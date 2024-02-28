The Cost To Raise a Family in Every State

Liderina / Getty Images

If you’re raising a family in 2024, you might have considered moving to a more family-friendly location. The fact is, some states are better for your wallet — and your kids — than others. Although certain states give you a better shot at growing your wealth to provide for a family, many of those same states also have high costs of living. It’s important to consider multiple factors when choosing where to settle down.

In this study, GOBankingRates examined each state’s average annual expenditures and median income for families to find the cost of raising a family in every state and Washington, D.C. — as well as crime rates, high school graduation rates and more to find which might be the best and worst states to raise a family. Keep reading to find out where each state ranks, from worst to best.

Washington, D.C.

Population of families: 19.5%

High school graduation rate: 77%

Property crime per capita: 3,484

Median income for families: $127,629

Average annual expenditures for families: $34,873

The nation’s capital might be a great place to earn a sizable income, but there’s a good chance you’ll spend the majority of it on basic necessities. Washington, D.C. is the worst places for families because it has the second-highest cost of living in the country, and it ranks No. 1 in violent crime per capita.

New Mexico

Population of families: 23.5%

High school graduation rate: 76.9%

Property crime per capita: 2,370

Median income for families: $66,533

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,348

One reason New Mexico finished almost last in the rankings is because of its low median family income. It also has one of the highest property crime rates per capita, and its high school graduation rate is one of the three lowest in the country.

Alaska

Population of families: 23.3%

High school graduation rate: 79.1%

Property crime per capita: 1,506

Median income for families: $96,658

Average annual expenditures for families: $42,094

Alaska isn’t one of the best places for families, because it’s among the most expensive states to live. However, the state makes up for it by having a relatively high median income for families compared to the rest of America.

California

Population of families: 23.2%

High school graduation rate: 84.3%

Property crime per capita: 1,973

Median income for families: $95,971

Average annual expenditures for families: $37,344

If you want to live in Los Angeles or San Francisco, prepare to pay a hefty price. California ranks as one of the most expensive states in terms of both cost of living and average annual expenditures for families. Although high costs make California one of the hardest places to raise a family, the Golden State still has one of the highest proportions of households with children under age 18 at 23.2%.

Hawaii

Population of families: 23.0%

High school graduation rate: 86.3%

Property crime per capita: 1,781

Median income for families: $103,593

Average annual expenditures for families: $40,812

Hawaii ranks as one of the most expensive states to own a home, with 2023 average prices coming out to $950,945. The cost of living in Hawaii is almost double the national average, making it not a cheap place to raise a family.

Nevada

Population of families: 22.9%

High school graduation rate: 82.6%

Property crime per capita: 2,219

Median income for families: $78,456

Average annual expenditures for families: $33,020

Nevada residents will have to work extra hard if they want to raise a family in the home state of Las Vegas. The median income for families is nearly $30,000 less than the average family spends each year.

Arizona

Population of families: 23.7%

High school graduation rate: 77.3%

Property crime per capita: 1,484

Median income for families: $78,845

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,732

Arizona not only has one of the highest property crime rates per capita in the country, but it’s also among the 15 states with the highest violent crime rates per capita. On the bright side, Arizona is a bit more affordable overall — the cost of living is at about the national average.

Oregon

Population of families: 24.5%

High school graduation rate: 82.6%

Property crime per capita: 2,313

Median income for families: $86,066

Average annual expenditures for families: $35,626

Oregon is one of the states with the highest annual costs for families. And while the Beaver State’s median family income of $86,066 is above the national average, it’s still hard to afford a home with an average value of $495,760.

Washington

Population of families: 24.3%

High school graduation rate: 83%

Property crime per capita: 2,759

Median income for families: $98,691

Average annual expenditures for families: $36,625

Although Washington has a fairly high median income for families, it also has one of the higher property crime rates per capita in the country. In addition, the annual cost of groceries in the state is significantly higher than the rest of the country, clocking in at $9,157.

Colorado

Population of families: 24.1%

High school graduation rate: 81.9%

Property crime per capita: 2,754

Median income for families: $99,270

Average annual expenditures for families: $32,054

At $99,270 a year, Colorado ranks among the top 10 states in median income for families. But even with a higher income, living in Colorado is still on the expensive side. The average yearly expense for Colorado families is a few percentage points higher than the national average.

Oklahoma

Population of families: 24.4%

High school graduation rate: 80.8%

Property crime per capita: 1,964

Median income for families: $71,155

Average annual expenditures for families: $29,654

If affordability is what you seek in 2024, then Oklahoma certainly qualifies as pretty cheap when it comes to cost of living. On the minus side, Oklahoma also has a fairly high property crime rate.

