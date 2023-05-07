Cost of Owning a Car for a Year in Every State

©Shutterstock.com

Among the most essential expenses for Americans is that of their car. Without it, they can't get to and from the jobs they need to, well, pay for their car. And even if you're so lucky to live near enough to your job that you can walk or take mass transit, the limitations placed on the rest of your life by going without wheels can be burdensome. However, buying a car is an absolute catastrophe purely from a financial perspective. The resale value plummets from the moment you drive it off the lot, and that's just part of the story. From the insurance to the repairs to the gas to the monthly payments, your car is going to drain your bank account year after year for as long as you own it.

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due to Oversupply

To help, GOBankingRates found what the costs of owning a car come to in your state for a full calendar year. Clearly, they're going to be very different, depending on your ride, but by looking at geographical factors -- like sales tax, average repair costs and gas -- you can develop a better sense of what to expect in terms of ongoing costs. The study assumes the same MSRP ($37,876, the average transaction amount from Kelley Blue Book) with a 20% down payment and one year of financing payments before adding in estimated costs like gas (assuming you have a 14-gallon tank and fill up once a week) and repairs. All told, it shows how the cost of driving is a lot higher in some states than others.

So, take a look and see whether your home state has a driving economy that's making it that much harder to make ends meet or one that allows you to look forward to affordable auto ownership for decades to come.

blvdone / Shutterstock.com

California

State sales tax: 7.25% ($3,480.58)

Average car insurance premium: $2,115.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.91

Average cost of gas annually: $3,317.13

Average car repair costs: $415.66

Total costs for a year: $29,297.97

peeterv / iStock.com

Michigan

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

Average car insurance premium: $2,133.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.67

Average cost of gas annually: $2,477.54

Average car repair costs: $356.29

Total costs for a year: $27,816.91

Checubus / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

State sales tax: 8.25% ($3,960.66)

Average car insurance premium: $2,023.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.28

Average cost of gas annually: $2,895.31

Average car repair costs: $398.26

Total costs for a year: $29,246.83

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

State sales tax: 7.00% ($3,360.56)

Average car insurance premium: $1,845.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.49

Average cost of gas annually: $2,360.59

Average car repair costs: $386.93

Total costs for a year: $27,922.68

©Shutterstock.com

Washington

State sales tax: 6.50% ($3,120.52)

Average car insurance premium: $1,371.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.56

Average cost of gas annually: $3,083.91

Average car repair costs: $392.46

Total costs for a year: $27,937.49

aimintang / Getty Images

New Jersey

State sales tax: 6.63% ($3,182.93)

Average car insurance premium: $1,901.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.50

Average cost of gas annually: $2,366.68

Average car repair costs: $399.61

Total costs for a year: $27,819.82

JNix / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

Average car insurance premium: $2,105.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.44

Average cost of gas annually: $2,324.09

Average car repair costs: $384.76

Total costs for a year: $27,663.93

©Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

State sales tax: 6.35% ($3,048.51)

Average car insurance premium: $1,750.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.59

Average cost of gas annually: $2,425.49

Average car repair costs: $418.37

Total costs for a year: $27,611.97

©Shutterstock.com

Florida

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

Average car insurance premium: $2,560.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.72

Average cost of gas annually: $2,511.34

Average car repair costs: $396.29

Total costs for a year: $28,317.71

©Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

State sales tax: 4.45% ($2,136.36)

Average car insurance premium: $2,546.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.28

Average cost of gas annually: $2,218.63

Average car repair costs: $388.66

Total costs for a year: $27,259.25

©Shutterstock.com

Arizona

State sales tax: 5.60% ($2,688.45)

Average car insurance premium: $1,617.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.69

Average cost of gas annually: $3,169.76

Average car repair costs: $388.92

Total costs for a year: $27,833.73

©Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

Average car insurance premium: $1,445.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.77

Average cost of gas annually: $2,550.55

Average car repair costs: $384.33

Total costs for a year: $27,229.96

©Shutterstock.com

Maryland

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

Average car insurance premium: $1,640.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.60

Average cost of gas annually: $2,432.25

Average car repair costs: $399.07

Total costs for a year: $27,321.40

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

State sales tax: 6.50% ($3,120.52)

Average car insurance premium: $1,597.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.25

Average cost of gas annually: $2,199.70

Average car repair costs: $382.61

Total costs for a year: $27,269.43

Nick Lundgren / Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

State sales tax: 6.50% ($3,120.52)

Average car insurance premium: $1,493.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.60

Average cost of gas annually: $2,432.92

Average car repair costs: $377.68

Total costs for a year: $27,393.72

©Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

State sales tax: 7.00% ($3,360.56)

