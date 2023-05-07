Cost of Owning a Car for a Year in Every State
Among the most essential expenses for Americans is that of their car. Without it, they can't get to and from the jobs they need to, well, pay for their car. And even if you're so lucky to live near enough to your job that you can walk or take mass transit, the limitations placed on the rest of your life by going without wheels can be burdensome. However, buying a car is an absolute catastrophe purely from a financial perspective. The resale value plummets from the moment you drive it off the lot, and that's just part of the story. From the insurance to the repairs to the gas to the monthly payments, your car is going to drain your bank account year after year for as long as you own it.
New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due to Oversupply
Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch
To help, GOBankingRates found what the costs of owning a car come to in your state for a full calendar year. Clearly, they're going to be very different, depending on your ride, but by looking at geographical factors -- like sales tax, average repair costs and gas -- you can develop a better sense of what to expect in terms of ongoing costs. The study assumes the same MSRP ($37,876, the average transaction amount from Kelley Blue Book) with a 20% down payment and one year of financing payments before adding in estimated costs like gas (assuming you have a 14-gallon tank and fill up once a week) and repairs. All told, it shows how the cost of driving is a lot higher in some states than others.
So, take a look and see whether your home state has a driving economy that's making it that much harder to make ends meet or one that allows you to look forward to affordable auto ownership for decades to come.
California
State sales tax: 7.25% ($3,480.58)
Average car insurance premium: $2,115.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.91
Average cost of gas annually: $3,317.13
Average car repair costs: $415.66
Total costs for a year: $29,297.97
Take Our Poll: What Are You Worth to Your Company?
Michigan
State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)
Average car insurance premium: $2,133.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.67
Average cost of gas annually: $2,477.54
Average car repair costs: $356.29
Total costs for a year: $27,816.91
Nevada
State sales tax: 8.25% ($3,960.66)
Average car insurance premium: $2,023.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.28
Average cost of gas annually: $2,895.31
Average car repair costs: $398.26
Total costs for a year: $29,246.83
Rhode Island
State sales tax: 7.00% ($3,360.56)
Average car insurance premium: $1,845.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.49
Average cost of gas annually: $2,360.59
Average car repair costs: $386.93
Total costs for a year: $27,922.68
Washington
State sales tax: 6.50% ($3,120.52)
Average car insurance premium: $1,371.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.56
Average cost of gas annually: $3,083.91
Average car repair costs: $392.46
Total costs for a year: $27,937.49
Read: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying
New Jersey
State sales tax: 6.63% ($3,182.93)
Average car insurance premium: $1,901.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.50
Average cost of gas annually: $2,366.68
Average car repair costs: $399.61
Total costs for a year: $27,819.82
Kentucky
State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)
Average car insurance premium: $2,105.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.44
Average cost of gas annually: $2,324.09
Average car repair costs: $384.76
Total costs for a year: $27,663.93
Connecticut
State sales tax: 6.35% ($3,048.51)
Average car insurance premium: $1,750.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.59
Average cost of gas annually: $2,425.49
Average car repair costs: $418.37
Total costs for a year: $27,611.97
Florida
State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)
Average car insurance premium: $2,560.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.72
Average cost of gas annually: $2,511.34
Average car repair costs: $396.29
Total costs for a year: $28,317.71
Explore: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs
Louisiana
State sales tax: 4.45% ($2,136.36)
Average car insurance premium: $2,546.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.28
Average cost of gas annually: $2,218.63
Average car repair costs: $388.66
Total costs for a year: $27,259.25
Arizona
State sales tax: 5.60% ($2,688.45)
Average car insurance premium: $1,617.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.69
Average cost of gas annually: $3,169.76
Average car repair costs: $388.92
Total costs for a year: $27,833.73
Pennsylvania
State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)
Average car insurance premium: $1,445.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.77
Average cost of gas annually: $2,550.55
Average car repair costs: $384.33
Total costs for a year: $27,229.96
Maryland
State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)
Average car insurance premium: $1,640.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.60
Average cost of gas annually: $2,432.25
Average car repair costs: $399.07
Total costs for a year: $27,321.40
Find Out: Is Tesla's $40K Electric Car Really a Bargain Now That the Price Has Been Slashed 6 Times?