Louisiana

Population of families: 24.3%

High school graduation rate: 82.9%

Property crime per capita: 1,481

Median income for families: $69,093

Average annual expenditures for families: $29,440

Although Louisiana has some of the lowest property taxes in the U.S., residents still have to pay a hefty chunk of change to own a home, with $200,290 being the average home value in the Bayou State last year.

New York

Population of families: 24.0%

High school graduation rate: 83.5%

Property crime per capita: 1,373

Median income for families: $92,731

Average annual expenditures for families: $33,463

It’s no secret that New York is expensive — the cost of living here is the third-highest in the country. However, median income is also high compared with other states, and students perform exceptionally well in high school, with a graduation rate hovering just above 83%.

Arkansas

Population of families: 24.9%

High school graduation rate: 88.8%

Property crime per capita: 1,933

Median income for families: $65,673

Average annual expenditures for families: $28,605

The average annual expenditures for a family in Arkansas are some of the lowest in the country. At the same time, Arkansas families earn a median salary of only $65,673 a year — which is the bottom third among the states.

Montana

Population of families: 23.8%

High school graduation rate: 85.9%

Property crime per capita: 1,394

Median income for families: $77,152

Average annual expenditures for families: $32,778

The cost of healthcare in Montana might be slightly higher than the national average — costing families on average $7,220 a year — but residents here have a lot of space to roam, because the state’s population is only 1,112,867.

South Carolina

Population of families: 24.5%

High school graduation rate: 82.2%

Property crime per capita: 1,060

Median income for families: $72,899

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,675

Living in South Carolina might save you some money in the long run, because the cost of living is below the national average. However, you might want to consider moving to another state if you’re concerned about transportation costs, since the typical resident spends about $9,076 each year just to get around.

Tennessee

Population of families: 24.6%

High school graduation rate: 90.4%

Property crime per capita: 1,890

Median income for families: $73,248

Average annual expenditures for families: $28,738

Tennessee has one of the highest high school graduation rates in the country, so if you are looking for a place to get your children a great education, this might be your state. The cost of owning a home is a bit pricier than other states, with $309,312 being the average price in Tennessee for a house.

Rhode Island

Population of families: 24.2%

High school graduation rate: 83.6%

Property crime per capita: 1,265

Median income for families: $95,198

Average annual expenditures for families: $32,002

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the nation with one of the lowest crime rates to match. However, housing costs are still pretty high, with the average cost of a home in Rhode Island last year coming to $446,323.

Vermont

Population of families: 24.2%

High school graduation rate: 83.1%

Property crime per capita: 1,435

Median income for families: $88,607

Average annual expenditures for families: $33,785

Vermont has a higher-than-average median income, a very low property crime rate and one of the lowest rates of violent crime per capita in the country. Transportation costs, however, are significantly pricier, with residents paying about $10,000 each year.

Michigan

Population of families: 25.1%

High school graduation rate: 82.1%

Property crime per capita: 1,206

Median income for families: $80,365

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,871

Overall, Michigan is one of the best states to raise children due to its numerous perks. The state has a low rate of property crime and over a quarter of the population are families, so your kids will have plenty of friends.

Texas

Population of families: 23.5%

High school graduation rate: 90%

Property crime per capita: 1,874

Median income for families: $80,498

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,001

Along with California, Texas has one of the largest populations of homes with children ages 18 and under — which makes sense, considering Texas also has a total population of 30,029,527 residents living within its borders.

Idaho

Population of families: 23.2%

High school graduation rate: 82.2%

Property crime per capita: 694

Median income for families: $75,851

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,660

Idaho takes a top prize for some of the lowest crime overall, with violent crime per capita being at only 166. Transportation costs for residents are $10,617, which might be a little high if you are planning to move your family to the Gem State.

North Carolina

Population of families: 24.5%

High school graduation rate: 87.6%

Property crime per capita: 1,489

Median income for families: $75,815

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,709

North Carolina has a larger population than you might expect — 10,698,973 residents in total, with nearly a fourth of them living in family units. Annual utility costs are pretty low and come to about $5,504 every year.

Georgia

Population of families: 23.8%

High school graduation rate: 83.8%

Property crime per capita: 784

Median income for families: $78,834

Average annual expenditures for families: $29,930

You might not make the highest annual salary in Georgia, but you don’t need as much to raise a family compared to other states. Georgia ranks among one of lowest states in the nation when it comes to average yearly expenditures for families.

Alabama

Population of families: 24.4%

High school graduation rate: 90.6%

Property crime per capita: 1,275

Median income for families: $70,878

Average annual expenditures for families: $29,222

Although Alabama has solid high school graduation rates, property crime and housing are also on the higher end. What does come in lower are healthcare costs, with residents paying an annual $6,341 in doctors’ bills.

