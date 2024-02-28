The Cost To Raise a Family in Every State
If you’re raising a family in 2024, you might have considered moving to a more family-friendly location. The fact is, some states are better for your wallet — and your kids — than others. Although certain states give you a better shot at growing your wealth to provide for a family, many of those same states also have high costs of living. It’s important to consider multiple factors when choosing where to settle down.
In this study, GOBankingRates examined each state’s average annual expenditures and median income for families to find the cost of raising a family in every state and Washington, D.C. — as well as crime rates, high school graduation rates and more to find which might be the best and worst states to raise a family. Keep reading to find out where each state ranks, from worst to best.
Washington, D.C.
Population of families: 19.5%
High school graduation rate: 77%
Property crime per capita: 3,484
Median income for families: $127,629
Average annual expenditures for families: $34,873
The nation’s capital might be a great place to earn a sizable income, but there’s a good chance you’ll spend the majority of it on basic necessities. Washington, D.C. is the worst places for families because it has the second-highest cost of living in the country, and it ranks No. 1 in violent crime per capita.
New Mexico
Population of families: 23.5%
High school graduation rate: 76.9%
Property crime per capita: 2,370
Median income for families: $66,533
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,348
One reason New Mexico finished almost last in the rankings is because of its low median family income. It also has one of the highest property crime rates per capita, and its high school graduation rate is one of the three lowest in the country.
Alaska
Population of families: 23.3%
High school graduation rate: 79.1%
Property crime per capita: 1,506
Median income for families: $96,658
Average annual expenditures for families: $42,094
Alaska isn’t one of the best places for families, because it’s among the most expensive states to live. However, the state makes up for it by having a relatively high median income for families compared to the rest of America.
California
Population of families: 23.2%
High school graduation rate: 84.3%
Property crime per capita: 1,973
Median income for families: $95,971
Average annual expenditures for families: $37,344
If you want to live in Los Angeles or San Francisco, prepare to pay a hefty price. California ranks as one of the most expensive states in terms of both cost of living and average annual expenditures for families. Although high costs make California one of the hardest places to raise a family, the Golden State still has one of the highest proportions of households with children under age 18 at 23.2%.
Hawaii
Population of families: 23.0%
High school graduation rate: 86.3%
Property crime per capita: 1,781
Median income for families: $103,593
Average annual expenditures for families: $40,812
Hawaii ranks as one of the most expensive states to own a home, with 2023 average prices coming out to $950,945. The cost of living in Hawaii is almost double the national average, making it not a cheap place to raise a family.
Nevada
Population of families: 22.9%
High school graduation rate: 82.6%
Property crime per capita: 2,219
Median income for families: $78,456
Average annual expenditures for families: $33,020
Nevada residents will have to work extra hard if they want to raise a family in the home state of Las Vegas. The median income for families is nearly $30,000 less than the average family spends each year.
Arizona
Population of families: 23.7%
High school graduation rate: 77.3%
Property crime per capita: 1,484
Median income for families: $78,845
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,732
Arizona not only has one of the highest property crime rates per capita in the country, but it’s also among the 15 states with the highest violent crime rates per capita. On the bright side, Arizona is a bit more affordable overall — the cost of living is at about the national average.
Oregon
Population of families: 24.5%
High school graduation rate: 82.6%
Property crime per capita: 2,313
Median income for families: $86,066
Average annual expenditures for families: $35,626
Oregon is one of the states with the highest annual costs for families. And while the Beaver State’s median family income of $86,066 is above the national average, it’s still hard to afford a home with an average value of $495,760.
Washington
Population of families: 24.3%
High school graduation rate: 83%
Property crime per capita: 2,759
Median income for families: $98,691
Average annual expenditures for families: $36,625
Although Washington has a fairly high median income for families, it also has one of the higher property crime rates per capita in the country. In addition, the annual cost of groceries in the state is significantly higher than the rest of the country, clocking in at $9,157.
Colorado
Population of families: 24.1%
High school graduation rate: 81.9%
Property crime per capita: 2,754
Median income for families: $99,270
Average annual expenditures for families: $32,054
At $99,270 a year, Colorado ranks among the top 10 states in median income for families. But even with a higher income, living in Colorado is still on the expensive side. The average yearly expense for Colorado families is a few percentage points higher than the national average.
Oklahoma
Population of families: 24.4%
High school graduation rate: 80.8%
Property crime per capita: 1,964
Median income for families: $71,155
Average annual expenditures for families: $29,654
If affordability is what you seek in 2024, then Oklahoma certainly qualifies as pretty cheap when it comes to cost of living. On the minus side, Oklahoma also has a fairly high property crime rate.
