mini-gym or a hobby room.

And while the function of three-bedroom homes is standard, too, from one location to the next, the price certainly isn't. Depending on the state you call home, the typical three-bedroom house can range from the mid- to high-$100,000s to about $900,000. That's why GOBankingRates compiled a study to track the affordability of the three-bedroom house across America.

The states are ranked based on the average monthly mortgage payment for three-bedroom homes -- from least to most expensive. For additional context, GOBankingRates included a variety of other important factors that affect overall affordability, like the average size of a 20% down payment, the average effective property tax rate and average annual property taxes.

The end result is a clearer picture of which states offer a friendly market for those shopping for a modest family home and which will price most people out of the market before they start looking.

StanRohrer / iStock.com

West Virginia

Average 3-bedroom home value: $163,788

20% down payment: $32,758

Average effective state property tax: 0.55%

Annual property tax: $901

Monthly mortgage payment: $909

Annual mortgage cost: $10,912

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Average 3-bedroom home value: $186,361

20% down payment: $37,272

Average effective state property tax: 0.65%

Annual property tax: $1,211

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,050

Annual mortgage cost: $12,602

Svineyard / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Average 3-bedroom home value: $197,487

20% down payment: $39,497

Average effective state property tax: 0.88%

Annual property tax: $1,738

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,151

Annual mortgage cost: $13,809

pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Average 3-bedroom home value: $210,317

20% down payment: $42,063

Average effective state property tax: 0.54%

Annual property tax: $1,136

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,166

Annual mortgage cost: $13,991

ChrisBoswell / iStock.com

Alabama

Average 3-bedroom home value: $218,144

20% down payment: $43,629

Average effective state property tax: 0.39%

Annual property tax: $851

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,182

Annual mortgage cost: $14,184

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Average 3-bedroom home value: $221,150

20% down payment: $44,230

Average effective state property tax: 0.64%

Annual property tax: $1,415

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,244

Annual mortgage cost: $14,932

Anne Kitzman / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

Average 3-bedroom home value: $216,901

20% down payment: $43,380

Average effective state property tax: 0.82%

Annual property tax: $1,779

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,253

Annual mortgage cost: $15,036

Bradwhitsitt / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

Average 3-bedroom home value: $223,599

20% down payment: $44,720

Average effective state property tax: 0.84%

Annual property tax: $1,878

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,295

Annual mortgage cost: $15,545

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average 3-bedroom home value: $203,448

20% down payment: $40,690

Average effective state property tax: 1.58%

Annual property tax: $3,214

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,304

Annual mortgage cost: $15,649

Cafer Akdeniz / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

Average 3-bedroom home value: $212,045

20% down payment: $42,409

Average effective state property tax: 1.32%

Annual property tax: $2,799

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,313

Annual mortgage cost: $15,759

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Average 3-bedroom home value: $210,997

20% down payment: $42,199

Average effective state property tax: 1.50%

Annual property tax: $3,165

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,338

Annual mortgage cost: $16,061

Meinphoto / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Average 3-bedroom home value: $237,422

20% down payment: $47,484

Average effective state property tax: 0.99%

Annual property tax: $2,350

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,405

Annual mortgage cost: $16,862

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

North Dakota

Average 3-bedroom home value: $248,026

20% down payment: $49,605

Average effective state property tax: 0.95%

Annual property tax: $2,356

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,460

Annual mortgage cost: $17,516

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Average 3-bedroom home value: $237,100

20% down payment: $47,420

Average effective state property tax: 1.38%

Annual property tax: $3,272

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,480

Annual mortgage cost: $17,764

©Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

Average 3-bedroom home value: $245,413

20% down payment: $49,083

Average effective state property tax: 1.49%

Annual property tax: $3,657

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,555

Annual mortgage cost: $18,657

wbritten / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Average 3-bedroom home value: $280,648

20% down payment: $56,130

Average effective state property tax: 0.56%

Annual property tax: $1,572

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,560

Annual mortgage cost: $18,725

Jakich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Average 3-bedroom home value: $254,190

20% down payment: $50,838

Average effective state property tax: 1.61%

Annual property tax: $4,092

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,636

Annual mortgage cost: $19,629

Pgiam / iStock.com

Georgia

Average 3-bedroom home value: $282,003

20% down payment: $56,401

Average effective state property tax: 0.91%

Annual property tax: $2,566

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,650

Annual mortgage cost: $19,803

pics721 / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Average 3-bedroom home value: $250,412

20% down payment: $50,082

Average effective state property tax: 2.02%

Annual property tax: $5,058

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,697

Annual mortgage cost: $20,364

turtix / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

Average 3-bedroom home value: $302,074

20% down payment: $60,415

Average effective state property tax: 0.66%

Annual property tax: $1,994

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,705

Annual mortgage cost: $20,457

ElsvanderGun / iStock.com

South Dakota

Average 3-bedroom home value: $286,128

20% down payment: $57,226

Average effective state property tax: 1.18%

Annual property tax: $3,376

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,739

Annual mortgage cost: $20,865

©Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

Average 3-bedroom home value: $302,663

20% down payment: $60,533

Average effective state property tax: 0.82%

Annual property tax: $2,482

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,748

Annual mortgage cost: $20,981

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Average 3-bedroom home value: $310,423

20% down payment: $62,085

Average effective state property tax: 0.68%

Annual property tax: $2,111

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,757

Annual mortgage cost: $21,084

Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming

Average 3-bedroom home value: $323,244

20% down payment: $64,649

Average effective state property tax: 0.56%

Annual property tax: $1,810

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,797

Annual mortgage cost: $21,567

irabassi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Average 3-bedroom home value: $279,845