Average car insurance premium: $1,373.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.36

Average cost of gas annually: $2,272.04

Average car repair costs: $399.11

Total costs for a year: $27,374.31

©Shutterstock.com

Illinois

State sales tax: 6.25% ($2,367.25)

Average car insurance premium: $1,531

Average cost of gas per gallon: $2.49

Average cost of gas annually: $1,815.63

Average car repair costs: $374.75

Total costs for a year: $20,527.83

©Shutterstock.com

Texas

State sales tax: 7.25% ($3,480.58)

Average car insurance premium: $1,578.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.10

Average cost of gas annually: $2,768.22

Average car repair costs: $379.23

Total costs for a year: $28,175.63

Americasroof / Wikimedia Commons

Kansas

State sales tax: 7.50% ($3,600.60)

Average car insurance premium: $1,594.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.41

Average cost of gas annually: $2,307.86

Average car repair costs: $374.44

Total costs for a year: $27,846.50

©Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)

Average car insurance premium: $1,306.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.78

Average cost of gas annually: $3,233.98

Average car repair costs: $381.23

Total costs for a year: $26,811.13

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

Average car insurance premium: $1,610.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56

Average cost of gas annually: $2,405.21

Average car repair costs: $383.48

Total costs for a year: $27,248.77

margplum / iStock.com

Massachusetts

State sales tax: 6.35% ($3,048.51)

Average car insurance premium: $1,538.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.47

Average cost of gas annually: $2,347.75

Average car repair costs: $386.20

Total costs for a year: $27,290.06

©Shutterstock.com

Indiana

State sales tax: 7.00% ($3,360.56)

Average car insurance premium: $1,256.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.66

Average cost of gas annually: $2,474.84

Average car repair costs: $364.76

Total costs for a year: $27,425.76

Jd4508 / Wikimedia Commons

Vermont

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

Average car insurance premium: $1,158.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56

Average cost of gas annually: $2,404.53

Average car repair costs: $374.45

Total costs for a year: $26,787.06

Luciano Mortula - LGM / Shutterstock.com

New York

State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)

Average car insurance premium: $2,020.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.67

Average cost of gas annually: $2,483.62

Average car repair costs: $386.55

Total costs for a year: $26,780.09

vkbhat / Getty Images

Idaho

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

Average car insurance premium: $1,121.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.63

Average cost of gas annually: $2,456.58

Average car repair costs: $389.05

Total costs for a year: $26,816.71

Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons

Nebraska

State sales tax: 5.50% ($2,640.44)

Average car insurance premium: $2,018.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56

Average cost of gas annually: $2,406.56

Average car repair costs: $374.53

Total costs for a year: $27,409.13

PookieFugglestein / Wikimedia Commons

Delaware

State sales tax: 0% (0)

Average car insurance premium: $2,137.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.54

Average cost of gas annually: $2,390.34

Average car repair costs: $390.89

Total costs for a year: $24,887.83

Wayne Hsieh / Flickr.com

Utah

State sales tax: 6.85% ($3,288.55)

Average car insurance premium: $1,469.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.70

Average cost of gas annually: $2,503.90

Average car repair costs: $401.65

Total costs for a year: $27,632.70

Solange_Z / Getty Images

North Dakota

State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)

Average car insurance premium: $1,419.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.55

Average cost of gas annually: $2,399.12

Average car repair costs: $364.62

Total costs for a year: $26,552.74

DaveMcDPhoto / iStock.com

Mississippi

State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)

Average car insurance premium: $1,606.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.17

Average cost of gas annually: $2,141.57

Average car repair costs: $394.03

Total costs for a year: $26,511.60

©Shutterstock.com

Georgia

State sales tax: 6.60% ($3,168.53)

Average car insurance premium: $1,647.00

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.39

Average cost of gas annually: $2,291.64

Average car repair costs: $407.71

Total costs for a year: $27,484.48

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

Average car insurance premium: $1,736

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.45

Average cost of gas annually: $2,328.82

Average car repair costs: $397.79

Total costs for a year: $27,312.69

©Shutterstock.com

Ohio

State sales tax: 5.75% ($2,760.46)

Average car insurance premium: $1,023

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.65

Average cost of gas annually: $2,464.70

Average car repair costs: $353.76

Total costs for a year: $26,571.52

©Shutterstock.com

Missouri

State sales tax: 4.23% ($2,030.74)

Average car insurance premium: $2,104

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.39

Average cost of gas annually: $2,288.94

Average car repair costs: $378.85

Total costs for a year: $26,772.12

©Shutterstock.com

Iowa

State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)