Delaware

Population of families: 24.4%

High school graduation rate: 89%

Property crime per capita: 832

Median income for families: $89,545

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,828

About 89% of students graduate from high school in Delaware, making it one of the best places for your children to get an education. On top of quality learning, Delaware has no statewide or local sales taxes, which makes cost of living significantly lower.

Missouri

Population of families: 25%

High school graduation rate: 89.5%

Property crime per capita: 1,871

Median income for families: $77,976

Average annual expenditures for families: $29,443

Family expenditures in Missouri are similar to those of Mississippi and Oklahoma, making it one of the cheapest states to live in. The violent crime rate per capita in Missouri is pretty low at 375.

Utah

Population of families: 22.6%

High school graduation rate: 88.2%

Property crime per capita: 1,400

Median income for families: $90,665

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,731

If you’re worried about crime, consider moving to Utah. GOBankingRates found that the rate of violent crime per capita in Utah is among the lowest in the country. The Beehive State also has a very close ratio of family costs to median income.

Kansas

Population of families: 24.9%

High school graduation rate: 88.2%

Property crime per capita: 1,571

Median income for families: $82,260

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,409

Consider moving to Kansas if you are interested in keeping many aspects of your cost of living under $10,000 each year. Residents of Kansas annually pay $8,018 for groceries, $7,235 for healthcare and $6,249 for utilities, on average.

South Dakota

Population of families: 23.8%

High school graduation rate: 84.2%

Property crime per capita: 1,362

Median income for families: $81,756

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,012

South Dakota’s cheap cost of living and high graduation rate put it in the top half of this ranking. Annual family expenditures are right around the national average, though the state’s median income is slightly below average.

Ohio

Population of families: 25.2%

High school graduation rate: 84.4%

Property crime per capita: 1,385

Median income for families: $79,470

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,202

Ohio ranks among the most affordable states for families to live, with the average annual expenditures falling well below the national average. Prepare to have lots of neighbors, though, because the Buckeye State’s population continues to be one of the highest in the nation, totaling 11,756,058 residents.

Minnesota

Population of families: 24.8%

High school graduation rate: 83.8%

Property crime per capita: 1,766

Median income for families: $98,356

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,598

The cost of living for families in Minnesota is only slightly higher than the national average, yet its median income is roughly 25% higher than average. Its violent crime rate is low compared with most states, making it one of the safer places to raise a family.

Maine

Population of families: 25.2%

High school graduation rate: 87.4%

Property crime per capita: 956

Median income for families: $81,740

Average annual expenditures for families: $33,999

The cost of living for families in Maine is a bit higher than the national average, while its median income for families is below the national average. So how did it land so far up this list? For one thing, Maine’s violent crime rate is second lowest of any state in the country.

Massachusetts

Population of families: 24.5%

High school graduation rate: 89%

Property crime per capita: 1,027

Median income for families: $112,543

Average annual expenditures for families: $37,261

Although average annual family expenditures in Massachusetts are about 30% higher than the national average, families here make the highest median income in the country. However, if you are planning on buying a house for your family, expect prices that average over half a million dollars for a home in-state.

Florida

Population of families: 23.7%

High school graduation rate: 90.2%

Property crime per capita: 397

Median income for families: $74,237

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,014

The cost of living in Florida is slightly below the national average. However, the roughly $43,000 gap between the median family income and the annual costs to raise a family makes Florida rank pretty far down on this list.

North Dakota

Population of families: 24.1%

High school graduation rate: 89%

Property crime per capita: 1,762

Median income for families: $92,066

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,877

North Dakota is one of the few states where the cost of living for families and the median income are pretty in sync with each other, which means it’s an affordable place for most families. The average cost of a house is fairly reasonable, with 2023 prices coming to $255,433.

Mississippi

Population of families: 24.9%

High school graduation rate: 87.7%

Property crime per capita: 651

Median income for families: $62,802

Average annual expenditures for families: $28,985

The good news is Mississippi has some of the cheapest cost of living for families in the country. The bad news: roughly half of the median income is taken up by the expenses — groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation — that your family needs to live.

Connecticut

Population of families: 25.1%

High school graduation rate: 88.3%

Property crime per capita: 1,429

Median income for families: $106,441

Average annual expenditures for families: $35,295

Like a lot of New England states, Connecticut combines high average annual costs for families with high median incomes. Best of all: this state has one of the highest graduation rates for high school students and some of the lowest crime in the country.

Nebraska

Population of families: 24.8%

High school graduation rate: 87.5%

Property crime per capita: 1,650

Median income for families: $85,162

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,373

Not only is the cost of living in Nebraska below the national average, but the population itself is just 1,967,923, and almost one-fourth report to be families.