Louisiana
Population of families: 24.3%
High school graduation rate: 82.9%
Property crime per capita: 1,481
Median income for families: $69,093
Average annual expenditures for families: $29,440
Although Louisiana has some of the lowest property taxes in the U.S., residents still have to pay a hefty chunk of change to own a home, with $200,290 being the average home value in the Bayou State last year.
New York
Population of families: 24.0%
High school graduation rate: 83.5%
Property crime per capita: 1,373
Median income for families: $92,731
Average annual expenditures for families: $33,463
It’s no secret that New York is expensive — the cost of living here is the third-highest in the country. However, median income is also high compared with other states, and students perform exceptionally well in high school, with a graduation rate hovering just above 83%.
Arkansas
Population of families: 24.9%
High school graduation rate: 88.8%
Property crime per capita: 1,933
Median income for families: $65,673
Average annual expenditures for families: $28,605
The average annual expenditures for a family in Arkansas are some of the lowest in the country. At the same time, Arkansas families earn a median salary of only $65,673 a year — which is the bottom third among the states.
Montana
Population of families: 23.8%
High school graduation rate: 85.9%
Property crime per capita: 1,394
Median income for families: $77,152
Average annual expenditures for families: $32,778
The cost of healthcare in Montana might be slightly higher than the national average — costing families on average $7,220 a year — but residents here have a lot of space to roam, because the state’s population is only 1,112,867.
South Carolina
Population of families: 24.5%
High school graduation rate: 82.2%
Property crime per capita: 1,060
Median income for families: $72,899
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,675
Living in South Carolina might save you some money in the long run, because the cost of living is below the national average. However, you might want to consider moving to another state if you’re concerned about transportation costs, since the typical resident spends about $9,076 each year just to get around.
Tennessee
Population of families: 24.6%
High school graduation rate: 90.4%
Property crime per capita: 1,890
Median income for families: $73,248
Average annual expenditures for families: $28,738
Tennessee has one of the highest high school graduation rates in the country, so if you are looking for a place to get your children a great education, this might be your state. The cost of owning a home is a bit pricier than other states, with $309,312 being the average price in Tennessee for a house.
Rhode Island
Population of families: 24.2%
High school graduation rate: 83.6%
Property crime per capita: 1,265
Median income for families: $95,198
Average annual expenditures for families: $32,002
Rhode Island is the smallest state in the nation with one of the lowest crime rates to match. However, housing costs are still pretty high, with the average cost of a home in Rhode Island last year coming to $446,323.
Vermont
Population of families: 24.2%
High school graduation rate: 83.1%
Property crime per capita: 1,435
Median income for families: $88,607
Average annual expenditures for families: $33,785
Vermont has a higher-than-average median income, a very low property crime rate and one of the lowest rates of violent crime per capita in the country. Transportation costs, however, are significantly pricier, with residents paying about $10,000 each year.
Michigan
Population of families: 25.1%
High school graduation rate: 82.1%
Property crime per capita: 1,206
Median income for families: $80,365
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,871
Overall, Michigan is one of the best states to raise children due to its numerous perks. The state has a low rate of property crime and over a quarter of the population are families, so your kids will have plenty of friends.
Texas
Population of families: 23.5%
High school graduation rate: 90%
Property crime per capita: 1,874
Median income for families: $80,498
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,001
Along with California, Texas has one of the largest populations of homes with children ages 18 and under — which makes sense, considering Texas also has a total population of 30,029,527 residents living within its borders.
Idaho
Population of families: 23.2%
High school graduation rate: 82.2%
Property crime per capita: 694
Median income for families: $75,851
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,660
Idaho takes a top prize for some of the lowest crime overall, with violent crime per capita being at only 166. Transportation costs for residents are $10,617, which might be a little high if you are planning to move your family to the Gem State.
North Carolina
Population of families: 24.5%
High school graduation rate: 87.6%
Property crime per capita: 1,489
Median income for families: $75,815
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,709
North Carolina has a larger population than you might expect — 10,698,973 residents in total, with nearly a fourth of them living in family units. Annual utility costs are pretty low and come to about $5,504 every year.
Georgia
Population of families: 23.8%
High school graduation rate: 83.8%
Property crime per capita: 784
Median income for families: $78,834
Average annual expenditures for families: $29,930
You might not make the highest annual salary in Georgia, but you don’t need as much to raise a family compared to other states. Georgia ranks among one of lowest states in the nation when it comes to average yearly expenditures for families.
Alabama
Population of families: 24.4%
High school graduation rate: 90.6%
Property crime per capita: 1,275
Median income for families: $70,878
Average annual expenditures for families: $29,222
Although Alabama has solid high school graduation rates, property crime and housing are also on the higher end. What does come in lower are healthcare costs, with residents paying an annual $6,341 in doctors’ bills.