Arkansas
State sales tax: 6.50% ($3,120.52)
Average car insurance premium: $1,597.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.25
Average cost of gas annually: $2,199.70
Average car repair costs: $382.61
Total costs for a year: $27,269.43
Minnesota
State sales tax: 6.50% ($3,120.52)
Average car insurance premium: $1,493.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.60
Average cost of gas annually: $2,432.92
Average car repair costs: $377.68
Total costs for a year: $27,393.72
Tennessee
State sales tax: 7.00% ($3,360.56)
Average car insurance premium: $1,373.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.36
Average cost of gas annually: $2,272.04
Average car repair costs: $399.11
Total costs for a year: $27,374.31
Illinois
State sales tax: 6.25% ($2,367.25)
Average car insurance premium: $1,531
Average cost of gas per gallon: $2.49
Average cost of gas annually: $1,815.63
Average car repair costs: $374.75
Total costs for a year: $20,527.83
Did You Know? May Is the Best Month To Buy A Car -- Here's Why
Texas
State sales tax: 7.25% ($3,480.58)
Average car insurance premium: $1,578.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.10
Average cost of gas annually: $2,768.22
Average car repair costs: $379.23
Total costs for a year: $28,175.63
Kansas
State sales tax: 7.50% ($3,600.60)
Average car insurance premium: $1,594.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.41
Average cost of gas annually: $2,307.86
Average car repair costs: $374.44
Total costs for a year: $27,846.50
Hawaii
State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)
Average car insurance premium: $1,306.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.78
Average cost of gas annually: $3,233.98
Average car repair costs: $381.23
Total costs for a year: $26,811.13
West Virginia
State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)
Average car insurance premium: $1,610.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56
Average cost of gas annually: $2,405.21
Average car repair costs: $383.48
Total costs for a year: $27,248.77
Learn: 28 Tips for Negotiating With Car Dealers
Massachusetts
State sales tax: 6.35% ($3,048.51)
Average car insurance premium: $1,538.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.47
Average cost of gas annually: $2,347.75
Average car repair costs: $386.20
Total costs for a year: $27,290.06
Indiana
State sales tax: 7.00% ($3,360.56)
Average car insurance premium: $1,256.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.66
Average cost of gas annually: $2,474.84
Average car repair costs: $364.76
Total costs for a year: $27,425.76
Vermont
State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)
Average car insurance premium: $1,158.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56
Average cost of gas annually: $2,404.53
Average car repair costs: $374.45
Total costs for a year: $26,787.06
New York
State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)
Average car insurance premium: $2,020.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.67
Average cost of gas annually: $2,483.62
Average car repair costs: $386.55
Total costs for a year: $26,780.09
Read: 40 Cheap Upgrades That Will Make Your Car Feel Like a Luxury Vehicle
Idaho
State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)
Average car insurance premium: $1,121.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.63
Average cost of gas annually: $2,456.58
Average car repair costs: $389.05
Total costs for a year: $26,816.71
Nebraska
State sales tax: 5.50% ($2,640.44)
Average car insurance premium: $2,018.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56
Average cost of gas annually: $2,406.56
Average car repair costs: $374.53
Total costs for a year: $27,409.13
Delaware
State sales tax: 0% (0)
Average car insurance premium: $2,137.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.54
Average cost of gas annually: $2,390.34
Average car repair costs: $390.89
Total costs for a year: $24,887.83
Utah
State sales tax: 6.85% ($3,288.55)
Average car insurance premium: $1,469.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.70
Average cost of gas annually: $2,503.90
Average car repair costs: $401.65
Total costs for a year: $27,632.70
Read: 23 Things Car Dealerships Don't Want You To Know
North Dakota
State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)
Average car insurance premium: $1,419.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.55
Average cost of gas annually: $2,399.12
Average car repair costs: $364.62
Total costs for a year: $26,552.74
Mississippi
State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)
Average car insurance premium: $1,606.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.17
Average cost of gas annually: $2,141.57
Average car repair costs: $394.03
Total costs for a year: $26,511.60
Georgia
State sales tax: 6.60% ($3,168.53)
Average car insurance premium: $1,647.00
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.39
Average cost of gas annually: $2,291.64
Average car repair costs: $407.71
Total costs for a year: $27,484.48
Wyoming
State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)
Average car insurance premium: $1,736
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.45
Average cost of gas annually: $2,328.82
Average car repair costs: $397.79
Total costs for a year: $27,312.69
Make Money With AI and Chat GPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month
Ohio
State sales tax: 5.75% ($2,760.46)
Average car insurance premium: $1,023
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.65
Average cost of gas annually: $2,464.70
Average car repair costs: $353.76
Total costs for a year: $26,571.52
Missouri
State sales tax: 4.23% ($2,030.74)
Average car insurance premium: $2,104
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.39