Average car insurance premium: $1,321

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56

Average cost of gas annually: $2,407.24

Average car repair costs: $359.96

Total costs for a year: $26,458.20

©Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)

Average car insurance premium: $1,499

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.52

Average cost of gas annually: $2,376.82

Average car repair costs: $361.11

Total costs for a year: $26,606.91

ElsvanderGun / Getty Images

South Dakota

State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)

Average car insurance premium: $1,581

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.59

Average cost of gas annually: $2,428.19

Average car repair costs: $377.64

Total costs for a year: $26,276.75

Kent Kanouse / Flickr.com

New Mexico

State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)

Average car insurance premium: $1,505

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.68

Average cost of gas annually: $2,485.65

Average car repair costs: $392.53

Total costs for a year: $26,273.10

Mikhail Pogosov / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

State sales tax: 2.90% ($1,392.23)

Average car insurance premium: $1,940

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.57

Average cost of gas annually: $2,414.00

Average car repair costs: $417.14

Total costs for a year: $26,132.97

©Shutterstock.com

Maine

State sales tax: 5.50% ($2,640.44)

Average car insurance premium: $1,116

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.54

Average cost of gas annually: $2,389.66

Average car repair costs: $349.25

Total costs for a year: $26,464.95

©Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

State sales tax: 3.25% ($1,560.26)

Average car insurance premium: $1,797

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.38

Average cost of gas annually: $2,284.20

Average car repair costs: $379.77

Total costs for a year: $25,990.83

traveler1116 / iStock.com

Virginia

State sales tax: 4.15% ($1,992.33)

Average car insurance premium: $1,321

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.52

Average cost of gas annually: $2,378.17

Average car repair costs: $401.17

Total costs for a year: $26,062.27

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

State sales tax: 3.00% ($1,440.24)

Average car insurance premium: $1,368

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.53

Average cost of gas annually: $2,382.90

Average car repair costs: $402.61

Total costs for a year: $25,563.35

©Shutterstock.com

Alabama

State sales tax: 2.00% ($960.16)

Average car insurance premium: $1,542

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.29

Average cost of gas annually: $2,225.39

Average car repair costs: $399.33

Total costs for a year: $25,096.48

©Shutterstock.com

Oregon

State sales tax: 0.00%

Average car insurance premium: $1,244

Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.07

Average cost of gas annually: $2,752.67

Average car repair costs: $393.94

Total costs for a year: $24,360.21

Solidago / Getty Images

Montana

State sales tax: 0.00%

Average car insurance premium: $1,692

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.47

Average cost of gas annually: $2,345.72

Average car repair costs: $389.84

Total costs for a year: $24,397.16

yenwen / Getty Images

Alaska

State sales tax: 0.00%

Average car insurance premium: $1,359

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.94

Average cost of gas annually: $2,661.41

Average car repair costs: $387.05

Total costs for a year: $24,377.06

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

State sales tax: 5.00%, $500 maximum

Average car insurance premium: $1,894

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.37

Average cost of gas annually: $2,280.82

Average car repair costs: $395.83

Total costs for a year: $25,040.25

MikeCherim / Getty Images

New Hampshire

State sales tax: 0.00%

Average car insurance premium: $1,307

Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.44

Average cost of gas annually: $2,326.79

Average car repair costs: $370.79

Total costs for a year: $23,974.18

Methodology: To generate these rankings, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled the cost of buying and owning a car for one year in all 50 states. This total included four key car expenses: (1) car sales tax, based on rates provided by individual state websites; taxes were based on the average car transaction amount of $37,876 in February 2020 as reported by Kelley Blue Book; (2) average annual car insurance premiums, sourced from CarInsurance.com's 2019 report; (3) average annual gas expenses, based on an average of historical regular gas prices in each state sourced from AAA's Fuel Gauge Report on March 9, 2020; the expense was calculated based on the assumption of a driver filling up a 14-gallon tank once a week; (4) average annual car maintenance and repair costs, sourced from CarMD's 2019 State Repair Cost Rankings. These expenses were combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle -- based on a $37,876 MSRP, a 20% down payment of $7,575.20, an average credit score of 703 as sourced from Experian, an interest rate of 5.04% as sourced from U.S.News & World Report and a loan length of 60 months, which equals $572 per month or $6,864 per year -- to determine the cost to own a car for a year. GOBankingRates also attempted to calculate for title and registration fees, but with such varying degrees between states' car excise and personal property tax laws as well as rules for weight of vehicles, age of vehicles and the cost of the vehicle, GOBankingRates decided to not to include these fees in its final ranking. All data is up to date as of March 9, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cost of Owning a Car for a Year in Every State