20% down payment: $55,969

Average effective state property tax: 1.66%

Annual property tax: $4,645

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,812

Annual mortgage cost: $21,750

Graves Creative Design / Shutterstock.com

Delaware

Average 3-bedroom home value: $326,386

20% down payment: $65,277

Average effective state property tax: 0.59%

Annual property tax: $1,926

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,823

Annual mortgage cost: $21,875

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New York

Average 3-bedroom home value: $292,944

20% down payment: $58,589

Average effective state property tax: 1.38%

Annual property tax: $4,043

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,829

Annual mortgage cost: $21,948

Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

Average 3-bedroom home value: $284,798

20% down payment: $56,960

Average effective state property tax: 1.63%

Annual property tax: $4,642

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,837

Annual mortgage cost: $22,049

Brett Taylor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Average 3-bedroom home value: $327,330

20% down payment: $65,466

Average effective state property tax: 0.87%

Annual property tax: $2,848

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,905

Annual mortgage cost: $22,855

Minnesota

Average 3-bedroom home value: $321,336

20% down payment: $64,267

Average effective state property tax: 1.10%

Annual property tax: $3,535

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,931

Annual mortgage cost: $23,175

vintagepix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Average 3-bedroom home value: $355,538

20% down payment: $71,108

Average effective state property tax: 1.02%

Annual property tax: $3,626

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,113

Annual mortgage cost: $25,357

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Average 3-bedroom home value: $358,581

20% down payment: $71,716

Average effective state property tax: 1.04%

Annual property tax: $3,729

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,137

Annual mortgage cost: $25,646

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Average 3-bedroom home value: $397,737

20% down payment: $79,547

Average effective state property tax: 0.60%

Annual property tax: $2,386

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,225

Annual mortgage cost: $26,697

©Shutterstock.com

Arizona

Average 3-bedroom home value: $399,817

20% down payment: $79,963

Average effective state property tax: 0.65%

Annual property tax: $2,599

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,253

Annual mortgage cost: $27,036

©Shutterstock.com

Florida

Average 3-bedroom home value: $385,465

20% down payment: $77,093

Average effective state property tax: 0.91%

Annual property tax: $3,508

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,256

Annual mortgage cost: $27,068

Cartier / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Average 3-bedroom home value: $354,469

20% down payment: $70,894

Average effective state property tax: 1.76%

Annual property tax: $6,239

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,325

Annual mortgage cost: $27,904

FrankvandenBergh / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Average 3-bedroom home value: $380,583

20% down payment: $76,117

Average effective state property tax: 1.25%

Annual property tax: $4,757

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,335

Annual mortgage cost: $28,019

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average 3-bedroom home value: $425,560

20% down payment: $85,112

Average effective state property tax: 0.70%

Annual property tax: $2,979

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,416

Annual mortgage cost: $28,990

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Average 3-bedroom home value: $380,749

20% down payment: $76,150

Average effective state property tax: 1.82%

Annual property tax: $6,930

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,517

Annual mortgage cost: $30,201

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Average 3-bedroom home value: $457,496

20% down payment: $91,499

Average effective state property tax: 0.75%

Annual property tax: $3,431

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,616

Annual mortgage cost: $31,394

©Shutterstock.com

Utah

Average 3-bedroom home value: $471,000

20% down payment: $94,200

Average effective state property tax: 0.59%

Annual property tax: $2,779

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,631

Annual mortgage cost: $31,567

solepsizm / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

Average 3-bedroom home value: $420,826

20% down payment: $84,165

Average effective state property tax: 1.43%

Annual property tax: $6,018

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,645

Annual mortgage cost: $31,739

JPL Designs / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Average 3-bedroom home value: $478,301

20% down payment: $95,660

Average effective state property tax: 0.94%

Annual property tax: $4,496

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,811

Annual mortgage cost: $33,730

Sean Xu / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Average 3-bedroom home value: $519,497

20% down payment: $103,899

Average effective state property tax: 0.54%

Annual property tax: $2,805

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,880

Annual mortgage cost: $34,558

Christopher Sprake / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire

Average 3-bedroom home value: $450,619

20% down payment: $90,124

Average effective state property tax: 1.96%

Annual property tax: $8,832

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,031

Annual mortgage cost: $36,374

©Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Average 3-bedroom home value: $445,613

20% down payment: $89,123

Average effective state property tax: 2.21

Annual property tax: $9,848

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,090

Annual mortgage cost: $37,084

©Shutterstock.com

Washington

Average 3-bedroom home value: $550,865

20% down payment: $110,173

Average effective state property tax: 0.88%

Annual property tax: $4,848

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,210

Annual mortgage cost: $38,517

Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Average 3-bedroom home value: $544,419

20% down payment: $108,884

Average effective state property tax: 1.14%

Annual property tax: $6,206

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,290

Annual mortgage cost: $39,482

Nicolas McComber / iStock.com

California

Average 3-bedroom home value: $692,454

20% down payment: $138,491

Average effective state property tax: 0.73%

Annual property tax: $5,055

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,948

Annual mortgage cost: $47,379

7maru / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

Average 3-bedroom home value: $890,877

20% down payment: $178,175

Average effective state property tax: 0.31%

Annual property tax: $2,762

Monthly mortgage payment: $4,768

Annual mortgage cost: $57,213

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State