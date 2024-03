The Cost To Rent a 2-Bedroom in Every State

dcsliminky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the cost of living continues to surge across the United States, the dream of finding an affordable rental home becomes increasingly elusive for many Americans.

The stark reality is that not only are one-bedroom apartments becoming harder to afford, but the prospects for securing a two-bedroom rental, a necessity for many families or roommates, are even bleaker.

Read Next: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Learn More: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

GOBankingRates looked closer at the study to determine the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment in every state, and just how affordable it is for the average renter. Here’s what we found for each state plus the nation’s capital, in alphabetical order. (Note: Alaska, Maine and Vermont did not have reliable rental data and are excluded from this list.)

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $984

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $802

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $939

One year overall state percentage change: -1.63%

Find Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Explore More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,379

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,155

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,357

One year overall state percentage change: -3.77%

Check Out: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $921

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $718

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $885

One year overall state percentage change: 1.74%

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $2,112

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,833

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $2,165

One year overall state percentage change: -1.70%

Story continues

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,654

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,438

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,669

One year overall state percentage change: -0.60%

For You: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,577

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,306

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,654

One year overall state percentage change: 3.36%

©Shutterstock.com

Delaware

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,418

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,196

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,412

One year overall state percentage change: 0.49%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $2,121

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $2,096

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $2,152

One year overall state percentage change: 0.14%

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Florida

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,545

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,305

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,542

One year overall state percentage change: -3.04%

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,323

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,241

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,250

One year overall state percentage change: -3.85%

Trending Now: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $2,203

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,683

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $2,234

One year overall state percentage change: 0.00%

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,087

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $816

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,019

One year overall state percentage change: -3.13%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,359

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,187

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,361

One year overall state percentage change: 3.53%

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,087

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $901

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,096

One year overall state percentage change: 2.58%

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $986

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $774

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,011

One year overall state percentage change: 1.72%

Discover: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,038

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $841

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,016

One year overall state percentage change: 3.47%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,002

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $816

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $997

One year overall state percentage change: 3.39%

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,048

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $889

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,046

One year overall state percentage change: 0.86%

Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images

Maryland

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,767

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,483

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,810

One year overall state percentage change: 2.32%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,908

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,509

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $2,029

One year overall state percentage change: 2.99%

Be Aware: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Michigan

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,096

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $880

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,130

One year overall state percentage change: 2.01%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,266

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,118

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,339

One year overall state percentage change: 0.16%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,011

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $821

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $967

One year overall state percentage change: 2.08%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,083

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $902

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,076

One year overall state percentage change: 0.74%

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,064

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $836

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,071

One year overall state percentage change: 1.97%

Find Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,108

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $949

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,116

One year overall state percentage change: 2.53%

4kodiak / Getty Images

Nevada

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,441

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,156

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,372

One year overall state percentage change: -1.39%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,454

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,135

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,585

One year overall state percentage change: 2.75%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,880

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,605

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,992

One year overall state percentage change: 2.71%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,059

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $875

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,036

One year overall state percentage change: -0.09%

Trending Now: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

New York

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,820

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,732

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,832

One year overall state percentage change: 2.53%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,231

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,130

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,155

One year overall state percentage change: -2.27%

YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,080

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $905

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,076

One year overall state percentage change: 9.35%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,058

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $839

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,078

One year overall state percentage change: 1.32%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $981

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $796

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $965

One year overall state percentage change: 2.04%

Be Aware: I’m a Bank Teller: Here Are 10 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Banking

zhudifeng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,431

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,215

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,415

One year overall state percentage change: -4.82%

©Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,257

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,057

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,292

One year overall state percentage change: 1.51%

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,400

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,083

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,471

One year overall state percentage change: 6.64%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,236

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,124

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,184

One year overall state percentage change: 0.24%

©Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $870

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $703

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $903

One year overall state percentage change: -3.45%

Good To Know: 7 Key Signs You’ve Reached Financial Freedom

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,156

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,012

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,101

One year overall state percentage change: -2.08%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Texas

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,288

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,143

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,280

One year overall state percentage change: -2.17%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,363

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,111

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,290

One year overall state percentage change: -2.86%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,659

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,543

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,544

One year overall state percentage change: 3.13%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,700

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $1,490

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,670

One year overall state percentage change: -0.53 %

Check Out: Top 15 Free Movie Apps: Your Ticket to Entertainment

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $879

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $662

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $894

One year overall state percentage change: 5.01%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,153

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $955

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,178

One year overall state percentage change: 3.82%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wyoming

Average rent in state in Dec. 2023: $1,068

Average rent for one-bedroom apartment in Dec. 2023: $804

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment as of Dec. 2023: $1,034

One year overall state percentage change: 4.96%

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed data from ApartmentList.com to find the average rental cost for a 2-bedroom apartment in every state. Using the average rental cost for December 2022, November 2023, and December 2023, as sourced from ApartmentList.com, GOBankingRates calculated the month over month change in price and percent, as well as the year over year change in price and percent. Maine, Vermont, and Alaska did not have reliable rental data and are excluded from this list. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of February 21st, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Rent a 2-Bedroom in Every State