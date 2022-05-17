U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,065.04
    +57.03 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,531.19
    +307.77 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,919.87
    +257.08 (+2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.40
    +0.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0097 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9590
    +0.0820 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2462
    +0.0138 (+1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6990
    +0.6460 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,587.65
    +872.01 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.31
    +445.63 (+183.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.98
    +61.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

The cost of ransomware attacks has more than doubled. Here's how companies can prevent and plan for these attacks, according to experts

Rosalie Chan
·4 min read
The cost of ransomware attacks has more than doubled. Here's how companies can prevent and plan for these attacks, according to experts

  • Ransomware attacks can be costly and damaging to an organization's reputation.

  • Companies can implement security programs to keep track of data assets and plan for cyberattacks.

  • Cybersecurity experts Jackie Singh and Debbie Reynolds tell Insider how to prevent cyberattacks.

  • This conversation was a part of Insider's virtual event "Cybersecurity Trends: Prepare For A More Secure Future," presented by Cisco, which took place on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

  • Click here to watch a recording of the full event.

Ransomware strikes, like the Colonial Pipeline attack last year, are becoming more widespread.

Companies of any size can fall victim to attackers threatening to block or release data unless it pays a fee. The average total cost of recovering from a ransomware attack has more than doubled from 2020 to 2021, increasing from $761,106 to $1.85 million, according to a survey from the cybersecurity firm Sophos.

Ransomware can harm the privacy of employees and customers, hurt the company's reputation, and rack up high costs. But there are ways to prevent attack, or at least minimize the damage.

Companies can keep track of data assets and plan for cyberattacks to prevent harm, according to Debbie Reynolds, CEO of data privacy firm Debbie Reynolds consulting, and Jackie Singh, director at Surveillance Technology Oversight Project.

At a recent panel hosted by Insider on Thursday called "Cybersecurity Trends: Prepare For A More Secure Future," presented by Cisco, Singh, who also served as a senior cybersecurity staffer for President Joe Biden's campaign, said "organizations are vulnerable to ransomware because of gaps in the tech or because of poor awareness of their risk."

Keeping track of data and planning ahead can help focus ransomware prevention measures

Protecting data starts with understanding what information an organization stores.

Organizations must make sure they collect the only information they need and ensure only authorized people have access to the data, Singh said. Then, they can prioritize what data is most critical and focus their prevention measures on that.

But cybersecure companies should also know when and how to let some data go.

When data is outdated and has lower business value, companies may not take the proper steps to protect and remove that data, according to Reynolds. That can leave the organization at risk of a data breach.

Hackers may still want that data because it's not as protected as the "crown jewels of organizations," Reynolds said. "It's still very risky, and it creates a problem for organizations if they can't really follow that data through the life cycle of the information."

Planning is crucial to prevent cyberattacks

Minimizing the fallout from a ransomware attack starts way before a malicious actor targets the company.

It's similar to having a plan in case of a fire emergency, Reynolds said. Organizations must ensure that they're up to date with incident response simulations, frequent testing, and disaster recovery plans.

By conducting frequent testing, companies can better ensure that they are prepared if they do actually face a ransomware attack.

"We want to make sure that this is effective at the time of a crisis, so it really is best to test your backup and recovery capabilities," Singh said.

Collaboration keeps all departments in sync on cybersecurity best practices

Cybersecurity is a team sport, which means information security units must work closely with other departments across the business to keep it secure.

"Eliminating any potential silos there will definitely pay dividends," Singh said.

Individual employees can also play a part in keeping the business safe from attack. Employees should make sure they don't have sensitive data lying around, such as a post-it note with a password written on it, Reynolds said.

The workforce could also be the target of more coordinated attacks, like phishing campaigns that trick people into clicking malicious links. For example, hackers could take advantage of people's fears surrounding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to get their attention and send phishing emails with ransomware, Reynolds says.

But even with strong defense measures in place, attacks can still happen.

Companies could consider looking into cyber insurance to make recovery post-attack easier. But cyber insurance is not a band-aid for proper policies, procedures, and tools to protect data. "Prevention is really key, so being able to try to find ways to make you a lower risk target will help people in all levels of society," Reynolds said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • City comment: Despite market meltdown, write off crypto at your peril

    The fall of speculative tech stocks and crypto since the start of the year now equals historic market collapses such as the dotcom crash and the financial crisis, according to Bank of America. As Warren Buffet famously said, only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked. Losses have been most notable in crypto, where some tokens have suffered total collapse.

  • Belgian appeal court rejects extradition of convicted Spanish rapper

    A Spanish rapper convicted of praising terrorist groups won a legal battle in a Belgian court on Tuesday against his proposed extradition to Spain. Valtonyc, whose real name is Josep Miguel Arenas Beltran, was sentenced by a Spanish court to 3-1/2 years in prison in 2017 for praising the violence of Basque separatist group ETA and a now defunct left-wing group in song lyrics. He was also convicted on other charges including insulting the Spanish monarchy.