Delaware
Population of families: 24.4%
High school graduation rate: 89%
Property crime per capita: 832
Median income for families: $89,545
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,828
About 89% of students graduate from high school in Delaware, making it one of the best places for your children to get an education. On top of quality learning, Delaware has no statewide or local sales taxes, which makes cost of living significantly lower.
Missouri
Population of families: 25%
High school graduation rate: 89.5%
Property crime per capita: 1,871
Median income for families: $77,976
Average annual expenditures for families: $29,443
Family expenditures in Missouri are similar to those of Mississippi and Oklahoma, making it one of the cheapest states to live in. The violent crime rate per capita in Missouri is pretty low at 375.
Utah
Population of families: 22.6%
High school graduation rate: 88.2%
Property crime per capita: 1,400
Median income for families: $90,665
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,731
If you’re worried about crime, consider moving to Utah. GOBankingRates found that the rate of violent crime per capita in Utah is among the lowest in the country. The Beehive State also has a very close ratio of family costs to median income.
Kansas
Population of families: 24.9%
High school graduation rate: 88.2%
Property crime per capita: 1,571
Median income for families: $82,260
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,409
Consider moving to Kansas if you are interested in keeping many aspects of your cost of living under $10,000 each year. Residents of Kansas annually pay $8,018 for groceries, $7,235 for healthcare and $6,249 for utilities, on average.
South Dakota
Population of families: 23.8%
High school graduation rate: 84.2%
Property crime per capita: 1,362
Median income for families: $81,756
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,012
South Dakota’s cheap cost of living and high graduation rate put it in the top half of this ranking. Annual family expenditures are right around the national average, though the state’s median income is slightly below average.
Ohio
Population of families: 25.2%
High school graduation rate: 84.4%
Property crime per capita: 1,385
Median income for families: $79,470
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,202
Ohio ranks among the most affordable states for families to live, with the average annual expenditures falling well below the national average. Prepare to have lots of neighbors, though, because the Buckeye State’s population continues to be one of the highest in the nation, totaling 11,756,058 residents.
Minnesota
Population of families: 24.8%
High school graduation rate: 83.8%
Property crime per capita: 1,766
Median income for families: $98,356
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,598
The cost of living for families in Minnesota is only slightly higher than the national average, yet its median income is roughly 25% higher than average. Its violent crime rate is low compared with most states, making it one of the safer places to raise a family.
Maine
Population of families: 25.2%
High school graduation rate: 87.4%
Property crime per capita: 956
Median income for families: $81,740
Average annual expenditures for families: $33,999
The cost of living for families in Maine is a bit higher than the national average, while its median income for families is below the national average. So how did it land so far up this list? For one thing, Maine’s violent crime rate is second lowest of any state in the country.
Massachusetts
Population of families: 24.5%
High school graduation rate: 89%
Property crime per capita: 1,027
Median income for families: $112,543
Average annual expenditures for families: $37,261
Although average annual family expenditures in Massachusetts are about 30% higher than the national average, families here make the highest median income in the country. However, if you are planning on buying a house for your family, expect prices that average over half a million dollars for a home in-state.
Florida
Population of families: 23.7%
High school graduation rate: 90.2%
Property crime per capita: 397
Median income for families: $74,237
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,014
The cost of living in Florida is slightly below the national average. However, the roughly $43,000 gap between the median family income and the annual costs to raise a family makes Florida rank pretty far down on this list.
North Dakota
Population of families: 24.1%
High school graduation rate: 89%
Property crime per capita: 1,762
Median income for families: $92,066
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,877
North Dakota is one of the few states where the cost of living for families and the median income are pretty in sync with each other, which means it’s an affordable place for most families. The average cost of a house is fairly reasonable, with 2023 prices coming to $255,433.
Mississippi
Population of families: 24.9%
High school graduation rate: 87.7%
Property crime per capita: 651
Median income for families: $62,802
Average annual expenditures for families: $28,985
The good news is Mississippi has some of the cheapest cost of living for families in the country. The bad news: roughly half of the median income is taken up by the expenses — groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation — that your family needs to live.
Connecticut
Population of families: 25.1%
High school graduation rate: 88.3%
Property crime per capita: 1,429
Median income for families: $106,441
Average annual expenditures for families: $35,295
Like a lot of New England states, Connecticut combines high average annual costs for families with high median incomes. Best of all: this state has one of the highest graduation rates for high school students and some of the lowest crime in the country.
Nebraska
Population of families: 24.8%
High school graduation rate: 87.5%
Property crime per capita: 1,650
Median income for families: $85,162
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,373
Not only is the cost of living in Nebraska below the national average, but the population itself is just 1,967,923, and almost one-fourth report to be families.
