The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State
The three-bedroom house is something of a standard for many American families. You've got room for the adults, for a few kids -- or if you don't have little ones, use the extra bedrooms for guest space, a home office, a mini-gym or a hobby room.
And while the function of three-bedroom homes is standard, too, from one location to the next, the price certainly isn't. Depending on the state you call home, the typical three-bedroom house can range from the mid- to high-$100,000s to about $900,000. That's why GOBankingRates compiled a study to track the affordability of the three-bedroom house across America.
The states are ranked based on the average monthly mortgage payment for three-bedroom homes -- from least to most expensive. For additional context, GOBankingRates included a variety of other important factors that affect overall affordability, like the average size of a 20% down payment, the average effective property tax rate and average annual property taxes.
The end result is a clearer picture of which states offer a friendly market for those shopping for a modest family home and which will price most people out of the market before they start looking.
West Virginia
Average 3-bedroom home value: $163,788
20% down payment: $32,758
Average effective state property tax: 0.55%
Annual property tax: $901
Monthly mortgage payment: $909
Annual mortgage cost: $10,912
Mississippi
Average 3-bedroom home value: $186,361
20% down payment: $37,272
Average effective state property tax: 0.65%
Annual property tax: $1,211
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,050
Annual mortgage cost: $12,602
Oklahoma
Average 3-bedroom home value: $197,487
20% down payment: $39,497
Average effective state property tax: 0.88%
Annual property tax: $1,738
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,151
Annual mortgage cost: $13,809
Louisiana
Average 3-bedroom home value: $210,317
20% down payment: $42,063
Average effective state property tax: 0.54%
Annual property tax: $1,136
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,166
Annual mortgage cost: $13,991
Alabama
Average 3-bedroom home value: $218,144
20% down payment: $43,629
Average effective state property tax: 0.39%
Annual property tax: $851
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,182
Annual mortgage cost: $14,184
Arkansas
Average 3-bedroom home value: $221,150
20% down payment: $44,230
Average effective state property tax: 0.64%
Annual property tax: $1,415
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,244
Annual mortgage cost: $14,932
Kentucky
Average 3-bedroom home value: $216,901
20% down payment: $43,380
Average effective state property tax: 0.82%
Annual property tax: $1,779
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,253
Annual mortgage cost: $15,036
Indiana
Average 3-bedroom home value: $223,599
20% down payment: $44,720
Average effective state property tax: 0.84%
Annual property tax: $1,878
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,295
Annual mortgage cost: $15,545
Ohio
Average 3-bedroom home value: $203,448
20% down payment: $40,690
Average effective state property tax: 1.58%
Annual property tax: $3,214
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,304
Annual mortgage cost: $15,649
Kansas
Average 3-bedroom home value: $212,045
20% down payment: $42,409
Average effective state property tax: 1.32%
Annual property tax: $2,799
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,313
Annual mortgage cost: $15,759
Iowa
Average 3-bedroom home value: $210,997
20% down payment: $42,199
Average effective state property tax: 1.50%
Annual property tax: $3,165
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,338
Annual mortgage cost: $16,061
Missouri
Average 3-bedroom home value: $237,422
20% down payment: $47,484
Average effective state property tax: 0.99%
Annual property tax: $2,350
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,405
Annual mortgage cost: $16,862
North Dakota
Average 3-bedroom home value: $248,026
20% down payment: $49,605
Average effective state property tax: 0.95%
Annual property tax: $2,356
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,460
Annual mortgage cost: $17,516
Michigan
Average 3-bedroom home value: $237,100
20% down payment: $47,420
Average effective state property tax: 1.38%
Annual property tax: $3,272
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,480
Annual mortgage cost: $17,764
Pennsylvania
Average 3-bedroom home value: $245,413
20% down payment: $49,083
Average effective state property tax: 1.49%
Annual property tax: $3,657
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,555
Annual mortgage cost: $18,657
South Carolina
Average 3-bedroom home value: $280,648
20% down payment: $56,130
Average effective state property tax: 0.56%
Annual property tax: $1,572
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,560
Annual mortgage cost: $18,725
Nebraska
Average 3-bedroom home value: $254,190
20% down payment: $50,838
Average effective state property tax: 1.61%
Annual property tax: $4,092
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,636
Annual mortgage cost: $19,629
Georgia
Average 3-bedroom home value: $282,003
20% down payment: $56,401
Average effective state property tax: 0.91%
Annual property tax: $2,566
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,650
Annual mortgage cost: $19,803
Illinois
Average 3-bedroom home value: $250,412
20% down payment: $50,082
Average effective state property tax: 2.02%
Annual property tax: $5,058
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,697
Annual mortgage cost: $20,364
New Mexico
Average 3-bedroom home value: $302,074
20% down payment: $60,415
Average effective state property tax: 0.66%
Annual property tax: $1,994
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,705
Annual mortgage cost: $20,457
South Dakota
Average 3-bedroom home value: $286,128
20% down payment: $57,226
Average effective state property tax: 1.18%
Annual property tax: $3,376
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,739
Annual mortgage cost: $20,865
North Carolina
Average 3-bedroom home value: $302,663
20% down payment: $60,533
Average effective state property tax: 0.82%
Annual property tax: $2,482
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,748
Annual mortgage cost: $20,981
Tennessee
Average 3-bedroom home value: $310,423
20% down payment: $62,085