  • Biden to host leaders of Sweden, Finland amid NATO bids

    President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland at the White House for a meeting Thursday amid their push to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The White House said they would discuss the two countries’ applications to join the mutual defense alliance, as well as European security broadly.

  • 'DWTS' Alum Julianne Hough Stuns Fans in a Silky Pink Camisole and Red Suit

    'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Julianne Hough wowed her fans after wearing a stunning red pant suit and pink camisole top.

  • EU Says Final Decision Yet To Be Taken On Terminating Valneva COVID-19 Vaccine Deal

    The European Commission said that no final decision had been made about the possible termination of a contract with Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union. Earlier today, Valneva said it received a notice of intent from the Commission to terminate the contract. The statement triggered a sell-off of Valneva's shares. EU Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker confirmed the EU executive had communicated to Valneva its intention to terminate the contract

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Ether Could Sink Another 80%, Chart Watcher 22V Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, has fallen about 60% from its November record. It could be due to drop another 80% or so, according to technical analyst John Roque of 22V Research. His downside target is around $420, compared with its current level about $2,000, Ether is “oversold daily and oversold weekly and cannot rally,” Roque said in a note Monday.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Ri

  • Explaining the Crypto in Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained immense popularity thanks to their decentralized, secure, and nearly anonymous nature, which supports the peer-to-peer architecture and makes it possible to transfer funds and other digital assets between two different individuals without a central authority. How does this automated and pseudonymous system of cryptocurrency ensure that all transactions are processed with due diligence and authenticity without any intervention? Enter the underlying concept and tools of cryptography, which form the backbone of cryptocurrency processing.

  • Should you allow cookies? Cybersecurity experts weigh in

    Here's why every website you go to these days is asking your permission to use cookies — and find out whether you should allow them.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Dogecoin

    This makes Dogecoin a top-10 cryptocurrency by market cap, despite the fact that the meme coin offers little in the way of utility. Here are three cryptocurrencies that currently have just a fraction of the valuation of Dogecoin, but that could far surpass it one day based on their growth prospects and the exciting ecosystems they are building on their platforms. While Hedera may not have the valuation or the notoriety of Dogecoin, it is quietly building up its use cases and applications.

  • Stablecoin Credibility Takes a Hit with the Fall of UST Coin

    The collapse of the UST coin is wreaking havoc on the crypto market and destroying industry efforts to win the trust of the general public.

  • /R E P E A T -- Press conference - 2021 ANNUAL REPORT OF THE AUDITOR GENERAL OF THE VILLE DE MONTRÉAL/

    Following her presentation to City Council scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m., the Auditor General of the Ville de Montréal, Ms. Michèle Galipeau, will answer questions from the media regarding her 2021 annual report during a virtual press conference at 1:30 p.m.

  • Report spotlights vast scale of adtech's 'biggest data breach'

    New data about the real-time-bidding (RTB) system's use of web users' info for tracking and ad targeting, released today by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), suggests Google and other key players in the high velocity, surveillance-based ad auction system are processing and passing people's data billions of times per day. "RTB is the biggest data breach ever recorded," argues the ICCL. "It tracks and shares what people view online and their real-world location 294 billion times in the U.S. and 197 billion times in Europe every day."

  • Blockchain's youngest billionaire roasts world's biggest cryptocurrency

    Thirty-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried took aim at Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, saying it has no future as a payments network in an interview with Financial Times today. Bankman-Fried is CEO and co-founder of FTX, the second-most popular digital asset exchange by trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap. “The bitcoin network is not a payments network and it is not a scaling network,” Bankman-Fried said, arguing that the underlying proof-of-work system the Bitcoin network uses to verify transactions is incapable of scaling efficiently enough to keep pace with demand.

  • NordVPN review 2022: How good is it for security and streaming?

    Whether you want to keep anonymous online, or access American Netflix, a VPN can help

  • Do Kwon proposes Terra fork to ditch UST and ‘LUNA Classic’

    Terraform Labs co-founder and CEO Do Kwon proposed a hard fork of the Terra blockchain in the “Terra Ecosystem Revival Plan 2,” which will abandon the algorithmic stablecoin UST. See related article: UST loses dollar peg as Terra market cap slumps Fast facts Under the proposal, the network will be forked with the original chain […]

  • A16z Addresses Downturn in Inaugural State of Crypto Report

    The inaugural report discussed Web 3 trends and why Ethereum remains the dominant blockchain.

  • 5 Ways to Lower Your Home Internet Bill

    If you have high-speed internet at home and feel the price is too much, you're not alone. It's not uncommon to pay a high monthly price for home internet. While prices can vary by provider, plan, and area, you may be able to spend less money without eliminating your home internet access.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried says Bitcoin actually could have a future as money or a payments network—but there’s a catch

    Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried told Fortune that Bitcoin can be a store of value and payment network, so long as Lightning or a Layer 2 solution is used.

  • Brian Forde: Why Congress Needs a Crypto 'Truth Teller'

    He explained Bitcoin to Barack Obama and ran one of the first election campaigns emphasizing crypto. He says Congress needs more people who understand science and technology.