Maryland
Population of families: 24.6%
High school graduation rate: 86.8%
Property crime per capita: 449
Median income for families: $111,378
Average annual expenditures for families: $32,982
Maryland has one of the highest median income for families in the country, but it also has one of the highest costs of living. Luckily, graduation rates are at 86.8% for high school students, while violent crime remains pretty low.
Illinois
Population of families: 24.9%
High school graduation rate: 87%
Property crime per capita: 1,276
Median income for families: $91,408
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,590
Illinois is a state where the average cost of living for families is actually lower than the median income. Since it claims a big city like Chicago, there are more residents within its borders, adding up to 12,582,032 people who call Illinois home.
Wyoming
Population of families: 25.1%
High school graduation rate: 82.3%
Property crime per capita: 927
Median income for families: $85,901
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,952
The average annual costs to raise a family in Wyoming are a few percentage points lower than the national average, and the median family income is decent. But the high school graduation rate is below average compared to the rest of the country.
West Virginia
Population of families: 25.4%
High school graduation rate: 92.1%
Property crime per capita: 521
Median income for families: $65,845
Average annual expenditures for families: $29,988
West Virginia has a cheap cost of living for families, but median income for families is among the lowest in the country. On the bright side, the state’s graduation rate is one of the highest in the country, making it a great place for your kids to get an education.
New Hampshire
Population of families: 25.2%
High school graduation rate: 88.1%
Property crime per capita: 972
Median income for families: $104,193
Average annual expenditures for families: $35,220
Although the cost of living in New Hampshire is more expensive than the national average, especially with transportation costs amounting to $11,174 annually for residents, over a quarter of the population reports raising a family in the state.
Pennsylvania
Population of families: 25.2%
High school graduation rate: 87.4%
Property crime per capita: 634
Median income for families: $86,142
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,687
Pennsylvania’s cost of living for families is on the lower side of the scale. The Keystone State also has homes available for the average price of $257,847, making it one of the most affordable places to buy a home in America.
Indiana
Population of families: 24.7%
High school graduation rate: 90.9%
Property crime per capita: 1,148
Median income for families: $77,860
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,774
The Hoosier State’s cost of living for families is among the lowest in the country, which helped it crack the top 10 of best states to raise a family. With a graduation rate that exceeds 90%, it’s a great place for your kids to grow up and get an education.
Kentucky
Population of families: 25.1%
High school graduation rate: 91.1%
Property crime per capita: 779
Median income for families: $70,178
Average annual expenditures for families: $30,122
The median income for families in Kentucky does not win for the best when compared to the other 50 states. However, the cost of living for families is below the national average, and its violent crime rate takes the trophy for the lowest in the country.
Wisconsin
Population of families: 25.3%
High school graduation rate: 90.4%
Property crime per capita: 1,164
Median income for families: $85,623
Average annual expenditures for families: $32,172
Wisconsin has one of the lowest costs of living for families and a high graduation rate for high school students, making the Badger State an affordable place to live and raise a family.
Virginia
Population of families: 24.6%
High school graduation rate: 88.8%
Property crime per capita: 878
Median income for families: $98,771
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,217
Virginia cracks the top three in best states for families due to its low cost of living and high graduation rates. The Old Dominion is part of a select group of states where the median family income is enough to meet the costs of what it takes to support an American family.
Iowa
Population of families: 25%
High school graduation rate: 91.8%
Property crime per capita: 1,020
Median income for families: $83,979
Average annual expenditures for families: $31,018
Iowa is among the 20 states with the lowest rate of property crime per capita. It also takes the prize for the second-highest high school graduation rate in the country.
New Jersey
Population of families: 25.1%
High school graduation rate: 91.0%
Property crime per capita: 1,158
Median income for families: $110,115
Average annual expenditures for families: $32,608
New Jersey has the fourth-highest median income for families. In addition, over a quarter of the population are families and violent crime is relatively low, making it the best state in the nation for your family to call home.
Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: In order to find how much it costs to raise a family in all 50 states, GOBankingRates analyzed each state for a variety of factors, including [1] overall state cost of living index as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information and [2] average expenditure costs for families with children as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the overall expenditure costs for each state; [3] total population, household population, family population and median family with children income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey, then calculated what percentage of the population are families with children; [4] violent crime by state and [5] property crime by state, both sourced from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Data Explorer and used to calculated the violent crime rate per 100,000 and property crime rate per 100,000; [6] High school graduation rates by state, as sourced from the U.S. News and World Report for High School Graduation Rates; and [7] average single family home value for October 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. The average overall expenditure cost was scored, the percentage of the population being families with children was scored, the high school graduation rate was scored, the NAEP math score was scored, the violent crime rate per 100,000 was scored, the property crime rate per 100,000 was scored, the median family income was scored, and the average single family home value for October 2023 was scored. All the scores were combined and sorted to show how much it costs to raise a family in every state. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 27, 2023.