Maryland

Population of families: 24.6%

High school graduation rate: 86.8%

Property crime per capita: 449

Median income for families: $111,378

Average annual expenditures for families: $32,982

Maryland has one of the highest median income for families in the country, but it also has one of the highest costs of living. Luckily, graduation rates are at 86.8% for high school students, while violent crime remains pretty low.

Illinois

Population of families: 24.9%

High school graduation rate: 87%

Property crime per capita: 1,276

Median income for families: $91,408

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,590

Illinois is a state where the average cost of living for families is actually lower than the median income. Since it claims a big city like Chicago, there are more residents within its borders, adding up to 12,582,032 people who call Illinois home.

Wyoming

Population of families: 25.1%

High school graduation rate: 82.3%

Property crime per capita: 927

Median income for families: $85,901

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,952

The average annual costs to raise a family in Wyoming are a few percentage points lower than the national average, and the median family income is decent. But the high school graduation rate is below average compared to the rest of the country.

West Virginia

Population of families: 25.4%

High school graduation rate: 92.1%

Property crime per capita: 521

Median income for families: $65,845

Average annual expenditures for families: $29,988

West Virginia has a cheap cost of living for families, but median income for families is among the lowest in the country. On the bright side, the state’s graduation rate is one of the highest in the country, making it a great place for your kids to get an education.

New Hampshire

Population of families: 25.2%

High school graduation rate: 88.1%

Property crime per capita: 972

Median income for families: $104,193

Average annual expenditures for families: $35,220

Although the cost of living in New Hampshire is more expensive than the national average, especially with transportation costs amounting to $11,174 annually for residents, over a quarter of the population reports raising a family in the state.

Pennsylvania

Population of families: 25.2%

High school graduation rate: 87.4%

Property crime per capita: 634

Median income for families: $86,142

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,687

Pennsylvania’s cost of living for families is on the lower side of the scale. The Keystone State also has homes available for the average price of $257,847, making it one of the most affordable places to buy a home in America.

Indiana

Population of families: 24.7%

High school graduation rate: 90.9%

Property crime per capita: 1,148

Median income for families: $77,860

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,774

The Hoosier State’s cost of living for families is among the lowest in the country, which helped it crack the top 10 of best states to raise a family. With a graduation rate that exceeds 90%, it’s a great place for your kids to grow up and get an education.

Kentucky

Population of families: 25.1%

High school graduation rate: 91.1%

Property crime per capita: 779

Median income for families: $70,178

Average annual expenditures for families: $30,122

The median income for families in Kentucky does not win for the best when compared to the other 50 states. However, the cost of living for families is below the national average, and its violent crime rate takes the trophy for the lowest in the country.

Wisconsin

Population of families: 25.3%

High school graduation rate: 90.4%

Property crime per capita: 1,164

Median income for families: $85,623

Average annual expenditures for families: $32,172

Wisconsin has one of the lowest costs of living for families and a high graduation rate for high school students, making the Badger State an affordable place to live and raise a family.

Virginia

Population of families: 24.6%

High school graduation rate: 88.8%

Property crime per capita: 878

Median income for families: $98,771

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,217

Virginia cracks the top three in best states for families due to its low cost of living and high graduation rates. The Old Dominion is part of a select group of states where the median family income is enough to meet the costs of what it takes to support an American family.

Iowa

Population of families: 25%

High school graduation rate: 91.8%

Property crime per capita: 1,020

Median income for families: $83,979

Average annual expenditures for families: $31,018

Iowa is among the 20 states with the lowest rate of property crime per capita. It also takes the prize for the second-highest high school graduation rate in the country.

New Jersey

Population of families: 25.1%

High school graduation rate: 91.0%

Property crime per capita: 1,158

Median income for families: $110,115

Average annual expenditures for families: $32,608

New Jersey has the fourth-highest median income for families. In addition, over a quarter of the population are families and violent crime is relatively low, making it the best state in the nation for your family to call home.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find how much it costs to raise a family in all 50 states, GOBankingRates analyzed each state for a variety of factors, including [1] overall state cost of living index as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information and [2] average expenditure costs for families with children as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the overall expenditure costs for each state; [3] total population, household population, family population and median family with children income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey, then calculated what percentage of the population are families with children; [4] violent crime by state and [5] property crime by state, both sourced from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Data Explorer and used to calculated the violent crime rate per 100,000 and property crime rate per 100,000; [6] High school graduation rates by state, as sourced from the U.S. News and World Report for High School Graduation Rates; and [7] average single family home value for October 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. The average overall expenditure cost was scored, the percentage of the population being families with children was scored, the high school graduation rate was scored, the NAEP math score was scored, the violent crime rate per 100,000 was scored, the property crime rate per 100,000 was scored, the median family income was scored, and the average single family home value for October 2023 was scored. All the scores were combined and sorted to show how much it costs to raise a family in every state. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 27, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Raise a Family in Every State