Average effective state property tax: 0.68%
Annual property tax: $2,111
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,757
Annual mortgage cost: $21,084
Wyoming
Average 3-bedroom home value: $323,244
20% down payment: $64,649
Average effective state property tax: 0.56%
Annual property tax: $1,810
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,797
Annual mortgage cost: $21,567
Texas
Average 3-bedroom home value: $279,845
20% down payment: $55,969
Average effective state property tax: 1.66%
Annual property tax: $4,645
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,812
Annual mortgage cost: $21,750
Delaware
Average 3-bedroom home value: $326,386
20% down payment: $65,277
Average effective state property tax: 0.59%
Annual property tax: $1,926
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,823
Annual mortgage cost: $21,875
New York
Average 3-bedroom home value: $292,944
20% down payment: $58,589
Average effective state property tax: 1.38%
Annual property tax: $4,043
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,829
Annual mortgage cost: $21,948
Wisconsin
Average 3-bedroom home value: $284,798
20% down payment: $56,960
Average effective state property tax: 1.63%
Annual property tax: $4,642
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,837
Annual mortgage cost: $22,049
Virginia
Average 3-bedroom home value: $327,330
20% down payment: $65,466
Average effective state property tax: 0.87%
Annual property tax: $2,848
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,905
Annual mortgage cost: $22,855
Minnesota
Average 3-bedroom home value: $321,336
20% down payment: $64,267
Average effective state property tax: 1.10%
Annual property tax: $3,535
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,931
Annual mortgage cost: $23,175
Alaska
Average 3-bedroom home value: $355,538
20% down payment: $71,108
Average effective state property tax: 1.02%
Annual property tax: $3,626
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,113
Annual mortgage cost: $25,357
Maryland
Average 3-bedroom home value: $358,581
20% down payment: $71,716
Average effective state property tax: 1.04%
Annual property tax: $3,729
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,137
Annual mortgage cost: $25,646
Nevada
Average 3-bedroom home value: $397,737
20% down payment: $79,547
Average effective state property tax: 0.60%
Annual property tax: $2,386
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,225
Annual mortgage cost: $26,697
Arizona
Average 3-bedroom home value: $399,817
20% down payment: $79,963
Average effective state property tax: 0.65%
Annual property tax: $2,599
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,253
Annual mortgage cost: $27,036
Florida
Average 3-bedroom home value: $385,465
20% down payment: $77,093
Average effective state property tax: 0.91%
Annual property tax: $3,508
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,256
Annual mortgage cost: $27,068
Connecticut
Average 3-bedroom home value: $354,469
20% down payment: $70,894
Average effective state property tax: 1.76%
Annual property tax: $6,239
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,325
Annual mortgage cost: $27,904
Maine
Average 3-bedroom home value: $380,583
20% down payment: $76,117
Average effective state property tax: 1.25%
Annual property tax: $4,757
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,335
Annual mortgage cost: $28,019
Idaho
Average 3-bedroom home value: $425,560
20% down payment: $85,112
Average effective state property tax: 0.70%
Annual property tax: $2,979
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,416
Annual mortgage cost: $28,990
Vermont
Average 3-bedroom home value: $380,749
20% down payment: $76,150
Average effective state property tax: 1.82%
Annual property tax: $6,930
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,517
Annual mortgage cost: $30,201
Montana
Average 3-bedroom home value: $457,496
20% down payment: $91,499
Average effective state property tax: 0.75%
Annual property tax: $3,431
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,616
Annual mortgage cost: $31,394
Utah
Average 3-bedroom home value: $471,000
20% down payment: $94,200
Average effective state property tax: 0.59%
Annual property tax: $2,779
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,631
Annual mortgage cost: $31,567
Rhode Island
Average 3-bedroom home value: $420,826
20% down payment: $84,165
Average effective state property tax: 1.43%
Annual property tax: $6,018
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,645
Annual mortgage cost: $31,739
Oregon
Average 3-bedroom home value: $478,301
20% down payment: $95,660
Average effective state property tax: 0.94%
Annual property tax: $4,496
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,811
Annual mortgage cost: $33,730
Colorado
Average 3-bedroom home value: $519,497
20% down payment: $103,899
Average effective state property tax: 0.54%
Annual property tax: $2,805
Monthly mortgage payment: $2,880
Annual mortgage cost: $34,558
New Hampshire
Average 3-bedroom home value: $450,619
20% down payment: $90,124
Average effective state property tax: 1.96%
Annual property tax: $8,832
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,031
Annual mortgage cost: $36,374
New Jersey
Average 3-bedroom home value: $445,613
20% down payment: $89,123
Average effective state property tax: 2.21
Annual property tax: $9,848
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,090
Annual mortgage cost: $37,084
Washington
Average 3-bedroom home value: $550,865
20% down payment: $110,173
Average effective state property tax: 0.88%
Annual property tax: $4,848
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,210
Annual mortgage cost: $38,517
Massachusetts
Average 3-bedroom home value: $544,419
20% down payment: $108,884
Average effective state property tax: 1.14%
Annual property tax: $6,206
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,290
Annual mortgage cost: $39,482
California
Average 3-bedroom home value: $692,454
20% down payment: $138,491
Average effective state property tax: 0.73%
Annual property tax: $5,055
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,948
Annual mortgage cost: $47,379
Hawaii
Average 3-bedroom home value: $890,877
20% down payment: $178,175
Average effective state property tax: 0.31%
Annual property tax: $2,762
Monthly mortgage payment: $4,768
Annual mortgage cost: $57,213
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State