Average cost of gas annually: $2,288.94
Average car repair costs: $378.85
Total costs for a year: $26,772.12
Iowa
State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)
Average car insurance premium: $1,321
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56
Average cost of gas annually: $2,407.24
Average car repair costs: $359.96
Total costs for a year: $26,458.20
Wisconsin
State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)
Average car insurance premium: $1,499
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.52
Average cost of gas annually: $2,376.82
Average car repair costs: $361.11
Total costs for a year: $26,606.91
Why Is My Cash App Payment Pending? 5 Reasons and Solutions
South Dakota
State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)
Average car insurance premium: $1,581
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.59
Average cost of gas annually: $2,428.19
Average car repair costs: $377.64
Total costs for a year: $26,276.75
New Mexico
State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)
Average car insurance premium: $1,505
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.68
Average cost of gas annually: $2,485.65
Average car repair costs: $392.53
Total costs for a year: $26,273.10
Colorado
State sales tax: 2.90% ($1,392.23)
Average car insurance premium: $1,940
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.57
Average cost of gas annually: $2,414.00
Average car repair costs: $417.14
Total costs for a year: $26,132.97
Maine
State sales tax: 5.50% ($2,640.44)
Average car insurance premium: $1,116
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.54
Average cost of gas annually: $2,389.66
Average car repair costs: $349.25
Total costs for a year: $26,464.95
Explore: Facebook Marketplace Scams To Watch Out For in 2023
Oklahoma
State sales tax: 3.25% ($1,560.26)
Average car insurance premium: $1,797
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.38
Average cost of gas annually: $2,284.20
Average car repair costs: $379.77
Total costs for a year: $25,990.83
Virginia
State sales tax: 4.15% ($1,992.33)
Average car insurance premium: $1,321
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.52
Average cost of gas annually: $2,378.17
Average car repair costs: $401.17
Total costs for a year: $26,062.27
North Carolina
State sales tax: 3.00% ($1,440.24)
Average car insurance premium: $1,368
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.53
Average cost of gas annually: $2,382.90
Average car repair costs: $402.61
Total costs for a year: $25,563.35
Alabama
State sales tax: 2.00% ($960.16)
Average car insurance premium: $1,542
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.29
Average cost of gas annually: $2,225.39
Average car repair costs: $399.33
Total costs for a year: $25,096.48
Find Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Oregon
State sales tax: 0.00%
Average car insurance premium: $1,244
Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.07
Average cost of gas annually: $2,752.67
Average car repair costs: $393.94
Total costs for a year: $24,360.21
Montana
State sales tax: 0.00%
Average car insurance premium: $1,692
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.47
Average cost of gas annually: $2,345.72
Average car repair costs: $389.84
Total costs for a year: $24,397.16
Alaska
State sales tax: 0.00%
Average car insurance premium: $1,359
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.94
Average cost of gas annually: $2,661.41
Average car repair costs: $387.05
Total costs for a year: $24,377.06
South Carolina
State sales tax: 5.00%, $500 maximum
Average car insurance premium: $1,894
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.37
Average cost of gas annually: $2,280.82
Average car repair costs: $395.83
Total costs for a year: $25,040.25
Read: 18 Banks That Don't Use ChexSystems
New Hampshire
State sales tax: 0.00%
Average car insurance premium: $1,307
Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.44
Average cost of gas annually: $2,326.79
Average car repair costs: $370.79
Total costs for a year: $23,974.18
More From GOBankingRates
Methodology: To generate these rankings, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled the cost of buying and owning a car for one year in all 50 states. This total included four key car expenses: (1) car sales tax, based on rates provided by individual state websites; taxes were based on the average car transaction amount of $37,876 in February 2020 as reported by Kelley Blue Book; (2) average annual car insurance premiums, sourced from CarInsurance.com's 2019 report; (3) average annual gas expenses, based on an average of historical regular gas prices in each state sourced from AAA's Fuel Gauge Report on March 9, 2020; the expense was calculated based on the assumption of a driver filling up a 14-gallon tank once a week; (4) average annual car maintenance and repair costs, sourced from CarMD's 2019 State Repair Cost Rankings. These expenses were combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle -- based on a $37,876 MSRP, a 20% down payment of $7,575.20, an average credit score of 703 as sourced from Experian, an interest rate of 5.04% as sourced from U.S.News & World Report and a loan length of 60 months, which equals $572 per month or $6,864 per year -- to determine the cost to own a car for a year. GOBankingRates also attempted to calculate for title and registration fees, but with such varying degrees between states' car excise and personal property tax laws as well as rules for weight of vehicles, age of vehicles and the cost of the vehicle, GOBankingRates decided to not to include these fees in its final ranking. All data is up to date as of March 9, 2020.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cost of Owning a Car for a Year in Every State